Despite a dour Rugby World Cup, Scotland are one of only two teams to retain their head-coach for the 2020 Six Nations.
Scotland Six Nations Squad 2020
Despite going out in the group stages of the 2019 Rugby World Cup, after losses to Japan and Ireland, Scotland are one of only two sides to keep their head-coach for the 2020 Six Nations.
Undoubtedly the pressure is on for Gregor Townsend to get some wins on the board during the tournament coming up.
How do you think Scotland will get on during the 2020 Six Nations?
Scotland Six Nations Squad 2020
We will update this page as soon as the Scotland squad is announced for the 2020 Six Nations.
Six Nation Squad and Team News
England Six Nations Squad
Wales Six Nations Squad
Ireland Six Nations Squad
France Six Nations Squad
Italy Six Nations Squad
Six Nations Fixtures 2020
Six Nations Fixtures 2020: Plus all the latest…
Scotland Six Nations Fixtures 2020
Scotland face Ireland and England in their opening…
Wales Six Nations Squad 2020
A year on from their Grand Slam, can…
France Six Nations Squad 2020
Another team with a new coach, Fabien Galthie…
Scotland Six Nations Fixtures 2020
(All kick-off times are GMT)
Round 1
Sat 1 February, Wales v Italy, Principality Stadium, BBC, 2.15pm
Sat 1 February, Ireland v Scotland, Aviva Stadium, ITV, 4.45pm
Sun 2 February, France v England, BBC, 3pm
Round 2
Sat 8 February, Ireland v Wales, Aviva Stadium, ITV, 2.15pm
Sat 8 February, Scotland v England, BT Murrayfield, BBC, 4.45pm
Sun 9 February, France v Italy, BBC, 3pm
Round 3
Sat 22 February, Italy v Scotland, ITV, 2.15pm
Sat 22 February, Wales v France, Principality Stadium, BBC, 4.45pm
Sun 23 February, England v Ireland, Twickenham, ITV, 3pm
Round 4
Sat 7 March, Ireland v Italy, Aviva Stadium, ITV, 2.15pm
Sat 7 March, England v Wales, Twickenham, ITV, 4.45pm
Sun 8 March, Scotland v France, BT Murrayfield, BBC, 3pm
Round 5
Sat 14 March, Wales v Scotland, Principality Stadium, BBC, 2.15pm
Sat 14 March, Italy v England, ITV, 4.45pm
Sat 14 March, France v Ireland, BBC, 8pm
Keep up to date with all the latest from the Six Nations with the Rugby World website and social media channels.