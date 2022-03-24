Don’t miss any of the action from the 2022 women’s championship

Women’s Six Nations live stream: How to watch from around the world

The 2022 Women’s Six Nations is back – and better than ever!

Not only is it staying in a standalone window separate from the men’s championship but it has returned to a full five-round tournament after Covid led to a condensed format in 2021.

Plus, all matches are available to watch via TV or digital platforms and, with staggered kick-offs each weekend, you can see the action from every game.

England are chasing a fourth straight Six Nations title and are sure to face a stern challenge from France – both these teams comfortably beat world champions New Zealand in the autumn.

The other four nations involved are sure to come into the tournament in positive mood too. Italy and Scotland have qualified for the World Cup later this year, Wales have introduced professional contracts while Ireland have a new coach and greater support from the IRFU.

Below we explain how to find a reliable Women’s Six Nations live stream wherever you are in the world.

How to watch the Women’s Six Nations from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local Women’s Six Nations coverage, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

Women’s Six Nations live stream: How to watch from the UK

The good news is that all Women’s Six Nations matches are available free-to-air in the UK on BBC channels.

All matches will be available to watch live on BBC iPlayer, while certain games will also be shown on various TV channels.

On Saturday, Scotland v England (noon kick-off) is live on BBC Two from 11.30am and Ireland v Wales (4.45pm) is on BBC Northern Ireland. Sunday’s match between France and Italy (3pm) is live on iPlayer.

Welsh language channel S4C has live coverage of Wales’ matches against France and Italy later in the tournament too.

To keep track of all the TV details for this year’s fixtures, download our Women’s Six Nations wallchart.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when the Women’s Six Nations takes place, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

Women’s Six Nations live stream: How to watch from Ireland

In Ireland, the Women’s Six Nations is also on free-to-air TV, with matches split between RTE and Virgin Media.

This Saturday RTE have the rights to show the opening match between Scotland and England (noon kick-off) while Virgin Media One will show Ireland’s game against Wales (kick-off 4.45pm) from 4pm.

Sunday’s France v Italy match (3pm kick-off) will be live on Virgin Media Two from 2.30pm.

Women’s Six Nations live stream: How to watch from Italy

In Italy, Sky Italia have the rights to show the Women’s Six Nations this year.

Women’s Six Nations live stream: How to watch from the USA

If you live in the States, FloSports is the new Women’s Six Nations broadcaster.

All matches will be streamed on its FloRugby platform, which costs $29.99 for a monthly subscription or $150 for the annual subscription, with both packages also giving you access to the entire FloSports network.

Women’s Six Nations live stream: How to watch from Australia

For those in Australia, Stan Sports has the rights to show Women’s Six Nations matches and the streaming platform will have all 15 matches live and on demand.

It costs $10 a month to add Stan Sport to your general Stan plan – and there is also a seven-day free trial available so you could test it out first.

Women’s Six Nations live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

If you want to tune in to the Six Nations from the Land of the Long White Cloud, Sky Sport NZ have the rights.

This weekend, Scotland v England (kick-off 1am Sunday NZ time) and Ireland v Wales (kick-off 5.45am Sunday NZ time) and France v Italy (kick-off 4am Monday NZ time) will be live on Sky Sport NZ1.

Women’s Six Nations live stream: How to watch from South Africa

If you want to watch the Women’s Six Nations from South Africa, SuperSport has the rights. In round one, they are showing Sunday’s France v Italy match (5pm kick-off SA time) live on SuperSport Action.

There are various SuperSport packages available, whether you want to watch via DStv or stream.

Women’s Six Nations live stream: How to watch from Asia

Like the men’s championship, Premier Sports has the rights to broadcast Women’s Six Nations matches in Asia. A weekly pass to Premier Sports Asia is $25.99 or you can take out a rolling six-month contract for $89.99 while a year’s deal is $129.99.

