Who have the Eddie Jones' got and when in the 2019 Six Nations?
England Six Nations Fixtures 2019
The 2019 Six Nations fixtures have been unveiled giving rugby supporters the chance to get super excited about the tournament.
Before last years tournament, England had been one of the favourites and yet despite winning their first two matches against Italy and Wales, they struggled losing their next three. This year they are looking to rectify their lacklustre form.
They will not have an easy start however, because they travel to Ireland to face the 2018 Grand Slam champions on home soil. Both sides will have Slam aspirations so this match could be huge in the context of the tournament and later on in the year in terms of the World Cup in Japan.
In Round 2 they welcome France to Twickenham looking to avenge their 22-16 loss a year previously, and then travel to Wales in Round 3.
England finish their tournament with two home games against Italy and Scotland.
We will update you with the England squad as soon as it is announced.
(All Kickoff Times are in GMT)
Round 1
France v Wales, Friday 1st February, 20.00pm, Stade de France
Scotland v Italy, Saturday 2nd February, 14.15pm, Murrayfield
Ireland v England, Saturday 2nd February, 16.45pm, Aviva Stadium
Round 2
Scotland v Ireland, Saturday 9th February, 14.15pm, Murrayfield
Italy v Wales, Saturday 9th February, 16.45pm, Stadio Olimpico
England v France, Sunday 10th February, 15.00pm, Twickenham Stadium
Round 3
France v Scotland, Saturday 23rd February, 14.15pm, Stade de France
Wales v England, Saturday 23rd February, 16.45pm, Principality Stadium
Italy v Ireland, Sunday 24th February, 15.00pm, Stadio Olimpico
Round 4
Scotland v Wales, Saturday 9th March, 14.15pm, Murrayfield
England v Italy, Saturday 9th March, 16.45pm, Twickenham Stadium
Ireland v France, Sunday 10th March, 15.00pm, Aviva Stadium
Round 5
Italy v France, Saturday 16th March,12.30pm, Stadio Olimpico
Wales v Ireland, Saturday 16th March, 14.45pm, Principality Stadium
England v Scotland, Saturday 16th March, 17.00pm, Twickenham Stadium
England Six Nations Results 2018
Saturday 3rd February Wales 34-7 Scotland
Saturday 3rd February France 13-15 Ireland
Sunday 4th February Italy 15-46 England
Round 2
Saturday 10th February, Ireland 56-19 Italy
Saturday 10th February, England 12-6 Wales
Sunday 11th February, Scotland 32-26 France
Round 3
Saturday 24th February, Ireland 37-27 Wales
Saturday 24th February, Scotland 25-13 England
Round 4
Saturday 10th March, Ireland 28-8 Scotland
Saturday 10th March, France 22-16 England
Sunday 11th March, Wales 38-14 Italy
Round 5
Saturday 17th March, Italy 27-29 Scotland
Saturday 17th March, England 15-24 Ireland
Saturday 17th March, Wales 14-13 France
