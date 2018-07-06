Who have the Eddie Jones' got and when in the 2019 Six Nations?

England Six Nations Fixtures 2019

The 2019 Six Nations fixtures have been unveiled giving rugby supporters the chance to get super excited about the tournament.

Before last years tournament, England had been one of the favourites and yet despite winning their first two matches against Italy and Wales, they struggled losing their next three. This year they are looking to rectify their lacklustre form.

Related: Six Nations TV Coverage

They will not have an easy start however, because they travel to Ireland to face the 2018 Grand Slam champions on home soil. Both sides will have Slam aspirations so this match could be huge in the context of the tournament and later on in the year in terms of the World Cup in Japan.

In Round 2 they welcome France to Twickenham looking to avenge their 22-16 loss a year previously, and then travel to Wales in Round 3.

England finish their tournament with two home games against Italy and Scotland.

We will update you with the England squad as soon as it is announced.

England Six Nations Fixtures 2019

(All Kickoff Times are in GMT)

Round 1

France v Wales, Friday 1st February, 20.00pm, Stade de France

Scotland v Italy, Saturday 2nd February, 14.15pm, Murrayfield

Ireland v England, Saturday 2nd February, 16.45pm, Aviva Stadium

Round 2

Scotland v Ireland, Saturday 9th February, 14.15pm, Murrayfield

Italy v Wales, Saturday 9th February, 16.45pm, Stadio Olimpico

England v France, Sunday 10th February, 15.00pm, Twickenham Stadium

Round 3

France v Scotland, Saturday 23rd February, 14.15pm, Stade de France

Wales v England, Saturday 23rd February, 16.45pm, Principality Stadium

Italy v Ireland, Sunday 24th February, 15.00pm, Stadio Olimpico

Round 4

Scotland v Wales, Saturday 9th March, 14.15pm, Murrayfield

England v Italy, Saturday 9th March, 16.45pm, Twickenham Stadium

Ireland v France, Sunday 10th March, 15.00pm, Aviva Stadium

Round 5

Italy v France, Saturday 16th March,12.30pm, Stadio Olimpico

Wales v Ireland, Saturday 16th March, 14.45pm, Principality Stadium

England v Scotland, Saturday 16th March, 17.00pm, Twickenham Stadium

England Six Nations Results 2018