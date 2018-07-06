Scotland face Italy at home first up and travel to England in Round 5.
Scotland Six Nations Fixtures 2019
The 2019 Six Nations fixtures have been unveiled giving rugby supporters the chance to analyse and predict the match results ahead of time.
Scotland are quietly confident about having a good 2019 championship, but they did not have a sublime Summer Tour losing to the United States.
In their first match, they face Italy at home which is arguably the most perfect start any team could ask for. It then gets tough right away as they welcome Ireland to Murrayfield a week later.
In Rund 3 they travel to France before welcoming Wales in Round four. Finally Round 5 offers up what should be an absolute cracker as Scotland face England at Twickenham.
We will update you with the Scotland squad for the tournament as soon as it is announced.
(All Kickoff Times are in GMT)
Round 1
France v Wales, Friday 1st February, 20.00pm, Stade de France
Scotland v Italy, Saturday 2nd February, 14.15pm, Murrayfield
Ireland v England, Saturday 2nd February, 16.45pm, Aviva Stadium
Round 2
Scotland v Ireland, Saturday 9th February, 14.15pm, Murrayfield
Italy v Wales, Saturday 9th February, 16.45pm, Stadio Olimpico
England v France, Sunday 10th February, 15.00pm, Twickenham Stadium
Round 3
France v Scotland, Saturday 23rd February, 14.15pm, Stade de France
Wales v England, Saturday 23rd February, 16.45pm, Principality Stadium
Italy v Ireland, Sunday 24th February, 15.00pm, Stadio Olimpico
Round 4
Scotland v Wales, Saturday 9th March, 14.15pm, Murrayfield
England v Italy, Saturday 9th March, 16.45pm, Twickenham Stadium
Ireland v France, Sunday 10th March, 15.00pm, Aviva Stadium
Round 5
Italy v France, Saturday 16th March,12.30pm, Stadio Olimpico
Wales v Ireland, Saturday 16th March, 14.45pm, Principality Stadium
England v Scotland, Saturday 16th March, 17.00pm, Twickenham Stadium
Scotland Six Nations Results 2018
Saturday 3rd February Wales 34-7 Scotland
Saturday 3rd February France 13-15 Ireland
Sunday 4th February Italy 15-46 England
Round 2
Saturday 10th February, Ireland 56-19 Italy
Saturday 10th February, England 12-6 Wales
Sunday 11th February, Scotland 32-26 France
Round 3
Saturday 24th February, Ireland 37-27 Wales
Saturday 24th February, Scotland 25-13 England
Round 4
Saturday 10th March, Ireland 28-8 Scotland
Saturday 10th March, France 22-16 England
Sunday 11th March, Wales 38-14 Italy
Round 5
Saturday 17th March, Italy 27-29 Scotland
Saturday 17th March, England 15-24 Ireland
Saturday 17th March, Wales 14-13 France
