Scotland face Italy at home first up and travel to England in Round 5.

Scotland Six Nations Fixtures 2019

The 2019 Six Nations fixtures have been unveiled giving rugby supporters the chance to analyse and predict the match results ahead of time.

Scotland are quietly confident about having a good 2019 championship, but they did not have a sublime Summer Tour losing to the United States.

In their first match, they face Italy at home which is arguably the most perfect start any team could ask for. It then gets tough right away as they welcome Ireland to Murrayfield a week later.

In Rund 3 they travel to France before welcoming Wales in Round four. Finally Round 5 offers up what should be an absolute cracker as Scotland face England at Twickenham.

We will update you with the Scotland squad for the tournament as soon as it is announced.

(All Kickoff Times are in GMT)

Round 1

France v Wales, Friday 1st February, 20.00pm, Stade de France

Scotland v Italy, Saturday 2nd February, 14.15pm, Murrayfield

Ireland v England, Saturday 2nd February, 16.45pm, Aviva Stadium

Round 2

Scotland v Ireland, Saturday 9th February, 14.15pm, Murrayfield

Italy v Wales, Saturday 9th February, 16.45pm, Stadio Olimpico

England v France, Sunday 10th February, 15.00pm, Twickenham Stadium

Round 3

France v Scotland, Saturday 23rd February, 14.15pm, Stade de France

Wales v England, Saturday 23rd February, 16.45pm, Principality Stadium

Italy v Ireland, Sunday 24th February, 15.00pm, Stadio Olimpico

Round 4

Scotland v Wales, Saturday 9th March, 14.15pm, Murrayfield

England v Italy, Saturday 9th March, 16.45pm, Twickenham Stadium

Ireland v France, Sunday 10th March, 15.00pm, Aviva Stadium

Round 5

Italy v France, Saturday 16th March,12.30pm, Stadio Olimpico

Wales v Ireland, Saturday 16th March, 14.45pm, Principality Stadium

England v Scotland, Saturday 16th March, 17.00pm, Twickenham Stadium

Scotland Six Nations Results 2018