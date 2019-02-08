Team news, battle areas and TV details for the Wales v Italy Six Nations match in Cardiff. Can the Azzurri cause a shock against a much-changed Welsh line-up?

Six Nations Italy v Wales Preview

After their comeback win against France in the opening fixture of the Six Nations, Wales have been on the French Riviera for a training camp in Nice. The idea has been to replicate the feeling of the Rugby World Cup, with 30+ players in training and the team staying in unfamiliar territory for a prolonged period of time.

Do palm trees, promenades and dips in the sea sound alright to you? Well amid the flurry of training there has been plenty of personnel switches for the Welsh match-day squad, too.

Wales have got ten different faces in after their exploits in Paris, with stalwart centre Jonathan Davies trusted to lead the side, with Alun Wyn Jones on the bench.

Italy, meanwhile, will be encouraged by their late rally against Scotland last week – and although their three unanswered tries in the last ten minutes of the game were nowhere near enough to drag them towards a bonus point, there was some beautiful, well-executed play.

Last week we pointed out that Italy are still to win a Six Nations match under Conor O’Shea. A week later, some are grumbling that Wales may have laid up with their team selection but the bookies don’t seem to mind, pushing the visitors way out in front with odds of 1/12.

It would be some spectacle if Italy can resurrect that performance from 2007, when they last beat Wales in the Six Nations, 23-20. And wouldn’t you know it, the captains from both teams – Sergio Parisse and Jones – both started in that fixture all those years ago…

Wales have won their last 11 meetings with Italy in the Six Nations.

Italy have beaten Wales twice in the Six Nations. Both were in Rome, in 2003 and 2007.

Italy have lost a record 18 Six Nations matches in a row.

Wales 16-point comeback last week was their biggest in history.

Full-back Liam Williams beat seven defenders against France – he also made two clean breaks and ran 90m with ball in hand

Michele Campagnaro made three clean breaks against Scotland but also missed four tackles. What time does it kick off and is it on TV? Italy v Wales, Saturday 8 February, Stadio Olimpico The second game of round two kicks off at 4.45pm in Rome and will be broadcast live on ITV and S4C, BBC Radio 5 live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, as well as TV3 and RTE radio in Ireland. Frenchman Mathieu Raynal will referee. His assistants will be Wayne Barnes (England), Shuhei Kubo (Japan) and the TMO will be David Grashoff of England. The Teams ITALY: Jayden Hayward; Edoardo Padovani, Michele Campagnaro, Luca Morisi, Angelo Esposito, Tommaso Allan, Guglielmo Palazzani; Nicola Quaglio, Leonardo Ghiraldini, Simone Ferrari, David Sisi, Dean Budd, Sebastian Negri, Braam Steyn, Sergio Parisse. Replacements: Luca Bigi, Cherif Traore, Tiziano Pasquali, Federico Ruzza, Marco Barbini, Edoardo Gori, Ian McKinley, Tommaso Benvenuti WALES: Liam Williams; Jonah Holmes, Jonathan Davies, Owen Watkin, Josh Adams; Dan Biggar, Aled Davies; Nicky Smith, Elliot Dee, Samson Lee, Jake Ball, Adam Beard, Aaron Wainwright, Thomas Young, Josh Navidi. Replacements: Ryan Elias, Wyn Jones, Dillon Lewis, Alun Wyn Jones, Ross Moriarty, Gareth Davies, Gareth Anscombe, Hallam Amos.