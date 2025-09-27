The Springboks will be desperate for a win in their last home game of the tournament.

Watch South Africa v Argentina live streams, as Felipe Contepomi’s Pumas travel to Durban’s Hollywoodbets Kings Park to take on Rassie Erasmus’s world champions in the Rugby Championship 2025.

This may be a clash between second and fourth in the Rugby Championship table but that doesn’t tell the story of a tournament that’s likely to go down to the wire. With all four teams having a near-identical record of won two/lost two, just a single bonus point separates South Africa from Saturday’s visitors. With the margins are this tight, victory will be particularly crucial on Saturday.

Despite the vast player pool at his disposal, Erasmus has kept faith with most of the team that secured a record win in New Zealand a fortnight ago. In the only change to the pack, Eben Etzebeth (the most capped Springbok of all time) takes Lood de Jager’s place in the second row. In the backs, Damian Willemse shifts from centre to full-back in place of the injured Aphelele Fassi, with Damian de Allende coming in at centre.

Contepomi’s backs division is unchanged after beating the Wallabies last time out, though he has rejigged his pack. Pablo Matera returns to the starting line-up at blindside flanker (Juan Martin González drops to the bench), while Lucas Paulos and Franco Molina get the nod over Pedro Rubiolo and Guido Petti in the second row. There’s a 6-2 split among the replacements, including a return for fly-half Tomás Albornoz.

This guide will tell you everything you need to know to tune into South Africa v Argentina online, on TV and from anywhere. Scroll down to the end of the article for team line-ups and officials.

Watch the Springboks v Pumas in the UK and Ireland

As with all Rugby Championship games this season, you can watch a South Africa v Argentina live stream on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland. The game’s on Sky Sports+ and Sky Sports Mix, with coverage starting at 4.00pm BST ahead of the 4.10pm kick-off.

There are several ways to watch Sky Sports, including the Sky Go app for desktop, iOS, Android, PlayStation and Xbox. You can find out more on the Sky website.

Sky Sports is also available through Now Sports if you’d rather avoid a lengthier contract. Daily deals are available for £14.99, while monthly prices start at £34.99 per month.

Travelling outside the UK at the weekend? You can still watch your usual South Africa v Argentina live stream with the help of a VPN. We explain more below.

Watch Springboks v Pumas in South Africa

South African rugby fans can watch Rassie Erasmus’s side taking on the Pumas on SuperSport. Kick-off is a very sociable 5.10pm SAST on Saturday afternoon.

There are various SuperSport packages available, whether you want to watch via DStv or stream.

Where to watch South Africa v Argentina in Australia

Stan Sport is showing ad-free live streams of every Rugby Championship 2025 match, including this Springboks v Pumas clash. Stan Sport costs $20 per month on top of a general Stan plan. Prices start at $12 per month.

You’ll be staying up late to watch the Wallabies’ Rugby Championship rivals, however, because the match kicks off at 1.10am AEST in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Stream Springboks v Pumas in New Zealand

Every Rugby Championship game – including the South Africa v Argentina live stream – is available on Sky Sport NZ. Don’t forget that the clocks go forward an hour on Sunday morning, so kick-off on this one is 4.10am NZDT. Probably a good idea to set that alarm clock.

A subscription to streaming service Sky Sport Now costs $54.99 per month or $549.99 per year (equivalent to $45.83 per month). Day passes are also available for $29.99.

How to watch Rugby Championship games in the USA

FloRugby has the rights to the South Africa v Argentina live stream in the United States. Kick-off is at 11.10am ET / 8.10am PT on Saturday morning.

A rolling monthly FloRugby subscription costs $29.99, with an annual subscription costing $150 (which effectively works out at $12.50 per month). The service also has rights to the Gallagher PREM and the URC.

Other viewing options in Europe

New Zealand Rugby’s NZR+ platform is showing Rugby Championship matches in numerous European countries where no specific broadcast deal is available.

A SANZAAR month pass costs €14.99, while a SANZAAR season pass (which will see you through the whole championship) will cost you €34.99. Signing up is super easy – all you have to do is visit the NZR+ website, set up an account with your email address, and select one of the subscription packages.

NZR+ is the place to go if you’re based in Albania, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Kosovo, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Macedonia, Malta, Moldova, Montenegro, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden, Turkey and Ukraine. The service is also available in China, India, Kazakhstan and Sri Lanka.

Stream South Africa v Argentina in Hong Kong, Singapore and across southeast Asia

Premier Sports Asia has the rights to broadcast South Africa v Argentina live streams in South East Asia and will show matches in 30 territories: Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Burma (Myanmar), Cambodia, Federated States of Micronesia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Kiribati, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Marianas, Marshall Islands, Mongolia, Nepal, Northern Marianas, North Korea, Pakistan, Palau, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Tajikistan, Taiwan (Republic of China), Thailand, Timor-Leste and Vietnam.

Springboks v Pumas line-ups and officials

South Africa

Damian Willemse, Cheslin Kolbe, Canan Moodie, Damian De Allende, Ethan Hooker, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Cobus Reinach; Ox Nche, Malcolm Marx, Thomas du Toit, Eben Etzebeth, Ruan Nortje, Siya Kolisi (captain), Pieter-Steph Du Toit, Jasper Wiese

Replacements:

Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Boan Venter, Wilco Louw, RG Snyman, Kwagga Smith, Morne van den Berg, Manie Libbok, Andre Esterhuizen

Argentina

Juan Cruz Mallía, Rodrigo Isgró, Lucio Cinti, Santiago Chocobares, Mateo Carreras, Santiago Carreras, Gonzalo García; Mayco Vivas, Julián Montoya (captain), Joel Sclavi, Franco Molina, Lucas Paulos, Pablo Matera, Marcos Kremer, Joaquín Oviedo

Replacements:

Ignacio Ruiz, Boris Wenger, Francisco Coria Marchetti, Guido Petti, Pedro Rubiolo, Juan Martín González, Símon Benítez Cruz, Tomás Albornoz

Australian referee Angus Gardner has the whistle for this Rugby Championship clash, assisted by Pierre Brousset (France) and Angus Mabey (New Zealand). The TMO is Australia’s Brett Cronan.

