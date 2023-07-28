Watch South Africa v Argentina live stream: how to watch the Rugby Championship match

Ellis Park stadium in Johannesburg hosts the Rugby Championship game between the Springboks and Los Pumas

A South Africa v Argentina live stream will be a hot ticket on Saturday. This article is here to help you watch the final round fixture of the 2023 Rugby Championship anywhere on the planet.

The Springboks go into the match needing a big favour from Australia, who must beat the All Blacks to give them a chance of snatching the Rugby Championship in the final round.

Below we explain how to watch South Africa v Argentina, including details on using ExpressVPN to watch wherever you are.

Due to the tournament being held in a Rugby World Cup year there’s only three rounds of action and both South Africa and Argentina have beaten Australia but lost to the All Blacks.

While Los Pumas have recorded wins over South Africa in 2018 and 2016, both were on home soil as their search for a first away win over the Boks continues.

There’s a spring in Argentina‘s step after a miraculous victory over the Wallabies a fortnight ago.

A late Mark Nawaqanitawase long-range interception try looked set to wrestle a home win for Eddie Jones’ side, but Los Pumas roared back and Juan Martin Gonzalez scored a late score to secure a 34-31 victory.

Meanwhile, the showdown between New Zealand and South Africa wasn’t quite as hotly contested as the All Blacks cruised to a 35-20 victory.

Early tries from scrum-half Aaron Smith and flanker Shannon Frizell, either side of a Richie Mo’unga penalty, put the All Blacks into an early 17-0 lead. The Springboks showed some fight after the break as Malcolm Marx and Cheslin Kolbe crossed – but the hosts were always comfortable to move a step closer to a 20th Rugby Championship/Tri Nations title.

Who will claim the spoils at the final whistle? Make sure you don’t miss a second of the action as we explain how to watch a South Africa v Argentina live stream.

How to watch South Africa v Argentina live stream from the UK & Ireland

Sky Sports Action is screening all six Rugby Championship incluDIng South Africa v Argentina on 29 July (4:05pm BST).

If you don’t have a Sky Sports contract, don’t worry as you can stream all 11 Sky Sports channels with a NOW TV pass.

How to watch South Africa v Argentina live stream from outside your country

If you are away from home and want to catch the games from another country then you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network. A VPN is a piece of software which offers both online privacy and ability to change your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV like you would back at home while in another country.

Our colleagues over at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

How to watch South Africa v Argentina live stream from South Africa

SuperSport will show all Rugby Championship matches live in South Africa.

How to watch South Africa v Argentina live stream from Argentina

ESPN+ is live streaming Argentina’s final round clash with South Africa.

How to watch South Africa v Argentina live stream from Australia

Stan Sport is streaming all Rugby Championship games, including South Africa v Argentina, and a seven-day free trial is available. Click here for more information.

How to watch South Africa v Argentina live stream from New Zealand

In order to watch the match in New Zealand, fans should head to Sky Sports NZ.

How to watch South Africa v Argentina live stream from the US

FloRugby has the rights to stream 2023 Rugby Championship matches live for fans in the USA, including South Africa v Argentina.

A FloRugby monthly subscription costs $29.99 or you can take out an annual one for $150.

How to watch South Africa v Argentina live stream from Singapore and Asia

Premier Sports Asia has the rights to broadcast Rugby Championship matches in South East Asia and will show matches in 30 territories – Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Burma (Myanmar), Cambodia, Federated States of Micronesia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Kiribati, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Marianas, Marshall Islands, Mongolia, Nepal, Northern Marianas, North Korea, Pakistan, Palau, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Tajikistan, Taiwan (Republic of China), Thailand, Timor-Leste, Vietnam.

A monthly subscription to Premier Sports Asia is $25.99 or a rolling annual contract is $169.

South Africa v Argentina line-ups

South Africa: Willie le Roux, Cheslin Kolbe, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Kurt-Lee Arendse Manie Libbok, Grant Williams; Steven Kitshoff, Malcolm Marx, Frans Malherbe, Eben Etzebeth, Marvin Orie, Marco van Staden, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Duane Vermeulen (captain)

Replacements: Bongi Mbonambi, Trevor Nyakane, Vincent Koch, Kwagga Smith, RG Snyman, Faf de Klerk, Lukhanyo Am, Damian Willemse

Argentina: Juan Cruz Mallia, Mateo Carreras, Lucio Cinti, Santiago Chocobares, Juan Imhoff Santiago Carreras, Lautaro Bazan Velez; Thomas Gallo, Julian Montoya (captain), Francisco Gomez Kodela, Lucas Paulos, Tomas Lavanini, Pablo Matera, Santiago Grondona, Juan Martin Gonzalez

Replacements: Ignacio Ruiz, Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, Joel Sclavi, Pedro Rubiolo, Facundo Isa, Gonzalo Bertranou, Tomas Albornoz, Matías Moroni

