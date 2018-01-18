The front-row cupboard is looking bare, but there's plenty to encourage Scotland in this Six Nations as Gregor Townsend embarks on his first Six Nations as a head coach

Scotland’s squad for the 2018 Six Nations contains five uncapped players in full-back Blair Kinghorn, scrum-half Nathan Fowles, prop Murray McCallum and hooker Neil Cochrane, all from the Edinburgh club, plus Glasgow prop D’Arcy Rae. The Warriors provide 16 of the 4o players, with Edinburgh and foreign clubs each supplying a dozen.

Coach Gregor Townsend said: “It’s a bigger squad than we originally planned, which is largely down to the competition for places. A number of players performed well in the autumn Tests and a few others put their hands up for selection in recent weeks.

“We welcome Blair Kinghorn into our group for the first time, who has been in excellent form with Edinburgh this season, and also three of our most experienced players in Richie Gray, Greig Laidlaw and Scott Lawson. We are looking forward to working with them and the rest of the squad to ensure that we build on the momentum the players generated in 2017.”

The return of Gray, Lawson and former captain Laidlaw injects nearly 200 caps’ worth of experience into the set-up, with lock Gray (back surgery) and scrum-half Laidlaw (broken leg) having overcome injury.

Lawson’s summons comes after a three-year absence from the team and reflects an alarming number of setbacks in the front row, with George Turner the latest casualty. The Glasgow hooker damaged his medial knee ligament against Exeter last weekend and will be out for eight weeks, hence Cochrane’s late addition to the squad.

Other notable inclusions are David Denton, Mark Bennett and Duncan Taylor, bringing proven know-how to the back row and midfield areas, while unsurprisingly John Barclay (Scarlets) retains the captaincy after a glorious autumn that included a record victory over the Wallabies and one of Scotland’s greatest performances against the All Blacks.

The back-line will look towards Lions tourists Finn Russell and Stuart Hogg to play with the flair and fluency that has illuminated Scottish rugby of late. Both were at the heart of Glasgow’s thrilling victory over Exeter that prevented the English champions and current Premiership leaders from advancing to the knockout stages of the European Cup.

Scotland came fourth in last year’s Six Nations, although that hardly does them justice. They produced scintillating performances to sink Ireland and Wales at Murrayfield, thrashed Italy on the same ground and were competitive in Paris, picking up a losing bonus point. Only at Twickenham, where they succumbed 61-21, were the Scots clearly outclassed and that drubbing led to them finishing below Ireland and France on points difference despite matching their 14 match points.

The last-round rout of the Azzurri was made more memorable for the emotional send-off to former coach Vern Cotter. If anyone that day doubted the wisdom of letting the popular Kiwi move on, those concerns have long been eradicated as Townsend’s side has played with courage and panache and got Murrayfield rocking again.

SCOTLAND SQUAD FOR 2018 NATWEST 6 NATIONS

Backs (19)

Mark Bennett (Edinburgh, 20 caps)

Alex Dunbar (Glasgow, 28 caps)

Nathan Fowles (Edinburgh, uncapped)

Nick Grigg (Glasgow, 1 cap)

Chris Harris (Newcastle, 1 cap)

Stuart Hogg (Glasgow, 55 caps)

Pete Horne (Glasgow, 28 caps)

Ruaridh Jackson (Glasgow, 32 caps)

Huw Jones (Glasgow, 11 caps)

Lee Jones (Glasgow, 7 caps)

Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh, uncapped)

Greig Laidlaw (Clermont Auvergne, 58 caps)

Sean Maitland (Saracens, 29 caps)

Byron McGuigan (Sale, 2 caps)

Ali Price (Glasgow, 11 caps)

Henry Pyrgos (Glasgow, 27 caps)

Finn Russell (Glasgow, 32 caps)

Tommy Seymour (Glasgow, 39 caps)

Duncan Taylor (Saracens, 21 caps)

Forwards (21)

John Barclay (Scarlets, captain, 66 caps)

Simon Berghan (Edinburgh, 5 caps)

Jamie Bhatti (Glasgow, 3 caps)

Magnus Bradbury (Edinburgh, 2 caps)

Neil Cochrane (Edinburgh, uncapped) *

David Denton (Worcester, 35 caps)

Cornell Du Preez (Edinburgh, 5 caps)

Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh, 18 caps)

Jonny Gray (Glasgow, 38 caps)

Richie Gray (Toulouse, 64 caps)

Luke Hamilton (Leicester, 1 cap)

Rob Harley (Glasgow, 20 caps)

Scott Lawson (Newcastle, 46 caps)

Murray McCallum (Edinburgh, uncapped)

Stuart McInally (Edinburgh, 12 caps)

Gordon Reid (London Irish, 27 caps)

D’Arcy Rae (Glasgow, uncapped)

Ben Toolis (Edinburgh, 7 caps)

Hamish Watson (Edinburgh, 15 caps)

Jon Welsh (Newcastle, 11 caps)

Ryan Wilson (Glasgow, 32 caps)

* Replaces the injured George Turner