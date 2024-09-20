How to watch Argentina v South Africa: Live stream Saturday’s Rugby Championship 2024 match in Santiago del Estero

Can the Springboks clinch the title on the Pumas' turf?

The world champion Springboks could clinch the 2024 Rugby Championship with a game to spare but the Pumas are unlikely to make things easy for the visitors on Saturday. This match is sure to be essential viewing, so you’ll want to know how to watch Argentina v South Africa live streams wherever you are in the world.

If you’re in the UK you can tune in on Sky Sports/Now, while viewers in South Africa need to set their remote controls to SuperSport. There are also numerous countries where this Rugby Championship game is available for free via New Zealand Rugby’s NZR+ service. If you happen to be outside your usual country when the action kicks off, you can use a VPN to watch a Pumas v Springboks live stream from abroad.

South Africa have won all four games in this year’s Rugby Championship, and will seal the title if they’re victorious in Santiago del Estero. Head coach Rassie Erasmus may have left several star players at home in preparation for next weekend’s return fixture, but they still go into the game as strong favourites. Following victories against Australia and New Zealand, the Pumas are the only team with an outside chance of toppling the Springboks at the top of the league table. But there’ll be no room for slip-ups if they’re going to stand any chance of lifting the tournament trophy for the first time.

Kick-off is at 10.00pm BST / 11.00pm SAST (on Saturday), 7.00am AEST (on Sunday). Read on to find out how to watch Argentina v South Africa from anywhere. You can also check out our guides to watching the Rugby Championship from anywhere, upcoming South Africa fixtures, and the greatest Springboks players of all time.

Watch Pumas v Springboks live streams FOR FREE in the Netherlands

If you’re a Springboks fan in the Netherlands this weekend, you can watch the match FOR FREE. Free Rugby Championship live streams will be available in numerous countries (the Netherlands among them) via New Zealand Rugby’s NZR+ platform. The service will stream every Rugby Championship fixture in territories where no broadcast deal for top-tier rugby union currently exists – and that includes this clash between South Africa and Argentina. The game kicks off at 11.00pm CET.

You can take advantage of the service if you live in any of these countries: Albania, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, China, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Georgia, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, India, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Macedonia, Malta, Moldova, Montenegro, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Turkey and Ukraine.

Signing up is simple – all you have to do is visit the NZR+ website, set up a free account with your email address, and you’re good to go.

How to watch Argentina v South Africa live streams in the UK and Ireland

In the UK and Ireland, Sky Sports is the broadcaster for Rugby Championship games. You can watch a Pumas v Springboks live stream on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports+. Kick-off is at 10.00pm BST. Sky Sports subscribers can also tune in via the Sky Go app for desktop, iOS, Android, PlayStation and Xbox. (Visit the Sky website for more information.) If you’d prefer to avoid signing up for a longer contract to watch the match, Now Sports offers daily (£14.99) and monthly (currently £26, usually £34.99) memberships.

Watch Pumas v Springboks live streams if you’re away from home

Away from home for work or a vacation today? That doesn’t mean you have to miss the second Rugby Championship match of the weekend. Fans who are travelling overseas can watch their usual service with the help of a VPN.

A VPN – or Virtual Private Network – is a handy piece of software that allows you to change your device’s IP address. This means you can view live or on-demand TV content as if you were sitting at home in front of your own television – even when you’re overseas. (Assuming this complies with the broadcaster’s T&Cs, of course.)

The technology experts from TechRadar love NordVPN for its strong privacy features, ease of use, and the fact it allows you to watch your favourite TV on multiple devices simultaneously. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support, and it’s currently available at a knockdown price.

How to watch Argentina v South Africa in South Africa

You need to sign up to SuperSport to watch Rugby Championship 2024 live streams in South Africa, including the Pumas v the Springboks. It’ll be a late one, however, because kick-off is at 11.00pm SAST on Saturday night.

Live stream Pumas v Springboks in Australia

Aussie fans looking to watch an Argentina v South Africa live stream will have to pay for subscription service Stan Sport to tune in. It costs $15 a month to add Stan Sport to your Stan plan. There’ll be no Sunday morning lie-in for viewers Down Under, as the match gets underway at 7.00am AEST.

Watch Argentina v South Africa live streams in New Zealand

In New Zealand, subscription service Sky Sport NZ is the place to go to watch Rugby Championship live streams. This one’s a Sunday morning kick-off – the action starts at 9.00am NZST.

How to watch Pumas v Springboks in the USA

FloRugby has the rights to stream 2024 Rugby Championship matches live in the US. Argentina v South Africa kicks off at 5.00pm ET / 2.00pm PT on Saturday.

A FloRugby monthly subscription costs $29.99 or you can take out an annual one for $150.

A rolling monthly FloRugby subscription costs $29.99, with an annual subscription costing $150 (which effectively works out at $12.50 per month).

That gets you access to the entire FloSports network, which is a perfect destination for fans of cycling, motorsport, American football and more.

Watch Argentina v South Africa live streams in Singapore and Asia

Premier Sports Asia has the rights to broadcast Rugby Championship matches in South East Asia, across 30 territories – Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Burma (Myanmar), Cambodia, Federated States of Micronesia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Kiribati, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Marianas, Marshall Islands, Mongolia, Nepal, Northern Marianas, North Korea, Pakistan, Palau, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Tajikistan, Taiwan (Republic of China), Thailand, Timor-Leste, Vietnam.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Recommended videos for you

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.