How to watch New Zealand v Argentina: Live stream the Rugby Championship 2024 match from Wellington

The All Blacks and Pumas kick off their Rugby Championship 2024 campaign.

It’s the second match of this year’s Rugby Championship and the Pumas are on the hunt for what would be just their third ever victory over the All Blacks. Read on to find out how to watch a New Zealand v Argentina live stream wherever you are in the world.

Fans in the UK can tune in on Sky/Now and Kiwis can follow the action on Sky Sport, but there are also numerous countries where this All Blacks v Pumas match is available for free via New Zealand Rugby’s NZR+ service – you can find out more below. If you happen to be travelling abroad on Saturday, you can still watch the game as you would back at home – this article explains how you can use a VPN to watch New Zealand v Argentina live streams from anywhere.

The All Blacks may have won both of their matches against England in July, but it was a close run thing. New coach Scott Robertson has named an all-star side as New Zealand begin their defence of a title they won for a record-breaking 20th time last year. The Pumas shared their series against a touring French side and thrashed Uruguay a week later, but they’ll have to be on their very best form to beat the hosts.

This Rugby Championship 2024 match kicks off at the Sky Stadium in Wellington at 7.05pm NZST / 8.05am BST on Saturday. If you want to tune into other games in the tournament, check out our guide to watching the Rugby Championship wherever you are. You can also check out upcoming All Blacks fixtures, the best New Zealand kits of all time, and a history of All Blacks captains.

How to watch All Blacks v Pumas in the UK and Ireland

In the UK and Ireland, Sky Sports is the place to go if you want to watch the Rugby Championship. You’ll be tuning into the All Blacks against the Pumas over breakfast, because the match kicks off at 8.05am on Saturday morning.

You can watch a New Zealand v Argentina live stream on Sky Sports Action. Sky Sports subscribers can also tune in via the Sky Go app for desktop, iOS, Android, PlayStation and Xbox (Visit the Sky website for more information.)

Now Sports offers daily (£14.99) and monthly (£34.99) memberships. If you’d prefer to avoid signing up for a longer contract to watch the second test,offers daily (£14.99) and monthly (£34.99) memberships.

Watch New Zealand v Argentina live streams FOR FREE around the world

A New Zealand v Argentina live stream will be available FOR FREE in numerous countries via New Zealand Rugby’s NZR+ platform. Every Rugby Championship fixture is among the 24 games that the service will stream this year in territories where no broadcast deal for top-tier rugby union currently exists.

You can take advantage of the service if you live in any of these countries: Albania, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, China, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Georgia, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, India, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Macedonia, Malta, Moldova, Montenegro, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Turkey and Ukraine.

Signing up is simple – all you have to do is visit the NZR+ website, set up a free account with your email address, and you’re good to go.

Watch All Blacks v Pumas if you’re away from home

Away from home for work or a vacation this weekend? That doesn’t mean you have to miss this highly anticipated Rugby Championship match. Fans who are travelling overseas can watch their usual service with the help of a VPN.

A VPN – or Virtual Private Network – is a handy piece of software that allows you to change your device’s IP address. This means you can view live or on-demand TV content as if you were sitting at home in front of your own television – even when you’re overseas.

The technology experts from TechRadar love NordVPN for its strong privacy features, ease of use, and the fact it allows you to watch your favourite TV on multiple devices simultaneously. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support, and it’s currently available at a knockdown price.

How to watch New Zealand v Argentina in South Africa

You need to sign up to SuperSport to watch Rugby Championship 2024 live streams in South Africa. Kick-off is at 9.05am SAST on Saturday morning.

There are various SuperSport packages available, whether you want to watch via DStv or stream.

How to watch All Blacks v Pumas in New Zealand

In New Zealand, subscription service Sky Sport NZ is the place to go to watch Rugby Championship live streams. New Zealand v Argentina kicks off at 7.05pm NZST on Saturday evening.

Watch New Zealand v Argentina live streams in Australia

Australian rugby fans can watch All Blacks v Pumas live streams ad-free via subscription service Stan Sport. The All Blacks’ clash with the Pumas begins at 5.05pm AEST.

It costs $15 a month to add Stan Sport to your general Stan plan. There is also a 30-day free trial available so you can give Stan a run out first – though this does not apply to Stan Sport.

How to watch All Blacks v Pumas in the USA

For those who live in the USA, FloRugby has the rights to stream 2024 Rugby Championship matches live. New Zealand v Argentina kicks off at 3.05am ET / 12.05am PT in the early hours of Saturday morning.

A FloRugby monthly subscription costs $29.99 or you can take out an annual one for $150.

That gets you access to the entire FloSports network, which is ideal for fans of cycling, motorsport, American football and more.

Watch New Zealand v Argentina live streams in Singapore and Asia

Premier Sports Asia has the rights to broadcast Rugby Championship matches in South East Asia, across 30 territories – Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Burma (Myanmar), Cambodia, Federated States of Micronesia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Kiribati, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Marianas, Marshall Islands, Mongolia, Nepal, Northern Marianas, North Korea, Pakistan, Palau, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Tajikistan, Taiwan (Republic of China), Thailand, Timor-Leste, Vietnam.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

