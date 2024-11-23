How to watch England v Japan: Live stream Sunday’s 2024 Autumn International

Can England get their first win of November against their old boss Eddie Jones?

Can Steve Borthwick’s men end a five-game losing streak against a Brave Blossoms team coached by their former boss Eddie Jones? You’ll need to watch an England v Japan live stream to find out, and this guide explains how you can tune in, wherever you are in the world.

England are six places ahead of Japan in the world rankings – and beat them comfortably in Tokyo in June – but there’s no question Jones would love to engineer a victory over his former employers. Borthwick has made two changes to the starting XV that lost to South Africa last weekend. George Furbank comes back into the side at full-back (Freddie Steward misses out), while Tom Curry (available again after passing HIA protocols) replaces Chandler Cunningham-South in the back row. Fin Smith gets the nod over George Ford as replacement fly-half.

You’ll find all the information you need to watch an England v Japan live stream below. It’s the final match of the weekend but if you fancy following any of the action from elsewhere, check out our guide to watching Autumn Internationals live streams.

Watch England v Japan in the UK and Ireland

TNT Sports is home to the Autumn Nations Series in the UK and Ireland. Coverage of England v Japan starts on TNT Sports 1 at 3.45pm on Sunday afternoon, ahead of the 4.10pm kick-off.

A subscription to Discovery+ Premium (which gives you access to all the Autumn Nations Series action, along with Gallagher Premiership rugby, Champions League football and a selection of Premier League matches) will cost you £30.99 per month in the UK. Alternatively, TNT Sports can be added to your Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media TV package – costs vary by platform. Away from home at the weekend? You can use a VPN to watch your usual subscription service from overseas – find out more below. Live stream England v Japan in the USA Rugby fans in the USA can watch an England v Japan live stream on Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service. The game kicks off at 11.10am ET/8.10am PT on Sunday. To watch the game you’ll need to sign up for either the Premium service ($7.99 per month) or – if you want to ditch some of the ads – Premium Plus ($13.99 per month). A Peacock subscription also gets you access to the entire Autumn Nations Series, Premier League football, and loads of top movies and TV. If you’re travelling outside the US, you can watch an England v Japan live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Watch England v Japan from abroad

Away from home for work or a vacation at the moment? That doesn’t mean you have to miss the last of this weekend’s Autumn International matches on Sunday. Rugby-loving fans who are travelling overseas can watch their usual service with the help of a VPN.

A VPN (Virtual Private Network) is a handy piece of software that allows you to change your device’s IP address. This means you can view live or on-demand TV content as if you were sitting at home in front of your own television, even when you’re overseas – provided it complies with the service’s T&Cs, of course.

The technology experts from TechRadar love NordVPN for its strong privacy features, ease of use, and the fact it allows you to watch your favourite TV on multiple devices simultaneously. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support, and it’s currently available at a knockdown price.

Watch an England v Japan live stream in South Africa

You need a subscription to SuperSport to watch the match in South Africa. Kick-off is at 7.40pm SAST on Sunday evening.

There are various SuperSport packages available, whether you want to watch via DStv or stream.

Watch England v Japan in Australia

Australian rugby fans can watch an England v Japan live stream ad-free via subscription service Stan Sport. You might want to book the morning off work, though, because the game kicks off at 3.10am AEDT in the early hours of Monday.

It costs $15 a month to add Stan Sport to your general Stan plan.

Live stream England v Japan in New Zealand

In New Zealand, subscription service Sky Sport NZ is your destination for an England v Japan live stream. A pass for the Sky Sport Now streaming service costs $29.99 per week, and you can also watch the game on Sky Sport 1.

Set your alarm clock because kick-off time is 6.40am NZDT on Monday morning.

