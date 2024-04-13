Live stream Scotland v England: How to watch today’s Women’s Six Nations 2024 game

Everything you need to know to watch a Scotland v England live stream this afternoon.

The table-topping Red Roses head north of the border looking to continue their 100% record in this year’s tournament – if they win they’ll be two-thirds of the way to a Triple Crown. This article explains how to watch a Scotland v England live stream, wherever you are in the world.

Every match of the Women’s Six Nations 2024 is available for FREE on BBC iPlayer in the UK, but don’t worry if you’re abroad when the game kicks off on a wet, windy afternoon at Edinburgh’s Hive Stadium. British fans can use a VPN to watch Scotland v England for free from abroad.

For more information on Scotland v England live streams and viewing options for other games in this year’s tournament, check out our guide to watching the Women’s Six Nations Championship from anywhere. You’ll find team news at the end of the article and you can also check out Rugby World’s round three predictions.

Watch for FREE in the UK

The BBC has rights to air every game of the Women’s Six Nations 2024 in the UK, with every match available for free on the BBC iPlayer, and the BBC Sport website and app. Some games will also be available via terrestrial broadcast on BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Scotland or the BBC Red Button.

You can watch a Scotland v England live stream on BBC iPlayer and BBC One. Coverage starts at 2:00pm GMT ahead of the 2:15pm kick-off.

Watch Scotland v England from overseas

Away from home this weekend? That doesn’t mean you have to miss the big match. Rugby-loving UK residents can still watch a Scotland v England live stream from overseas if they use a VPN.

A VPN – or Virtual Private Network – is a handy piece of software that allows you to change your device’s IP address. This means you can view live or on-demand TV content as if you were sitting at home in front of your own television – even when you’re abroad.

The technology experts from TechRadar praise ExpressVPN for its strong privacy features, ease of use, and the fact it allows you to watch your favourite TV on multiple devices simultaneously. It also comes with three months extra free when you sign up for a year, and a 30-day money-back guarantee for extra peace of mind.

Watch Scotland v England team line-ups

SCOTLAND

Chloe Rollie, Rhona Lloyd, Emma Orr, Meryl Smith, Coreen Grant, Helen Nelson, Caity Mattinson; Leah Bartlett, Lana Skeldon, Christine Belisle, Emma Wassell, Louise McMillan, Rachel Malcolm (captain), Alex Stewart, Evie Gallagher

Replacements

Elis Martin, Molly Wright, Elliann Clarke, Fi McIntosh, Rachel McLachlan, Mairi McDonald, Lisa Thomson, Francesca Moghie

ENGLAND

Ellie Kildunne, Abby Dow, Megan Jones, Tatyana Heard, Jess Breach, Holly Aitchison, Natasha Hunt; Hannah Botterman, Amy Cokayne, Maud Muir, Rosie Galligan, Abbie Ward, Zoe Aldcroft (captain), Sadia Kabeya, Alex Matthews

Replacements

Connie Powell, Mackenzie Carson, Kelsey Clifford, Maddie Feaunati, Marlie Packer, Lucy Packer, Zoe Harrison, Sydney Gregson

For more in-depth information, check out our guides to the England and Scotland squads.

Italy’s Clara Munarini is the referee for today’s encounter.

