England rugby players: The 12 best men to play in the professional era

This selection of the best England rugby players of the professional era is dominated by members of the team who won the Rugby World Cup in 2003. That’s hardly surprising, seeing as Clive Woodward’s men dominated the sport for several years before becoming the only side from the northern hemisphere to lift the Webb Ellis Cup, courtesy of that famous Jonny Wilkinson drop goal in Sydney.

There’s still room for England rugby players of other vintages, of course, with representatives from the both the great side of the early ’90s, and the Eddie Jones/Steve Borthwick era finding a place in our line-up. Read on to find out the dozen names (in alphabetical order) who’ve made the cut.

Best England rugby players of the professional era

1. Lawrence Dallaglio

The England team that went on to win the World Cup was so blessed with leaders that Martin Johnson wasn’t Clive Woodward’s first choice as captain. That honour fell to Lawrence Dallaglio, who famously lost the role in the wake of a 1999 tabloid sting, yet fought his way back to become a key component in a vintage side.

A powerful, ball-carrying number 8, he played alongside Richard Hill and Neil Back in the legendary “Holy Trinity” back row, and was the only member of the England team to play every minute of the 2003 tournament. Dallaglio also won the Rugby Sevens World Cup in 1993.

2. Matt Dawson

Several members of the class of 2003 have had successful media careers since hanging up their boots, but few can match Matt Dawson’s high-profile gigs on A Question of Sport, Strictly Come Dancing and Celebrity MasterChef.

It’s the former scrum-half’s long-running stint in BBC Radio Five Live’s commentary box that says most about his playing days, however, as his vast rugby intelligence made him the perfect foil for Paul Grayson and Jonny Wilkinson. Like Dallaglio, Dawson is one of a handful of players to have won World Cups in both the seven- and 15-player versions of the game.

3. Owen Farrell

As the son of league legend Andy Farrell, it was no surprise when Owen Farrell turned out to have rugby in his blood. He made his England debut as a 20-year-old in 2012, and quickly became integral to then-head coach Stuart Lancaster’s plans – both at inside centre and in his preferred position of fly-half.

While questions about his tackling style and temperament have persisted throughout his career, Farrell’s repeatedly rebuffed his critics with world-class game management and his prowess from the kicking tee. With a century of caps and – since last year’s World Cup – a record haul of points for his country, Farrell has earned his place among the best England rugby players of all time. Steve Borthwick and co will miss him now he’s moved to Racing 92 in France.

4. Will Greenwood

Will Greenwood was already 25 by the time he made his England debut, and had even been selected for the Lions before he wore the famous white shirt for the first time. But after that comparatively late start, he crammed plenty into his international career, forming formidable centre partnerships with the likes of Jeremy Guscott, Mike Catt and Mike Tindall.

His try-scoring record (31 in 55 matches) was truly prolific and – despite wearing the number 13 – he was something of a lucky omen for his team: England never lost a test when Greenwood was on the scoresheet.

5. Jeremy Guscott

Whether it’s Thierry Henry in football or Roger Federer in tennis, certain people have the ability to make their chosen sport look easy. Jeremy Guscott brought that poetry-in-motion elegance to the rugby field, a flair player who held his own in an all-conquering England team more renowned for brute force than expansive play.

Guscott’s pace and poise at outside centre helped him to an impressive 30 tries in 65 games, while his legendary drop goal in the second Lions test in 1997 secured a series win in South Africa. His career only just overlapped with the professional era, but – had he been born a decade later – this Bath legend would have been a rugby superstar around the globe.

6. Richard Hill

Every team needs a safe pair of hands but Richard Hill was much more than England’s Mr Reliable. In fact, Hill turned his blindside flanker berth into the bedrock of Clive Woodward’s World Cup-winning side, his world-class tackling and defending creating a platform for the team’s more flashy talent to strut their stuff.

This all-time great never received a yellow or red card, while Woodward never dropped him when he was available a selection. The coach even took an unfit Hill to the 2003 World Cup, a gamble that paid off when the back-rower delivered memorable performances in the semi-final and final.

7. Maro Itoje

The definition of an all-round sportsman, Maro Itoje was also a gifted basketball player, sprinter and shot-putter before he zeroed in on rugby. He clearly made the right choice, because Itoje’s combination of speed, strength and technical ability have created the blueprint for the modern second-row forward.

He’s been a mainstay of the England pack since making his debut in 2016, a turnover-winning machine who’s guided his team to three Six Nations titles and a World Cup final. He also formed a memorable partnership with Alun Wyn Jones on the 2017 Lions Tour, and – since Owen Farrell’s move to France – is the only player in this list of England rugby players still in contention for the national side.

8. Martin Johnson

Seeing Martin Johnson’s name on the teamsheet was the stuff of nightmares for many an opposition, but England’s talismanic lock was the sort of player every coach and fan would want on their side. The fiercest of competitors, Johnson was one of the best second-rows of his generation, but it was as a leader that he really came into his own.

His ability to read a game from the midst of the action was legendary, while “Johnno” famously remains the only man from the northern hemisphere to lift the Webb Ellis Cup. He retired from international rugby in style, calling it quits after England’s famous World Cup win in Sydney.

9. Jason Leonard

The game changed immeasurably during the 14 years Jason Leonard played international rugby, but the legendary prop was a constant in a succession of powerful England sides. Making his debut alongside Brian Moore and Jeff Probyn, he became a key figure in the team that dominated the Five Nations in the early ’90s – and he was still there four World Cups later, coming off the bench as England beat Australia in the 2003 final.

Leonard scored just one try on his way to a (then-) record-breaking 114 caps, but his work in engine room – not to mention his ability to play at tighthead as well as loosehead – guaranteed his status among the best England rugby players ever.

10. Jason Robinson

Plenty of players have had a crack at both codes of rugby, but few have excelled in league and union like Jason Robinson. Having established himself in the all-conquering Wigan side of the ’90s (alongside the likes of Shaun Edwards, Andy Farrell and Martin Offiah) he made the switch look seamless when he joined Sale.

Even in an era when back-three players were getting bigger and bigger, the 5’8” Robinson’s blistering pace and elusive sidestep made him lethal in attack. Meanwhile, his impressive jumping ability and safe pair of hands ensured he was a defender you could rely on, whether selected on the wing or at full-back. Twenty-eight tries in just 51 caps say it all.

11. Rory Underwood

Rory Underwood’s rugby career was nearly done by the time rugby went pro – he famously flew planes in his day job as an RAF pilot – but he’d be one of England’s greatest wings in any era. With 49 tries in 85 internationals, he remains his country’s record try scorer (second-placed Jonny May is 13 behind).

But with three grand slams, a Five Nations title and a runner-up finish at the 1991 World Cup, he also had the honour roll to match his scoring prowess. Underwood frequently lined up with younger brother Tony on the opposite wing, the first siblings to play together for England in over half a century.

12. Jonny Wilkinson

Even if a 24-year-old Jonny Wilkinson had hung up his boots for good in November 2003, his rugby immortality be assured. That’s what happens when you score a World Cup-winning drop goal – with your “wrong” foot – in the dying seconds of extra time. But there was so much more to Wilkinson than rugby’s “they think it’s all over” moment.

Throughout his career he enhanced his undeniable talent with a prodigious work ethic, building himself into a skilful, hard-tackling fly-half any team in the world would want behind their scrum. He suffered more than his fair share of injuries along the way, but the fact he kept bouncing back – and retains second place in England’s all-time scoring charts – is testament to his brilliance.

