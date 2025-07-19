England bring their summer tour to a close against the Eagles

Watch a United States v England live stream as Steve Borthwick’s men travel to Audi Field in Washington DC for their final match of the season.

Even without their British & Irish Lions – Jamie George was a late addition to the Lions squad last weekend – the England team have had an extremely successful summer. Two away wins against Argentina will surely have exceeded head coach Borthwick’s expectations, and the side can finish their tour with a 100% record if they beat the USA on Saturday.

The Eagles are 11 places behind England in the world rankings, but England will recognise the threat posed by their star player – fly-half AJ MacGinty has just had a memorable season for Bristol Bears in the Gallagher Premiership.

George Ford will captain a starting England XV featuring 12 changes from the second Pumas Test last weekend. Only Ford, centre Luke Northmore and second row Alex Coles retain their places in the line-up. Borthwick gives international debuts to full-back Joe Carpenter (Sale Sharks), lock Arthur Clark (Gloucester) and centre Max Ojomoh (Bath). Charlie Atkinson (Gloucester), Oscar Beard (Harlequins) and Gabriel Oghre (Bristol Bears) are in line to win their first caps from the bench.

Below you’ll find all the information you need to watch Eagles v England live streams wherever you are in the world.

FREE United States v England live stream in the UK

After the two Argentina games were stuck behind a paywall on Sky Sports, there’s a FREE United States v England live stream available via the official England Rugby YouTube channel.

You’ll have to stay up late for this one, however, as the final game of England’s summer tour doesn’t kick off until 10.05pm BST on Saturday night.

Travelling overseas at the weekend? UK residents can still watch their usual streaming platforms as if they were back home in Blighty by making use of a good VPN. You’ll find more information on that below…

Watch the game from wherever you are

A good VPN (aka Virtual Private Network) is a brilliant way to take the action with you, even when you’re abroad.

Most streaming platforms have geo-restrictions that prevent you from watching your usual subscription services from another country. A VPN helps you get around this problem by changing your IP address. This can make your laptop, tablet or smartphone appear to be in a different country, allowing you to watch your usual TV services, even when you’re a long way from home.

The tech experts at TechRadar review a lot of VPNs and right now they reckon NordVPN is the best you can buy. And the good news is that NordVPN are currently offering an amazing deal on the service.

Exclusive offer: 70% off NordVPN, extra 4 months FREE, plus an Amazon voucher

As if getting 70% off a two-year NordVPN plan wasn’t enough to whet the appetite, Rugby World readers can currently enjoy an extra four months of the service for free. There are also £50/$50 worth of Amazon gift cards on offer. Simply follow this link, sign up to the two-year plan of your choice, and you’ll be sent your Amazon voucher via email once you’ve reached the end of your 30-day trial period. View Deal Applies to users in the UK, US, and Canada. Simply view the deal, sign-up to the two-year plan of your choice, and you’ll be sent the gift card after the trial period of 30 days.

Watch USA v England in the United States

Thanks to a new deal with World Rugby, all of the Eagles’ matches through to 2029 will be available on CBS Sports and streaming service Paramount+. This includes Saturday’s USA v England live stream, which kicks off at 5.05pm ET / 2.05pm ET on Saturday afternoon.

And if you tune in a few hours earlier you can also watch the first part of an international double-header, when the US women’s team take on Fiji at the very same venue, Audi Field in Washington DC. USA Women v Fiji Women kicks off at 2.00pm ET / 11.00am PT.

Subscriptions to Paramount+ start at $7.99 per month ($59.99 per year) for the Essential package, $12.99 per month ($119.99 per year) for Premium. A week-long free trial is also available for new subscribers.

Don’t have cable? You can still watch CBS through Fubo.

