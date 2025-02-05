Who is Fin Smith? 10 things you should know about the England fly-half

The Northampton Saints playmaker is tipped to make first England start against France this weekend

Fin Smith has ensured that England head coach Steve Borthwick has the quintessential nice problem to have – which of his talented Smiths does he name at fly-half?

Fin came off the bench in last weekend’s defeat to Ireland. Now, with namesake Marcus widely expected to shift to full-back for Saturday’s Six Nations 2025 encounter with France at Twickenham, the Northampton Saints stand-off is tipped to make his first start for his country.

Here’s 10 things you should know about England’s promising new playmaker.

10 things you should know about Fin Smith

1. Smith was born on 11 May, 2002, in Warwick in the Midlands.

2. He went through the Worcester Warriors academy. He subsequently became known as “the kid Dan Biggar spoke to” after the former Wales star stopped to give his young opposite number advice following Worcester’s humbling 66-10 defeat to Northampton Saints in October 2021.

3. Smith was at Worcester when the club went into administration in 2022. After they were expelled from the Gallagher Premiership, he joined Northampton Saints.

4. Smith’s housemate is his Saints teammate Tom Pearson.

5. Having played in the Grand Slam-winning England U20 team in 2021, he made his senior debut against Italy in the 2024 Six Nations. He’s since become one of the 17 players awarded Elite Player Squad contracts by head coach Steve Borthwick.

6. Smith could also have qualified for Scotland through his parents, though Gregor Townsend was unable to tempt him north of the border. Smith’s grandfather, Tom Elliot, played at prop for Scotland and the British & Irish Lions in the 1950s.

7. After a spectacular 2023-24 season for Northampton, Smith won the prestigious Rugby Players’ Association’s Players’ Player of the Year award.

8. He’s studying Economics and Mathematical Sciences at the Open University.

9. As a kid Smith attained grade seven on the trumpet.

10. He says his specialist subject on Mastermind would be Aston Villa from 2015 through to the present day.

