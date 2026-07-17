Why is Jack Willis not playing for England? The Toulouse captain is ineligible to play for his country and here is why…

The England flanker is one of the best in the world but he isn't currently pulling on the jersey due to an England Rugby ruling

Jack Willis is one of the best players on the planet right not but he is not being selected for England. A lot of fans may be questioning why but it comes down to a rule set by the Rugby Football Union.

The governing body requires players to play their club rugby in England in order to be eligible to play for the national side.

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Willis currently plays for Toulouse in France which is why he cannot be selected by Steve Borthwick.

Jack Willis: His club rugby journey

The flanker started his rugby journey at Reading Abbey before moving to Wasps in 2015. He came through the club’s academy and remained at the side until it went into administration in 2022.

The club’s demise led to the 29-year-old moving to Toulouse. Since he signed in 2022, he has won four Top 14 titles and one Champions Cup.

The RFU allowed Willis special dispensation, along with other Wasps players, to compete for England until the end of the 2023 Rugby World Cup because of the circumstances which led them to play club rugby in France. The last time Willis played for England was in their bronze final win against Argentina in 2023.

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However, it was made clear after that point if they did not move back to the Premiership they could no long play for England.

Despite knowing he would have to play in England to compete for the national team, Willis remained in France.

He then signed a new long-term deal in 2024. The contract runs until 2029 but it has been reported that there is a break clause for the 2027/28 season. If he did return to England in that season he would be available for the 2027 RWC.

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Do fans and media want Willis to play internationally?

Many fans and pundits want the eligibility rule to be changed for stars like Willis. England men’s most-capped player Ben Youngs has wrote for Planet Rugby about the flanker: “Jack’s ability around the breakdown seems to be far beyond what other players are capable of; he is just that effective. It’s just incredible how he bends, the positions he gets into. He is just amazing. World-class.”

Those sentiments have been echoed by many and it is easy to see why England fans want the rule changed. Willis was voted Top 14’s player of the year last season and was nominated for Champions Cup Player of the Year in 2025.

He is also solidly consistent in his performances and is a big game player. Willis scored two tries in the Top 14 final against Montpellier in the 2025/26 season.

The player himself is constantly asked about international rugby. When asked on the Love of Rugby podcast, he said he did not regret his decision.

“I don’t regret my decision to stay here at Toulouse,” he said. “The way it came about, I didn’t choose to leave England, but I chose to stay. I love it here, that is the first thing.

“As an athlete and a competitor, I don’t think I showed the best version of Jack Willis in an England shirt.”

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So for now, Willis will remain out of international rugby. He is also eligible for Ireland and could make the switch towards the end of 2026 after three years has lapsed on his last England cap, but it is rare for Ireland to cap a player who is not playing for one of their provinces.

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