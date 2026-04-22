England rugby union fixtures: Upcoming matches for the men’s and women’s teams

Your complete guide to confirmed England rugby union fixtures, including the Nations Championship, WXV and the 2027 Six Nations
England rugby union fixtures will come thick and fast this year, with both the men’s and women’s sides in action throughout the year.
Having won the Women’s Rugby World Cup last year, the Red Roses are currently trying to win the Six Nations title for the eighth consecutive year, as they look to extend a winning streak that stretches back to 2023. They’re also set to take on Australia, Canada and New Zealand later in the year in the WXV Global Series.
Things aren’t looking quite so rosy for Steve Borthwick’s men’s team, who endured their worst ever performance in the Men’s Six Nations. The side’s next England rugby union fixture is their first ever match in the inaugural Nations Championship, for which they’ll travel to Johannesburg to take on the double world-champion Springboks. As well as those Nations Championship games, you’ll find all the Men’s Six Nations 2027 fixtures below.
We have comprehensive guides to New Zealand, South Africa, Scotland, Ireland and Wales fixtures. For other international and club sides, check out our detailed round-up of rugby fixtures around the world.
Dates and times are liable to change.
England rugby union fixtures: Red Roses
Women’s Six Nations 2026
Read more: Women’s Six Nations fixtures
Saturday 25 April
- England v Wales
Ashton Gate, Bristol
Kick-off: 2.15pm BST (local) / 3.15pm CET / 3.15 pm SAST / 11.15pm AEST / 1.15am NZST (Sunday) / 9.15am EDT / 6.15am PDT
Saturday 9 May
- Italy v England
Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, Parma
Kick-off: 2.00pm BST / 3.00pm CET (local) / 3.00 pm SAST / 11.00pm AEST / 1.00am NZST (Sunday) / 9.00am EDT / 6.00am PDT
Sunday 17 May
- France v England
Matmut Atlantique, Bordeaux
Kick-off: 4.45pm BST / 5.45pm CET (local) / 5.45pm SAST / 1.45am AEST (Monday) / 3.45am NZST (Monday) / 11.45am EDT / 8.45am PDT
Read more: Top 10 Red Roses appearance holders
WXV Global Series 2026
Saturday 12 September
- England v Australia
CorpAcq Stadium, Salford
Kick-off: 3.00pm BST / 4.00pm CET / 4.00pm SAST / 12.00am AEST (Sunday) / 2.00am NZST (Sunday) / 10.00am ET / 7.00am PT
Saturday 19 September
- England v Canada
Sandy Park, Exeter
Kick-off: 3.00pm BST / 4.00pm CET / 4.00pm SAST / 12.00am AEST (Sunday) / 2.00am NZST (Sunday) / 10.00am ET / 7.00am PT
Saturday 26 September
- England v New Zealand
Allianz Stadium, Twickenham
Kick-off: 3.00pm BST / 4.00pm CET / 4.00pm SAST / 12.00am AEST (Sunday) / 2.00am NZST (Sunday) / 10.00am ET / 7.00am PT
England rugby union fixtures: Men’s team
Nations Championship 2026
Saturday 4 July 2026
- South Africa vs England
Ellis Park, Johannesburg
Kick-off: 4.40pm BST / 5.40pm CET / 5.40pm SAST / 1.40am AEST (Sunday) / 3.40am NZST (Sunday) / 11.40am EDT / 8.40am PDT
Saturday 11 July 2026
- Fiji v England
Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool
Kick-off: 2.10pm BST / 3.10pm CET / 3.10pm SAST / 11.10pm AEST / 1.10am NZST (Sunday) / 9.10am EDT / 6.10am PDT
Saturday 18 July 2026
- Argentina v England
Estadio Único Madre de Ciudades, Santiago del Estero
Kick-off: 8.00pm BST / 9.00pm CET / 9.00pm SAST / 5.00am AEST (Sunday) / 7.00am NZST (Sunday) / 3.00pm EDT / 12.00pm PDT
Sunday 8 November 2026
- England v Australia
Allianz Stadium, Twickenham
Kick-off: 3.10pm GMT / 4.10pm CET / 5.10pm SAST / 2.10am AEDT (Monday) / 4.10am NZDT (Monday) / 10.10am ET / 7.10am PT
Saturday 14 November 2026
- England v Japan
Allianz Stadium, Twickenham
Kick-off: 4.40pm GMT / 5.40pm CET / 6.40pm SAST / 3.40am AEDT (Sunday) / 5.40am NZDT (Sunday) / 11.40am ET / 8.40am PT
Saturday 21 November 2026
- England v New Zealand
Allianz Stadium, Twickenham
Kick-off: 2.10pm GMT / 3.10pm CET / 4.10pm SAST / 1.10am AEDT (Sunday) / 3.10am NZDT (Sunday) / 9.10am ET / 6.10am PT
Friday 27 – Sunday 29 November 2026
- Nations Championship Grand Finals Weekend (fixtures TBC)
Allianz Stadium, Twickenham
Read more: Who has captained England? Men’s rugby union captains from Will Carling to Maro Itoje
Men’s Six Nations 2027
Friday 5 February 2027
- Ireland v England
Aviva Stadium, Dublin
Kick-off: 8.10pm GMT / 9.10pm CET / 10.10pm SAST / 7.10am AEDT (Saturday) / 9.10am NZDT (Saturday) / 3.10pm ET / 12.10pm PT
Sunday 14 February 2027
- England v France
Allianz Stadium, Twickenham
Kick-off: 3.10pm GMT / 4.10pm CET / 5.10pm SAST / 2.10am AEDT (Monday) / 4.10am NZDT (Monday) / 10.10am ET / 7.10am PT
Saturday 20 February 2027
- England v Italy
Allianz Stadium, Twickenham
Kick-off: 4.40pm GMT / 5.40pm CET / 6.40pm SAST / 3.40am AEDT (Sunday) / 5.40am NZDT (Sunday) / 11.40am ET / 8.40am PT
Saturday 6 March 2027
- Wales v England
Principality Stadium, Cardiff
Kick-off: 4.40pm GMT / 5.40pm CET / 6.40pm SAST / 3.40am AEDT (Sunday) / 5.40am NZDT (Sunday) / 11.40am ET / 8.40am PT
Saturday 13 March 2027
- England v Scotland
Allianz Stadium, Twickenham
Kick-off: 4.40pm GMT / 5.40pm CET / 6.40pm SAST / 3.40am AEDT (Sunday) / 5.40am NZDT (Sunday) / 11.40am ET / 8.40am PT