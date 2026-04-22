England rugby union fixtures: Upcoming matches for the men’s and women’s teams

Your complete guide to confirmed England rugby union fixtures, including the Nations Championship, WXV and the 2027 Six Nations

England rugby union fixtures will come thick and fast this year, with both the men’s and women’s sides in action throughout the year.

Having won the Women’s Rugby World Cup last year, the Red Roses are currently trying to win the Six Nations title for the eighth consecutive year, as they look to extend a winning streak that stretches back to 2023. They’re also set to take on Australia, Canada and New Zealand later in the year in the WXV Global Series.

Things aren’t looking quite so rosy for Steve Borthwick’s men’s team, who endured their worst ever performance in the Men’s Six Nations. The side’s next England rugby union fixture is their first ever match in the inaugural Nations Championship, for which they’ll travel to Johannesburg to take on the double world-champion Springboks. As well as those Nations Championship games, you’ll find all the Men’s Six Nations 2027 fixtures below.

We have comprehensive guides to New Zealand, South Africa, Scotland, Ireland and Wales fixtures. For other international and club sides, check out our detailed round-up of rugby fixtures around the world.

Dates and times are liable to change.

England rugby union fixtures: Red Roses

Women’s Six Nations 2026

Read more: Women’s Six Nations fixtures

Saturday 25 April

England v Wales

Ashton Gate, Bristol

Kick-off: 2.15pm BST (local) / 3.15pm CET / 3.15 pm SAST / 11.15pm AEST / 1.15am NZST (Sunday) / 9.15am EDT / 6.15am PDT

Saturday 9 May

Italy v England

Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, Parma

Kick-off: 2.00pm BST / 3.00pm CET (local) / 3.00 pm SAST / 11.00pm AEST / 1.00am NZST (Sunday) / 9.00am EDT / 6.00am PDT

Sunday 17 May

France v England

Matmut Atlantique, Bordeaux

Kick-off: 4.45pm BST / 5.45pm CET (local) / 5.45pm SAST / 1.45am AEST (Monday) / 3.45am NZST (Monday) / 11.45am EDT / 8.45am PDT

Read more: Top 10 Red Roses appearance holders

WXV Global Series 2026

Saturday 12 September

England v Australia

CorpAcq Stadium, Salford

Kick-off: 3.00pm BST / 4.00pm CET / 4.00pm SAST / 12.00am AEST (Sunday) / 2.00am NZST (Sunday) / 10.00am ET / 7.00am PT

Saturday 19 September

England v Canada

Sandy Park, Exeter

Kick-off: 3.00pm BST / 4.00pm CET / 4.00pm SAST / 12.00am AEST (Sunday) / 2.00am NZST (Sunday) / 10.00am ET / 7.00am PT

Saturday 26 September

England v New Zealand

Allianz Stadium, Twickenham

Kick-off: 3.00pm BST / 4.00pm CET / 4.00pm SAST / 12.00am AEST (Sunday) / 2.00am NZST (Sunday) / 10.00am ET / 7.00am PT

England rugby union fixtures: Men’s team

Nations Championship 2026

Saturday 4 July 2026

South Africa vs England

Ellis Park, Johannesburg

Kick-off: 4.40pm BST / 5.40pm CET / 5.40pm SAST / 1.40am AEST (Sunday) / 3.40am NZST (Sunday) / 11.40am EDT / 8.40am PDT

Saturday 11 July 2026

Fiji v England

Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool

Kick-off: 2.10pm BST / 3.10pm CET / 3.10pm SAST / 11.10pm AEST / 1.10am NZST (Sunday) / 9.10am EDT / 6.10am PDT

Saturday 18 July 2026

Argentina v England

Estadio Único Madre de Ciudades, Santiago del Estero

Kick-off: 8.00pm BST / 9.00pm CET / 9.00pm SAST / 5.00am AEST (Sunday) / 7.00am NZST (Sunday) / 3.00pm EDT / 12.00pm PDT

Sunday 8 November 2026

England v Australia

Allianz Stadium, Twickenham

Kick-off: 3.10pm GMT / 4.10pm CET / 5.10pm SAST / 2.10am AEDT (Monday) / 4.10am NZDT (Monday) / 10.10am ET / 7.10am PT

Saturday 14 November 2026

England v Japan

Allianz Stadium, Twickenham

Kick-off: 4.40pm GMT / 5.40pm CET / 6.40pm SAST / 3.40am AEDT (Sunday) / 5.40am NZDT (Sunday) / 11.40am ET / 8.40am PT



Saturday 21 November 2026

England v New Zealand

Allianz Stadium, Twickenham

Kick-off: 2.10pm GMT / 3.10pm CET / 4.10pm SAST / 1.10am AEDT (Sunday) / 3.10am NZDT (Sunday) / 9.10am ET / 6.10am PT

Friday 27 – Sunday 29 November 2026

Nations Championship Grand Finals Weekend (fixtures TBC)

Allianz Stadium, Twickenham

Read more: Who has captained England? Men’s rugby union captains from Will Carling to Maro Itoje

Men’s Six Nations 2027

Friday 5 February 2027

Ireland v England

Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Kick-off: 8.10pm GMT / 9.10pm CET / 10.10pm SAST / 7.10am AEDT (Saturday) / 9.10am NZDT (Saturday) / 3.10pm ET / 12.10pm PT



Sunday 14 February 2027

England v France

Allianz Stadium, Twickenham

Kick-off: 3.10pm GMT / 4.10pm CET / 5.10pm SAST / 2.10am AEDT (Monday) / 4.10am NZDT (Monday) / 10.10am ET / 7.10am PT

Saturday 20 February 2027

England v Italy

Allianz Stadium, Twickenham

Kick-off: 4.40pm GMT / 5.40pm CET / 6.40pm SAST / 3.40am AEDT (Sunday) / 5.40am NZDT (Sunday) / 11.40am ET / 8.40am PT

Saturday 6 March 2027

Wales v England

Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Kick-off: 4.40pm GMT / 5.40pm CET / 6.40pm SAST / 3.40am AEDT (Sunday) / 5.40am NZDT (Sunday) / 11.40am ET / 8.40am PT

Saturday 13 March 2027

England v Scotland

Allianz Stadium, Twickenham

Kick-off: 4.40pm GMT / 5.40pm CET / 6.40pm SAST / 3.40am AEDT (Sunday) / 5.40am NZDT (Sunday) / 11.40am ET / 8.40am PT

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