England rugby union fixtures: Upcoming matches for the men’s and women’s teams

Your complete guide to confirmed England rugby union fixtures, including the Nations Championship, WXV and the 2027 Six Nations

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England rugby union fixtures will come thick and fast this year, with both the men’s and women’s sides in action throughout the year.

Having won the Women’s Rugby World Cup last year, the Red Roses are currently trying to win the Six Nations title for the eighth consecutive year, as they look to extend a winning streak that stretches back to 2023. They’re also set to take on Australia, Canada and New Zealand later in the year in the WXV Global Series.

Things aren’t looking quite so rosy for Steve Borthwick’s men’s team, who endured their worst ever performance in the Men’s Six Nations. The side’s next England rugby union fixture is their first ever match in the inaugural Nations Championship, for which they’ll travel to Johannesburg to take on the double world-champion Springboks. As well as those Nations Championship games, you’ll find all the Men’s Six Nations 2027 fixtures below.

We have comprehensive guides to New Zealand, South Africa, Scotland, Ireland and Wales fixtures. For other international and club sides, check out our detailed round-up of rugby fixtures around the world.

Dates and times are liable to change.

England rugby union fixtures: Red Roses

England's Meg Jones runs with the ball during the 2026 Women's Six Nations match against Scotland

Red Roses captain Meg Jones will be looking to extend an epic winning streak in her team’s upcoming England rugby union fixtures (Molly Darlington – RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images)

Women’s Six Nations 2026

Read more: Women’s Six Nations fixtures

Saturday 25 April

  • England v Wales
    Ashton Gate, Bristol
    Kick-off: 2.15pm BST (local) / 3.15pm CET / 3.15 pm SAST / 11.15pm AEST / 1.15am NZST (Sunday) / 9.15am EDT / 6.15am PDT

Saturday 9 May

  • Italy v England
    Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, Parma
    Kick-off: 2.00pm BST / 3.00pm CET (local) / 3.00 pm SAST / 11.00pm AEST / 1.00am NZST (Sunday) / 9.00am EDT / 6.00am PDT

Sunday 17 May

  • France v England
    Matmut Atlantique, Bordeaux
    Kick-off: 4.45pm BST / 5.45pm CET (local) / 5.45pm SAST / 1.45am AEST (Monday) / 3.45am NZST (Monday) / 11.45am EDT / 8.45am PDT

Read more: Top 10 Red Roses appearance holders

WXV Global Series 2026

Saturday 12 September

  • England v Australia
    CorpAcq Stadium, Salford
    Kick-off: 3.00pm BST / 4.00pm CET / 4.00pm SAST / 12.00am AEST (Sunday) / 2.00am NZST (Sunday) / 10.00am ET / 7.00am PT

Saturday 19 September

  • England v Canada
    Sandy Park, Exeter
    Kick-off: 3.00pm BST / 4.00pm CET / 4.00pm SAST / 12.00am AEST (Sunday) / 2.00am NZST (Sunday) / 10.00am ET / 7.00am PT

Saturday 26 September

  • England v New Zealand
    Allianz Stadium, Twickenham
    Kick-off: 3.00pm BST / 4.00pm CET / 4.00pm SAST / 12.00am AEST (Sunday) / 2.00am NZST (Sunday) / 10.00am ET / 7.00am PT

England rugby union fixtures: Men’s team

 

England's Tommy Freeman is tackled by Theo Attissogbe during the Guinness Six Nations 2026 match against France

After a disappointing Six Nations, Tommy Freeman and co will be hoping for an upturn in form in the remaining England rugby fixtures this year (David Rogers/Getty Images)

Nations Championship 2026

Saturday 4 July 2026

  • South Africa vs England
    Ellis Park, Johannesburg
    Kick-off: 4.40pm BST / 5.40pm CET / 5.40pm SAST / 1.40am AEST (Sunday) / 3.40am NZST (Sunday) / 11.40am EDT / 8.40am PDT

Saturday 11 July 2026

  • Fiji v England
    Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool
    Kick-off: 2.10pm BST / 3.10pm CET / 3.10pm SAST / 11.10pm AEST / 1.10am NZST (Sunday) / 9.10am EDT / 6.10am PDT

Saturday 18 July 2026

  • Argentina v England
    Estadio Único Madre de Ciudades, Santiago del Estero
    Kick-off: 8.00pm BST / 9.00pm CET / 9.00pm SAST / 5.00am AEST (Sunday) / 7.00am NZST (Sunday) / 3.00pm EDT / 12.00pm PDT

Sunday 8 November 2026

  • England v Australia
    Allianz Stadium, Twickenham
    Kick-off: 3.10pm GMT / 4.10pm CET / 5.10pm SAST / 2.10am AEDT (Monday) / 4.10am NZDT (Monday) / 10.10am ET / 7.10am PT

Saturday 14 November 2026

  • England v Japan
    Allianz Stadium, Twickenham
    Kick-off: 4.40pm GMT / 5.40pm CET / 6.40pm SAST / 3.40am AEDT (Sunday) / 5.40am NZDT (Sunday) / 11.40am ET / 8.40am PT

Saturday 21 November 2026

  • England v New Zealand
    Allianz Stadium, Twickenham
    Kick-off: 2.10pm GMT / 3.10pm CET / 4.10pm SAST / 1.10am AEDT (Sunday) / 3.10am NZDT (Sunday) / 9.10am ET / 6.10am PT

Friday 27 – Sunday 29 November 2026

  • Nations Championship Grand Finals Weekend (fixtures TBC)
    Allianz Stadium, Twickenham

Read more: Who has captained England? Men’s rugby union captains from Will Carling to Maro Itoje

Men’s Six Nations 2027

Friday 5 February 2027

  • Ireland v England
    Aviva Stadium, Dublin
    Kick-off: 8.10pm GMT / 9.10pm CET / 10.10pm SAST / 7.10am AEDT (Saturday) / 9.10am NZDT (Saturday) / 3.10pm ET / 12.10pm PT

Sunday 14 February 2027

  • England v France
    Allianz Stadium, Twickenham
    Kick-off: 3.10pm GMT / 4.10pm CET / 5.10pm SAST / 2.10am AEDT (Monday) / 4.10am NZDT (Monday) / 10.10am ET / 7.10am PT

Saturday 20 February 2027

  • England v Italy
    Allianz Stadium, Twickenham
    Kick-off: 4.40pm GMT / 5.40pm CET / 6.40pm SAST / 3.40am AEDT (Sunday) / 5.40am NZDT (Sunday) / 11.40am ET / 8.40am PT

Saturday 6 March 2027

  • Wales v England
    Principality Stadium, Cardiff
    Kick-off: 4.40pm GMT / 5.40pm CET / 6.40pm SAST / 3.40am AEDT (Sunday) / 5.40am NZDT (Sunday) / 11.40am ET / 8.40am PT

Saturday 13 March 2027

  • England v Scotland
    Allianz Stadium, Twickenham
    Kick-off: 4.40pm GMT / 5.40pm CET / 6.40pm SAST / 3.40am AEDT (Sunday) / 5.40am NZDT (Sunday) / 11.40am ET / 8.40am PT
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