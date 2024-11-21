How to watch France v Argentina: Live stream Friday’s Autumn International

Les Bleus take on Los Pumas in Paris. Here’s everything you need to know to tune in

The hosts are coming off the back of a famous victory over the All Blacks, while the visiting Pumas narrowly lost to Ireland last weekend. Friday’s match is sure to be an intriguing contest, so you’ll want to know how to watch a France v Argentina live stream wherever you are in the world.

The French have rarely looked themselves since going out of their home World Cup at the quarter-final stage, and 2024 has been something of a mixed bag. But last Saturday’s one-point win over the resurgent All Blacks suggested Fabien Galthié’s men have rediscovered their mojo, so hopes will be high for another memorable performance in Paris.

Argentina are just one place behind France in the world rankings and the July test series between the two sides was tied. The Pumas have had a year to remember, with Rugby Championship victories over New Zealand, Australia and South Africa, and will also want to sign 2024 off on a high – especially after coming so close to causing an upset in Dublin.

Read on to find out how to watch a France v Argentina live stream wherever you are in the world on Friday. There are five more test matches happening between now and Sunday, so if you want to spend the weekend in front of the TV, check out our comprehensive guide to Autumn Internationals live streams.

Watch France v Pumas FOR FREE in France

Les Bleus’ Autumn Nations Series matches are available FOR FREE on TF1 and streaming service TF1+. France v Argentina kicks off at 9.10pm CET on Friday evening.

Away from home on Friday? You can use a VPN to watch your usual TV service from overseas – find out more below.

Watch France v Argentina in the UK and Ireland

TNT Sports is now the destination for every Autumn Nations Series match in the UK and Ireland. Coverage of France v the Pumas starts on TNT Sports 1 at 7.30pm GMT on Friday ahead of the 8.10pm kick-off.

A subscription to Discovery+ Premium (which gives you access to all the Autumn Nations Series action, along with Gallagher Premiership rugby, Champions League football and a selection of Premier League matches) will cost you £30.99 per month in the UK. Alternatively, TNT Sports can be added to your Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media TV package – costs vary by platform.

Watch France v Pumas from abroad

Away from home for work or a vacation on Friday? That doesn’t mean you have to miss out on watching Les Bleus take on the Pumas. Rugby-loving fans who are travelling overseas can watch their usual service with the help of a VPN.

A VPN (Virtual Private Network) is a handy piece of software that allows you to change your device’s IP address. This means you can view live or on-demand TV content as if you were sitting at home in front of your own television, even when you’re overseas – provided it complies with your service’s T&Cs, of course.

The technology experts from TechRadar love NordVPN for its strong privacy features, ease of use, and the fact it allows you to watch your favourite TV on multiple devices simultaneously. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support, and it’s currently available at a knockdown price.

Live stream France v Argentina in the USA

Rugby fans in the USA can watch a France v Pumas live stream on Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service. The game kicks off at 3.10pm ET/12.10pm PT on Friday afternoon. To watch the game you’ll need to sign up for either the Premium service ($7.99 per month) or – if you want to ditch some of the ads – Premium Plus ($13.99 per month). A Peacock subscription also gets you access to the entire Autumn Nations Series, Premier League football, and loads of top movies and TV. If you’re travelling outside the US, you can watch a France v Argentina live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Live stream France v Pumas in New Zealand

In New Zealand, subscription service Sky Sport NZ is your destination for a France v Argentina live stream. A pass for the Sky Sport Now streaming service costs $29.99 per week, and you can also watch the game on Sky Sport 1.

Kick-off time is 9.10am NZDT on Saturday morning.

Watch a France v Argentina live stream in South Africa

You need a subscription to SuperSport to watch the match in South Africa. Kick-off is at 10.10pm SAST on Friday night.

There are various SuperSport packages available, whether you want to watch via DStv or stream.

Watch France v Pumas in Australia

Australian rugby fans can watch a France v Argentina live stream ad-free via Stan Sport. You won’t be getting a weekend lie-in, though, because the game kicks off at 7.10am AEDT on Saturday morning.

It costs $15 a month to add Stan Sport to your general Stan plan.

