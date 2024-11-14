How to watch Ireland v Argentina: Live stream Friday’s Autumn International

Andy Farrell’s men are looking to bounce back from defeat to the All Blacks. Here’s how to tune in

Andy Farrell’s side hadn’t lost at the Aviva Stadium since 2021, so last Friday’s defeat to the All Blacks came as a shock to the system. They’ll be out to make amends this week and this guide explains how you can watch Ireland v Argentina live streams wherever you are in the world – including details of how Irish fans can tune in for free.

Ireland’s unbeaten home run may be over but they’re still third in the world rankings and arguably the strongest team in the northern hemisphere. Farrell has mostly kept faith with the XV that started against New Zealand, with just one change – Robbie Henshaw replaces Bundee Aki in the centres. Friday’s opponents, the Pumas, are flying high right now after a Rugby Championship campaign in which they beat New Zealand, Australia and South Africa. Having won comfortably in Italy last weekend, they’ll be challenging opposition as the Irish look to get back to winning ways.

It’s sure to be a thrilling encounter, so you’ll want to know how to watch Ireland v Argentina live streams wherever you are on Friday. Check out our round-up of the Ireland squad for team news, and find out how to tune into the weekend’s other games in our guide to Autumn Internationals live streams.

Watch Ireland v Pumas FOR FREE in Ireland

Every one of Ireland’s Autumn Nations Series matches is available FOR FREE on Virgin Media One and streaming service Virgin Media Play – including Friday’s game against Argentina. Coverage of today’s match starts at 7.30pm GMT ahead of the 8.10pm kick-off.

Away from home right now? You can use a VPN to watch your usual TV service from overseas – find out more below.

Watch Ireland v Argentina in the UK

TNT Sports is the new home of the Autumn Nations Series in the UK. Coverage of Ireland v Argentina starts on TNT Sports 1 at 7.30pm on Friday evening.

A subscription to Discovery+ Premium (which gives you access to all the Autumn Nations Series action, along with Gallagher Premiership rugby, Champions League football and a selection of Premier League matches) will cost you £30.99 per month in the UK. Alternatively, TNT Sports can be added to your Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media TV package – costs vary by platform.

Watch Ireland v Pumas from abroad

Away from home for work or a vacation on Friday? That doesn’t mean you have to Ireland v Argentina. Rugby-loving fans who are travelling overseas can watch their usual service with the help of a VPN.

A VPN (Virtual Private Network) is a handy piece of software that allows you to change your device’s IP address. This means you can view live or on-demand TV content as if you were sitting at home in front of your own television, even when you’re overseas – provided it complies with your service’s T&Cs, of course.

The technology experts from TechRadar love NordVPN for its strong privacy features, ease of use, and the fact it allows you to watch your favourite TV on multiple devices simultaneously. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support, and it’s currently available at a knockdown price.

Live stream Ireland v Argentina in the USA

If you’re based in the United States you can watch an Ireland v Pumas live stream on Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service. The game kicks off at 3.10pm ET/12.10pm PT on Friday. To watch the game you’ll need to sign up for either the Premium service ($7.99 per month) or – if you want to ditch some of the ads – Premium Plus ($13.99 per month). A Peacock subscription also gets you access to the entire Autumn Nations Series, Premier League football, and loads of top movies and TV. If you’re travelling outside the US on Friday, you can watch an Ireland v Argentina live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Watch an Ireland v Pumas live stream in South Africa

You need a subscription to SuperSport to watch the match in South Africa. Kick-off is at 10.10pm SAST on Friday night.

There are various SuperSport packages available, whether you want to watch via DStv or stream.

Watch Ireland v Argentina in Australia

Australian rugby fans can watch an Ireland v Pumas live stream ad-free via Stan Sport. This won’t be a day for lie-ins, though, because the game kicks off at 7.10am AEDT on Saturday morning.

It costs $15 a month to add Stan Sport to your general Stan plan.

Live stream Ireland v Pumas in New Zealand

In New Zealand, subscription service Sky Sport NZ is your destination for an Ireland v Argentina live stream. A pass for the Sky Sport Now streaming service costs $29.99 per week, and you can also watch the game on Sky Sport 1.

Kick-off time is 9.10am NZDT on Saturday morning.

