Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has named a 32-strong squad for the autumn Internationals fixtures against Japan, New Zealand and Argentina.

Johnny Sexton will captain the team and is in line to win his 100th Ireland cap in November – he is currently on 99 – while Simon Zebo has been selected in the national squad for the first time since June 2017.

There are two uncapped players in the squad – Ciaran Frawley and Dan Sheehan – while Thomas Ahern and Jamie Osborne will train with the squad as development players during this series.

Farrell said: “It has been a short lead in to this international window but that is the challenge, to get back up to speed quickly and build on the performances from the Six Nations and the summer Tests. This is the start of an exciting period for the group as we begin to build towards the Rugby World Cup in France.”

Ireland Autumn Internationals Squad 2021

Backs

Robert Baloucoune (Ulster/Enniskillen) 1 cap

Harry Byrne (Leinster/Lansdowne) 1 cap

Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf) 24 caps

Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 3 caps

Andrew Conway (Munster/Garryowen) 25 caps

Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster) 93 caps

Ciaran Frawley (Leinster/UCD)

Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 10 caps

James Hume (Ulster/Banbridge) 1 cap

Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 13 caps

Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 30 caps

James Lowe (Leinster) 6 caps

Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 5 caps

Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 34 caps

Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 99 caps

Simon Zebo (Munster/Cork Constitution) 35 caps

Forwards

Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 5 caps

Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 16 caps

Gavin Coombes (Munster/Young Munster) 2 caps

Ultan Dillane (Connacht/Corinthians) 19 caps

Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 9 caps

Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 109 caps

Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 22 caps

Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 13 caps

Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 45 caps

Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 76 caps

Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 1 cap

Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 37 caps

James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 37 caps

Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne)

Nick Timoney (Ulster/Banbridge) 1 cap

Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 32 caps

Ireland Autumn Internationals Fixtures 2021

Sat 6 Nov, Ireland v Japan (1pm, Aviva Stadium) Live on Channel 4 & RTE

Sat 13 Nov, Ireland v New Zealand (3.15pm, Aviva Stadium) Live on Channel 4 & RTE

Sun 21 Nov, Ireland v Argentina (2.15pm, Aviva Stadium) Live on Channel 4 & RTE

