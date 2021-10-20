Ireland Autumn Internationals Squad 2021

Andy Farrell has named his squad for his upcoming November Tests
Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has named a 32-strong squad for the autumn Internationals fixtures against Japan, New Zealand and Argentina.
Johnny Sexton will captain the team and is in line to win his 100th Ireland cap in November – he is currently on 99 – while Simon Zebo has been selected in the national squad for the first time since June 2017.
There are two uncapped players in the squad – Ciaran Frawley and Dan Sheehan – while Thomas Ahern and Jamie Osborne will train with the squad as development players during this series.
Farrell said: “It has been a short lead in to this international window but that is the challenge, to get back up to speed quickly and build on the performances from the Six Nations and the summer Tests. This is the start of an exciting period for the group as we begin to build towards the Rugby World Cup in France.”
Ireland Autumn Internationals Fixtures 2021
Sat 6 Nov, Ireland v Japan (1pm, Aviva Stadium) Live on Channel 4 & RTE
Sat 13 Nov, Ireland v New Zealand (3.15pm, Aviva Stadium) Live on Channel 4 & RTE
Sun 21 Nov, Ireland v Argentina (2.15pm, Aviva Stadium) Live on Channel 4 & RTE
