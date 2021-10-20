Ireland Autumn Internationals Squad 2021

Andy Farrell has named his squad for his upcoming November Tests

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has named a 32-strong squad for the autumn Internationals fixtures against Japan, New Zealand and Argentina.

Johnny Sexton will captain the team and is in line to win his 100th Ireland cap in November – he is currently on 99 – while Simon Zebo has been selected in the national squad for the first time since June 2017.

There are two uncapped players in the squad – Ciaran Frawley and Dan Sheehan – while Thomas Ahern and Jamie Osborne will train with the squad as development players during this series.

Farrell said: “It has been a short lead in to this international window but that is the challenge, to get back up to speed quickly and build on the performances from the Six Nations and the summer Tests.  This is the start of an exciting period for the group as we begin to build towards the Rugby World Cup in France.”

Backs

Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 31 caps
Robert Baloucoune (Ulster/Enniskillen) 1 cap
Harry Byrne (Leinster/Lansdowne) 1 cap
Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf) 24 caps
Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 3 caps
Andrew Conway (Munster/Garryowen) 25 caps
Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster) 93 caps
Ciaran Frawley (Leinster/UCD)
Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 10 caps
James Hume (Ulster/Banbridge) 1 cap
Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 13 caps
Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 30 caps
James Lowe (Leinster) 6 caps
Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 5 caps
Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 89 caps
Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 34 caps
Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 99 caps
Simon Zebo (Munster/Cork Constitution) 35 caps

Forwards

Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 5 caps
Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 16 caps
Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 22 caps
Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 20 caps
Gavin Coombes (Munster/Young Munster) 2 caps
Ultan Dillane (Connacht/Corinthians) 19 caps
Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 9 caps
Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 49 caps
Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 109 caps
Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 63 caps
Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 22 caps
Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 13 caps
Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 45 caps
Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 76 caps
Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 1 cap
Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 37 caps
James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 37 caps
Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne)
Nick Timoney (Ulster/Banbridge) 1 cap
Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 32 caps

Ireland Autumn Internationals Fixtures 2021

Sat 6 Nov, Ireland v Japan (1pm, Aviva Stadium) Live on Channel 4 & RTE

Sat 13 Nov, Ireland v New Zealand (3.15pm, Aviva Stadium) Live on Channel 4 & RTE

Sun 21 Nov, Ireland v Argentina (2.15pm, Aviva Stadium) Live on Channel 4 & RTE

