How to watch Italy v New Zealand: Live stream Saturday’s 2024 Autumn International

The All Blacks play their final game of 2024 in Turin

It was all going so well for the All Blacks following Autumn Nations Series victories over England and Ireland – then they lost by a single point to France in Paris. Now they’ll be looking to end 2024 on a high, which is ominous news for the Azzurri. This guide tells you everything you need to know to watch Italy v New Zealand live streams wherever you are this weekend.

Italy have never beaten New Zealand but Saturday’s match will mark at least one first – this is the first non-football event to take place at Turin’s Allianz Stadium, better known as the home of Juventus. Unfortunately, home advantage is unlikely to be enough for the Azzurri to notch up a maiden victory over the visitors.

Although they’re much improved under Gonzalo Quesada, their November record – defeat to Argentina followed by a narrow victory over Georgia – suggests they’re not quite the finished article. Chances are they won’t have enough firepower to overcome a New Zealand team who beat them 96-17 at last year’s Rugby World Cup. The game also sees Sam Cane and TJ Perenara making their final appearances in the famous black kit.

Watch Italy v New Zealand in the UK and Ireland

TNT Sports is now the destination for every Autumn Nations Series match in the UK and Ireland. Coverage of Italy v the All Blacks starts on TNT Sports 2 at 7.45pm GMT tonight ahead of the 8.10pm kick-off.

A subscription to Discovery+ Premium (which gives you access to all the Autumn Nations Series action, along with Gallagher Premiership rugby, Champions League football and a selection of Premier League matches) will cost you £30.99 per month in the UK. Alternatively, TNT Sports can be added to your Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media TV package – costs vary by platform.

Watch Italy v All Blacks from abroad

Away from home for work or a vacation this weekend? That doesn’t mean you have to miss out on the All Blacks’ trip to Turin. Rugby-loving fans who are travelling overseas can watch their usual service with the help of a VPN.

A VPN (Virtual Private Network) is a handy piece of software that allows you to change your device’s IP address. This means you can view live or on-demand TV content as if you were sitting at home in front of your own television, even when you’re overseas – provided it complies with your service’s T&Cs, of course.

The technology experts from TechRadar love NordVPN for its strong privacy features, ease of use, and the fact it allows you to watch your favourite TV on multiple devices simultaneously. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support, and it’s currently available at a knockdown price.

Live stream Italy v New Zealand in the USA

Rugby fans in the USA can watch an Italy v All Blacks live stream on Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service. The game kicks off at 3.10pm ET/12.10pm PT on Saturday afternoon. To watch the game you’ll need to sign up for either the Premium service ($7.99 per month) or – if you want to ditch some of the ads – Premium Plus ($13.99 per month). A Peacock subscription also gets you access to the entire Autumn Nations Series, Premier League football, and loads of top movies and TV. If you’re travelling outside the US, you can watch an Italy v New Zealand live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Live stream Italy v All Blacks in New Zealand

In New Zealand, subscription service Sky Sport NZ is your destination for an Italy v New Zealand live stream. A pass for the Sky Sport Now streaming service costs $29.99 per week, and you can also watch the game on Sky Sport 1.

Kick-off time is 9.10am NZDT on Sunday morning.

Watch an Italy v New Zealand live stream in South Africa

You need a subscription to SuperSport to watch the match in South Africa. Kick-off is at 10.10pm SAST on Saturday night.

There are various SuperSport packages available, whether you want to watch via DStv or stream.

Watch Italy v All Blacks in Australia

Australian rugby fans can watch an Italy v New Zealand live stream ad-free via Stan Sport. You won’t be getting a weekend lie-in, though, because the game kicks off at 7.10am AEDT on Sunday morning.

It costs $15 a month to add Stan Sport to your general Stan plan.

