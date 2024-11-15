How to watch Scotland v Portugal: Live stream Saturday’s Autumn International

Gregor Townsend has picked a new-look team to face Portugal at Murrayfield

Scotland have had a mixed Autumn Internationals campaign so far, with a comfortable victory over Fiji and a defeat to the Springboks. Now an up-and-coming rugby nation pay them a visit at Murrayfield. Here’s how to watch Scotland v Portugal live streams wherever you are in the world.

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has made 14 changes to the side that lost to South Africa last weekend, with just full-back Tom Jordan keeping his place in an unfamiliar and inexperienced line-up. Townsend has brought back the prolific Darcy Graham, however, after the winger (who scored four tries against Fiji) passed his HIA protocols. Portugal may be a comparative minnow but a draw against Georgia and a win over Fiji proved they shouldn’t be underestimated. Whatever the result, Townsend’s young team is sure to have a testing afternoon.

Read on to find out how to watch a Scotland v Portugal live stream on Saturday. You can check out our profile on the Scotland team, and if you want to tune in to other test matches this weekend, our guide to watching Autumn Internationals live streams will help you out.

Watch Scotland v Portugal in the UK and Ireland

TNT Sports is the new home of the Autumn Nations Series in the UK and Ireland. Coverage of Scotland v Portugal starts on TNT Sports 1 at 2.00pm GMT on Saturday afternoon, ahead of the 3.10pm kick-off.

A subscription to Discovery+ Premium (which gives you access to all the Autumn Nations Series action, along with Gallagher Premiership rugby, Champions League football and a selection of Premier League matches) will cost you £30.99 per month in the UK. Alternatively, TNT Sports can be added to your Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media TV package – costs vary by platform. Away from home right now? You can use a VPN to watch your usual subscription service from overseas – find out more below. Live stream Scotland v Portugal in the USA Rugby fans in the USA can watch a Scotland v Portugal live stream on Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service. The game kicks off at 10.10am ET/7.10am PT on Saturday morning. To watch the game you’ll need to sign up for either the Premium service ($7.99 per month) or – if you want to ditch some of the ads – Premium Plus ($13.99 per month). A Peacock subscription also gets you access to the entire Autumn Nations Series, Premier League football, and loads of top movies and TV. If you’re travelling outside the US, you can watch a Scotland v Portugal live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Watch Scotland v Portugal from abroad

Away from home for work or a vacation this weekend? That doesn’t mean you have to miss Scotland’s third Autumn International of the year. Rugby-loving fans who are travelling overseas can watch their usual service with the help of a VPN.

A VPN (Virtual Private Network) is a handy piece of software that allows you to change your device’s IP address. This means you can view live or on-demand TV content as if you were sitting at home in front of your own television, even when you’re overseas – provided it complies with the service’s T&Cs, of course.

The technology experts from TechRadar love NordVPN for its strong privacy features, ease of use, and the fact it allows you to watch your favourite TV on multiple devices simultaneously. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support, and it’s currently available at a knockdown price.

Watch Scotland v Portugal in Australia

Australian rugby fans can watch a Scotland v Portugal live stream ad-free via subscription service Stan Sport. This is one for the night owls, though, because the game kicks off at 2.10am AEDT in the small hours of Sunday morning.

It costs $15 a month to add Stan Sport to your general Stan plan.

Watch a Scotland v Portugal live stream in South Africa

You need a subscription to SuperSport to watch the match in South Africa. Kick-off is at 5.10pm SAST on Saturday evening.

There are various SuperSport packages available, whether you want to watch via DStv or stream.

Live stream Scotland v Portugal in New Zealand

In New Zealand, subscription service Sky Sport NZ is your destination for a Scotland v South Africa live stream. A pass for the Sky Sport Now streaming service costs $29.99 per week, and you can also watch the game on Sky Sport 1.

Kick-off time is 4.10am NZDT on Sunday morning.

