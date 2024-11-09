How to watch Scotland v South Africa: Live stream Sunday’s Autumn International

The world champion Springboks are coming to Murrayfield. Here’s how to tune in, wherever you are in the world.

Scotland haven’t beaten the Springboks since 2010. Can they end that run on Sunday? You’ll have to watch a Scotland v South Africa live stream to find out. This guide explains how you can tune in, wherever you are in the world.

Scotland know they’ll have to play out of their skins to claim victory against the world champions, so head coach Gregor Townsend will be pleased to have two of his standout players, Finn Russell and Blair Kinghorn, back in the starting line-up. Darcy Graham, who scored four tries against Fiji last weekend, misses out after failing a head injury assessment, so Tom Jordan (winning his second international cap) comes in at full-back.

The Springboks, meanwhile, have named a typically powerful side, as head coach Rassie Erasmus picks a 7-1 split on the bench – whatever happens, Scotland’s forwards are going to have a busy day.

Read on to find out how to watch a Scotland v South Africa live stream on Sunday. You can check out our profiles on the Scotland and Springboks teams, and if you want info on watching other games this tournament, our guide to watching Autumn Internationals live streams will help you out.

Watch Scotland v the Springboks in the UK and Ireland

TNT Sports is the new home of the Autumn Nations Series in the UK and Ireland. Coverage of Scotland v South Africa starts on TNT Sports 1 at 3.45pm GMT on Sunday afternoon, ahead of the 4.10pm kick-off.

A subscription to Discovery+ Premium (which gives you access to all the Autumn Nations Series action, along with Gallagher Premiership rugby, Champions League football and a selection of Premier League matches) will cost you £30.99 per month in the UK. Alternatively, TNT Sports can be added to your Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media TV package – costs vary by platform. Away from home right now? You can use a VPN to watch your usual subscription service from overseas – find out more below. Live stream Scotland v South Africa in the USA Rugby fans in the USA can watch a Scotland v Springboks live stream on Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service. The game kicks off at 11.10am ET/8.10am PT on Sunday morning To watch the game you’ll need to sign up for either the Premium service ($7.99 per month) or – if you want to ditch some of the ads – Premium Plus ($13.99 per month). A Peacock subscription also gets you access to the entire Autumn Nations Series, Premier League football, and loads of top movies and TV. If you’re travelling outside the US, you can watch a Scotland v South Africa live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Watch Scotland v South Africa from abroad

Away from home for work or a vacation on Sunday? That doesn’t mean you have to miss the first Autumn International of 2024. Rugby-loving fans who are travelling overseas can watch their usual service with the help of a VPN.

A VPN (Virtual Private Network) is a handy piece of software that allows you to change your device’s IP address. This means you can view live or on-demand TV content as if you were sitting at home in front of your own television, even when you’re overseas – provided it complies with the service’s T&Cs, of course.

The technology experts from TechRadar love NordVPN for its strong privacy features, ease of use, and the fact it allows you to watch your favourite TV on multiple devices simultaneously. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support, and it’s currently available at a knockdown price.

Watch a Scotland v Springboks live stream in South Africa

You need a subscription to SuperSport to watch the match in South Africa. Kick-off is at 6.10pm SAST on Sunday evening.

There are various SuperSport packages available, whether you want to watch via DStv or stream.

Watch Scotland v South Africa in Australia

Australian rugby fans can watch a Scotland v South Africa live stream ad-free via subscription service Stan Sport. You’ll need to stay up late, though, because the game kicks off at 3.10am AEDT in the small hours of Monday morning.

It costs $15 a month to add Stan Sport to your general Stan plan.

Live stream Scotland v Springboks in New Zealand

In New Zealand, subscription service Sky Sport NZ is your destination for a Scotland v South Africa live stream. A pass for the Sky Sport Now streaming service costs $29.99 per week, and you can also watch the game on Sky Sport 1.

Kick-off time is 5.10am NZDT on Monday morning

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Recommended videos for you

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.