The South Africa second-row has been accused of physical and racial abuse

Springboks conduct internal probe as Eben Etzebeth faces legal proceedings

Springboks lock Eben Etzebeth will face Italy on Friday in the Rugby World Cup, despite facing legal proceedings over allegations of assault and racism following an incident in Langebaan, South Africa, in late August.

On Wednesday, the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) announced that it would institute legal proceedings against Etzebeth in the Equality Court.

SA Rugby have begun an ‘internal process’ in wake of the SAHRC announcement and the union released a statement on Thursday that reads: “SA Rugby reaffirms its commitment as a good corporate citizen to abide by any requirements placed on it or its employees by South African authorities.