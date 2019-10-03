The South Africa second-row has been accused of physical and racial abuse
Springboks conduct internal probe as Eben Etzebeth faces legal proceedings
Springboks lock Eben Etzebeth will face Italy on Friday in the Rugby World Cup, despite facing legal proceedings over allegations of assault and racism following an incident in Langebaan, South Africa, in late August.
On Wednesday, the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) announced that it would institute legal proceedings against Etzebeth in the Equality Court.
SA Rugby have begun an ‘internal process’ in wake of the SAHRC announcement and the union released a statement on Thursday that reads: “SA Rugby reaffirms its commitment as a good corporate citizen to abide by any requirements placed on it or its employees by South African authorities.
“We have fulfilled all requests to date and will continue to do so as and when advised.
“Following our discussions with the South African Human Rights Commission we have instituted an internal process to address the matter, the details of which remain an employment matter between SA Rugby and the player.”
Etzebeth has been accused of physically and racially abusing a man in the seaside town of Langebaan. Following the incident, the lock stated: “It is completely untrue and unfounded to claim that I physically or racially abused anyone in Langebaan. Multiple witnesses can corroborate that.”
Ahead of the game against Italy, Springboks captain Siya Kolisi told the press: “I don’t know what’s happening back home. We’re just here to play. I can confirm that (Etzebeth is) playing. I don’t believe that there have been any distractions this week.”
