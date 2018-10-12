Expand Rugby World Cup Venues

2019 Rugby World Cup Qualified Teams

There were 12 automatic qualifiers for the tournament on the basis that they came in the top three in their respective pools during the 2015 tournament held in England. These 12 teams were: New Zealand, Japan, Argentina, Australia, England, France, Georgia, Ireland, Italy, Scotland, South Africa and Wales.

As it stands right now, seven of the final eight places have been been filled thanks to a variety of regional and cross-regional matches.

Russia qualified as the highest ranked European side in the Rugby Europe Championship (excluding Georgia who qualified automatically). There was considerable controversy here as Romania, Spain and Belgium were sanctioned after fielding ineligible players.

Fiji and Tonga qualified as the top two finishers in the Pacific Nations Cup.

Samoa, who came bottom in the Pacific Nations Cup, booked their place after defeating Germany in a play-off. (Germany dropped into the Repechage tournament).

The USA beat Canada in a two-match play-off to ensure their qualification.

Uruguay, the top ranked South American side excluding Argentina, then also beat Canada on aggregate in a two-match play-off. (Canada dropped into the Repechage tournament).

Namibia won the Rugby Africa Championship in dominant fashion to book their place.

The final spot will go to the winner of the Repechage tournament which contains Canada, Hong Kong, Kenya and Germany.

These matches will be played in November with each team playing each other once.

