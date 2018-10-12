See which teams have qualified for the 2019 Rugby World Cup in this piece.
2019 Rugby World Cup Qualified Teams
The 2019 Rugby World Cup is looming on the horizon and as it stands right now, 19 of the 20 qualification spots have been filled, with the final spot being finalised in November as part of the Repechage tournament.
Below we have taken a look at how each of the teams have qualified for the tournament. (Qualified teams are in bold).
Rugby World Cup Venues
What you need to know about the 12…
Rugby World Cup Groups
A rundown of the Rugby World Cup groups…
Rugby World Cup Fixtures 2019
Rugby World Cup Fixtures The 2019 Rugby World…
2019 Rugby World Cup Warm-Ups
Take a look at all the matches that…
2019 Rugby World Cup Qualified Teams
There were 12 automatic qualifiers for the tournament on the basis that they came in the top three in their respective pools during the 2015 tournament held in England. These 12 teams were: New Zealand, Japan, Argentina, Australia, England, France, Georgia, Ireland, Italy, Scotland, South Africa and Wales.
As it stands right now, seven of the final eight places have been been filled thanks to a variety of regional and cross-regional matches.
Russia qualified as the highest ranked European side in the Rugby Europe Championship (excluding Georgia who qualified automatically). There was considerable controversy here as Romania, Spain and Belgium were sanctioned after fielding ineligible players.
Related: Russia Qualify For 2019 Tournament
Fiji and Tonga qualified as the top two finishers in the Pacific Nations Cup.
Samoa, who came bottom in the Pacific Nations Cup, booked their place after defeating Germany in a play-off. (Germany dropped into the Repechage tournament).
The USA beat Canada in a two-match play-off to ensure their qualification.
Uruguay, the top ranked South American side excluding Argentina, then also beat Canada on aggregate in a two-match play-off. (Canada dropped into the Repechage tournament).
Namibia won the Rugby Africa Championship in dominant fashion to book their place.
The final spot will go to the winner of the Repechage tournament which contains Canada, Hong Kong, Kenya and Germany.
These matches will be played in November with each team playing each other once.
Don’t forget to follow Rugby World on Facebook and Twitter for all the latest 2019 Rugby World Cup news.