How to watch Wales v Fiji: Live stream today’s Autumn International

Warren Gatland’s Wales look for their first win of 2024 at the Principality Stadium.

These two sides served up a thriller at last year’s Rugby World Cup, so this is likely to be one of the standout Autumn Internationals of the weekend. This guide explains how to watch a Wales v Fiji live stream wherever you are in the world today – including options to watch for free if you’re in the UK.

Placed 10th and 11th in the world rankings, there’s little to separate Fiji and Wales on paper. The Fijians may have been thrashed by Scotland last weekend but that was an understrength side. Now, with their superstars back in action, the Pacific Nations Cup champions are sure to be competitive in Cardiff. In fact, Warren Gatland’s evolving Wales side will have their work cut out if they’re going to pick up their first win of 2024 – home advantage doesn’t necessarily mean the Welsh go into the game as favourites.

Make sure you don’t miss a second of the match with this guide to watching a Wales v Fiji live stream wherever you are in the world today. Read our profile on the Wales squad for more on the players, and find out how to watch the other November fixtures in our guide to Autumn Internationals live streams. Scroll down to the end of the article for the line-ups.

Watch Wales v Fiji FOR FREE in the UK

All Wales games are available to watch for free with Welsh language commentary on S4C and via BBC iPlayer. Wales v Fiji coverage starts at 1.00pm GMT today, with kick-off at 1.40pm.

Away from home right now? You can use a VPN to watch your usual TV service from overseas – find out more below.

Watch Wales v Fiji in the UK and Ireland

TNT Sports is the new home of the Autumn Nations Series in the UK and Ireland. Coverage of Wales v Fiji starts on TNT Sports 1 at 12.30pm GMT this afternoon ahead of the 1.40pm kick-off.

A subscription to Discovery+ Premium (which gives you access to all the Autumn Nations Series action, along with Gallagher Premiership rugby, Champions League football and a selection of Premier League matches) will cost you £30.99 per month in the UK. Alternatively, TNT Sports can be added to your Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media TV package – costs vary by platform.

Watch Wales v Fiji from abroad

Away from home for work or a vacation today? That doesn’t mean you have to miss out on watching this Sunday afternoon game. Rugby-loving fans who are travelling overseas can watch their usual service with the help of a VPN.

A VPN (Virtual Private Network) is a handy piece of software that allows you to change your device’s IP address. This means you can view live or on-demand TV content as if you were sitting at home in front of your own television, even when you’re overseas – provided it complies with your service’s T&Cs, of course.

The technology experts from TechRadar love NordVPN for its strong privacy features, ease of use, and the fact it allows you to watch your favourite TV on multiple devices simultaneously. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support, and it’s currently available at a knockdown price.

Live stream Wales v Fiji in the USA

Rugby fans in the USA can watch a Wales v Fiji live stream on Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service. The game kicks off at 8.40am ET/5.40am PT today. To watch the game you’ll need to sign up for either the Premium service ($7.99 per month) or – if you want to ditch some of the ads – Premium Plus ($13.99 per month). A Peacock subscription also gets you access to the entire Autumn Nations Series, Premier League football, and loads of top movies and TV. If you’re travelling outside the US, you can watch a Wales v Fiji live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Live stream Wales v Fiji in New Zealand

In New Zealand, subscription service Sky Sport NZ is your destination for a Wales v Fiji live stream. A pass for the Sky Sport Now streaming service costs $29.99 per week, and you can also watch the game on Sky Sport 2.

Kick-off time is 2.40am NZDT in the early hours of Monday morning.

Watch Wales v Fiji in Australia

Australian rugby fans can watch a Wales v Fiji live stream ad-free via Stan Sport. This’ll be one you’ll need to stay up late for, though, because the game kicks off at 12.40am AEDT on Monday morning.

It costs $15 a month to add Stan Sport to your general Stan plan.

Watch a Wales v Fiji live stream in South Africa

You need a subscription to SuperSport to watch Wales v Fiji in South Africa. Kick-off is at 3.40pm SAST this afternoon.

There are various SuperSport packages available, whether you want to watch via DStv or stream.

Wales v Fiji line-ups

Wales

Cameron Winnett, Mason Grady, Max Llewellyn, Ben Thomas, Blair Murray, Gareth Anscombe, Tomos Williams; Gareth Thomas, Dewi Lake (captain), Archie Griffin, Will Rowlands, Adam Beard, Taine Plumtree, Tommy Reffell, Aaron Wainwright

Replacements:

Ryan Elias, Nicky Smith, Keiron Assiratti, Christ Tshiunza, James Botham, Jac Morgan, Ellis Bevan, Sam Costelow

Fiji

Vuate Karawalevu, Jiuta Wainiqolo, Waisea Nayacalevu (co-captain), Josua Tuisova, Semi Radradra, Caleb Muntz, Frank Lomani; Eroni Mawi, Tevita Ikanivere (co-captain), Samuela Tawake, Isoa Nasilasila, Temo Mayanavanua, Ratu Meli Derenalagi, Kitione Salawa, Elia Canakaivata

Replacements:

Sam Matavesi, Haereiti Hetet, Jone Koroiduadua, Mesake Vocevoce, Albert Tuisue, Simi Kuruvoli, Isaiah Ravula, Sireli Maqala

