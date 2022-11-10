Wayne Pivac has rung a few changes for the visit of the on-song Pumas to Cardiff

Wales Autumn Internationals Squad 2022 – Team to play Argentina



Louis Rees-Zammit will start at full-back for Wales for the first time when Argentina visit the Principality Stadium on Saturday (5.30pm).

The Gloucester youngster, whom BT Sport pundit Austin Healey says could become “as good as David Campese”, made his debut as a full-back replacement in Paris two years ago but has earned all of his subsequent 19 caps on the wing.

The positional switch should help him see more of the ball than against New Zealand, who beat Wales 55-23 in last weekend’s opening round of November Internationals.

Leigh Halfpenny had been selected to face the All Blacks but withdrew before kick-off after aggravating a hamstring problem.

Gareth Anscombe filled the breach and he now moves back to his more customary fly-half position, with fellow Osprey Alex Cuthbert starting at right-wing. Cuthbert’s previous Test appearance was in Wales’ win against South Africa in Bloemfontein last July, where he was suffered a shoulder injury before later picking up a foot problem.

Up front, Tommy Reffell has a rib injury so Dan Lydiate, who started all three summer Tests, comes into the back row. Captain Justin Tipuric shifts to openside to accommodate the 68-cap blindside. Dillon Lewis replaces Tomas Francis at tighthead prop.

There’s a much-changed bench where loosehead Rhodri Jones is in line to win his first cap since the summer of 2021. Tighthead Sam Wainwright, a Test debutant last summer, also features while Ben Carter and Jac Morgan provide the second-row and back-row cover respectively. There is no place for Alun Wyn Jones, the world’s most-capped player.

The match against the Pumas will be played under a closed roof and will be live on Amazon Prime, with highlights on S4C.

Wales coach Wayne Pivac said: “We’re back to Gareth at ten and have Louis Rees-Zammit at full-back. He’s trained there the entire week. He’s looked good in training and it’s something we’ve explored in the background, so it will be good information going forwards with the Six Nations around the corner and the Rugby World Cup.

“Both Dillon and Dan Lydiate have trained well. This is probably the last opportunity to give guys starts and learn as much as we can.

“There are changes among the replacements. There are some niggles that players pick up in games and in training, so some guys have been left out to get themselves 100% right for next week (v Georgia). Some boys we want to have a look at across the competition, so in the case of Nicky Smith and Rhodri Jones that’s what we wanted to do in the first couple of games.

“We saw last week what Argentina are capable of (beating England 30-29). They’re a very big team, very strong up front. They have expanded their attacking game and they took an excellent try against England from the set play. They’ve knocked over some big scalps in the last 18 months, New Zealand being one of them.

“They are going to be a big challenge but one we’re looking forward to. After last week’s performance we need a reaction from our team.”

Wales Team to Play Argentina – Saturday 12 November

Louis Rees-Zammit; Alex Cuthbert, George North, Nick Tompkins, Rio Dyer; Gareth Anscombe, Tomos Williams; Gareth Thomas, Ken Owens, Dillon Lewis, Will Rowlands, Adam Beard, Dan Lydiate, Justin Tipuric (capt), Taulupe Faletau.

Replacements: 16 Ryan Elias, 17 Rhodri Jones, 18 Sam Wainwright, 19 Ben Carter, 20 Jac Morgan, 21 Kieran Hardy, 22 Rhys Priestland, 23 Owen Watkin.

Wales 23 New Zealand 55



How many times have we seen this game?

The All Blacks were just irresistible. Wales were game and to come back swinging after going 17-0 down – scoring one superb try on the way – deserves big credit. Ten minutes into the second half, it was only 29-23.

But New Zealand’s 55-23 win at the Principality Stadium was one displaying their ruthlessness when the opposition allow them slivers of a chance.

Ardie Savea was a tornado out there, while Aaron Smith was zippy in a two-try display. Jordie Barrett scored one, catching a Richie Mo’unga kick high above his head, and got another team try near the death. But it was the go-forward they created, allied with slickness of hands, that stunned Wales.

It was not all doom and gloom. Rio Dyer’s score on debut was sumptuous stuff. But when Wales scored, it never stopped the All Blacks totally in their tracks.

So when captain Justin Tipuric’s score went over, the All Blacks went right down the other end and got another for Aaron Smith.

Related: Did Justin Tipuric score: yes or no?

In the last quarter of the match New Zealand blitzed the Principality. It was a harsh lesson for Wales and one fans will hope is heeded. Before this tour, there was chat of the All Blacks being wounded and there for the northern sides to get at. Now they head to Edinburgh with a punishing performance under their belts.

Wales Team to Play New Zealand – Saturday 5 November

Gareth Anscombe; Louis Rees-Zammit, George North, Nick Tompkins, Rio Dyer; Rhys Priestland, Tomos Williams; Gareth Thomas, Ken Owens, Tomas Francis, Will Rowlands, Adam Beard, Justin Tipuric (capt), Tommy Reffell, Taulupe Faletau.

Replacements: 16 Ryan Elias, 17 Nicky Smith, 18 Dillon Lewis, 19 Alun Wyn Jones, 20 Christ Tshiunza, 21 Kieran Hardy, 22 Sam Costelow, 23 Owen Watkin.

Autumn squad

Justin Tipuric will captain a 35-man Wales squad for their Autumn Internationals fixtures against New Zealand, Argentina, Georgia and Australia this November.

The squad features five uncapped players in Ospreys centre Joe Hawkins, Dragons wing Rio Dyer and a trio of Scarlets players: scrum-half Dane Blacker, fly-half Sam Costelow and back-row Josh Macleod. Macleod had been selected for his Wales debut against Scotland in 2021 only to withdraw because of injury.

At the other end of the spectrum, Leigh Halfpenny, Ken Owens and Tipuric are back for international duty more than a year after they last appeared for their country.

Other familiar faces returning are Jac Morgan (Ospreys) and Rhys Priestland (Cardiff), who were last called up for the 2022 Guinness Six Nations; looseheads Rhodri Jones (Dragons) and Nicky Smith (Ospreys), who feature for the first time since the summer 2021 campaign; and Exeter Chiefs’ Christ Tshiunza, who made his Test debut last November.

Ospreys hooker Dewi Lake became the first player to drop out of the squad after incurring a shoulder injury on club duty. Bradley Roberts (Dragons) has replaced him.

Other players unavailable for selection due to injury are Taine Basham, Dan Biggar, Leon Brown, Seb Davies, Wyn Jones, Josh Navidi, Johnny Williams and Liam Williams.

Ospreys flanker Tipuric will replace Biggar (knee) as Wales captain for the series.

“I’m honoured and didn’t quite expect it to be honest,’’ said Tipuric, 33, who missed last season with a shoulder injury sustained on the 2021 Lions tour. “I’m just happy to get back in the squad and to have the responsibility of leading such a great bunch of boys on to the field is one of those definite highlights of your career.’’

Wales kick off their campaign against the All Blacks (5 Nov), who they haven’t beaten since 1953. Argentina (12 Nov) are back in Cardiff following two visits with capped attendances in 2021 due to Covid.

Georgia (19 Nov) make their first visit to the capital since 2017, after the last meeting of the teams was moved to Parc y Scarlets when the Principality Stadium became a field hospital in 2020. And the Wallabies (26 Nov) will complete the schedule at the end of the month.

Wales Autumn Internationals Squad 2022

Backs

(DoB/Club/Position/Test debut/caps)

Josh Adams (21 Apr 1995/Cardiff/Wing/2018 v Scotland/42 (+1 for Lions))

Gareth Anscombe (10 May 1991/Ospreys/Fly-half or full-back/2015 v Ireland/33)

Dane Blacker (6 July 1998/Scarlets/Scrum-half/uncapped)

Sam Costelow (10 Jan 2001/Scarlets/Fly-half/2022 v New Zealand/1)

Alex Cuthbert (5 Apr 1990/Ospreys/Wing/2011 v Australia/52 (+1 for Lions))

Rio Dyer (21 Dec 1999/Dragons/Wing/2022 v New Zealand/1)

Joe Hawkins (11 June 2002/Ospreys/Centre/uncapped)

Leigh Halfpenny (22 Dec 1988/Scarlets/Full-back/2008 v South Africa/96 (+4 for Lions))

Kieran Hardy (30 Nov 1995/Scarlets/Scrum-half/2020 v Georgia/15)

George North (13 Apr 1992/Ospreys/Centre or wing/2010 v South Africa/106 (+3 for Lions))

Rhys Priestland (7 Jan 1987/Cardiff/Fly-half/2011 v Scotland/53)

Louis Rees-Zammit (2 Feb 2001/Gloucester/Wing/2020 v France/20)

Nick Tompkins (16 Feb 1995/Saracens/Centre/2020 v Italy/24)

Owen Watkin (12 Oct 1996/Ospreys/Centre/2017 v Australia/34)

Tomos Williams (1 Jan 1995/Cardiff/Scrum-half/2018 v South Africa/37)

Forwards

Adam Beard (7 Jan 1996/Ospreys/Lock/2017 v Samoa/38 (+1 for Lions))

Ben Carter (23 Jan 2001/Dragons/Lock/2021 v Canada/6)

Ryan Elias (7 Jan 1995/Scarlets/Hooker/2017 v Tonga/31)

Taulupe Faletau (12 Nov 1990/Cardiff/No 8/2011 v Barbarians/92 (+5 for Lions))

Tomas Francis (27 Apr 1992/Ospreys/Prop/2015 v Ireland/65)

Alun Wyn Jones (19 Sep 1985/Ospreys/Lock/2006 v Argentina/154 (+12 for Lions))

Rhodri Jones (23 Dec 1991/Ospreys/Prop/2012 v Barbarians/21)

Dewi Lake (16 May 1999/Ospreys/Hooker/2022 v Ireland/8) – replaced by Bradley Roberts (4 Jan 1996/Dragons/2021 v South Africa/2 caps) following a shoulder injury

Dillon Lewis (4 Jan 1996/Cardiff/Prop/2017 v Tonga/42)

Dan Lydiate (18 Dec 1987/Ospreys/Back-row/2009 v Argentina/68 (+3 for Lions))

Josh MacLeod (27 Oct 1996/Scarlets/Back-row/uncapped)

Jac Morgan (21 Jan 2000/Ospreys/Back-row/2022 v Scotland/3)

Ken Owens (3 Jan 1987/Scarlets/Hooker/2011 v Namibia/83 (+5 for Lions))

Tommy Reffell (27 Apr 1999/Leicester/Back-row/2022 v South Africa/3)

Will Rowlands (19 Sep 1991/Dragons/Lock/2020 v France/22)

Nicky Smith (7 Apr 1994/Ospreys/Prop/2014 v Fiji/42)

Gareth Thomas (2 Aug 1993/Ospreys/Prop/2021 v Canada/14)

Justin Tipuric (6 Aug 1989/Ospreys/Back-row/2011 v Argentina/86 (+1 for Lions))

Christ Tshiunza (9 Jan 2002/Exeter Chiefs/Lock/2021 v Fiji/3)

Sam Wainwright (7 May 1998/Saracens/Prop/2022 v South Africa/2)

Wales Autumn Internationals Fixtures 2022

Sat 5 November Wales 23-55 New Zealand, Principality Stadium

Sat 12 November Wales v Argentina, Principality Stadium, 5.30pm

Sat 19 November Wales v Georgia, Principality Stadium, 1pm

Sat 26 November Wales v Australia, Principality Stadium, 3.15pm

Recommended videos for you

All four matches are live on Amazon Prime, with Welsh and English language broadcasts.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.