Wales rugby fixtures: 2024-25 matches for the men’s and women’s teams

Your complete guide to Wales rugby fixtures over the coming season

Want to know when you can watch the Welsh men’s and women’s teams in action this season? This guide to Wales rugby fixtures tells you everything you need to know, including kick-off times and (where available) information on venues.

In a break with recent tradition, Warren Gatland’s men’s team have decided against playing four matches in November. Instead the Principality Stadium will host a triple bill against Fiji, and – fresh from the Rugby Championship – Australia and South Africa. Then, in January Wales travel to Paris to kick off a Six Nations campaign in which they’ll be desperate to bounce back from last season’s wooden spoon – especially with places on next summer’s British & Irish Lions tour up for grabs.

For the women’s team, this year’s Wales rugby fixtures are effectively an extended warm-up for next summer’s World Cup in England. Next up is a trip to South Africa to play Australia, Italy and Japan in the WXV2 tournament, before they take on the biggest sides in Europe in the 2025 Women’s Six Nations. We’ll add details of the team’s World Cup 2025 schedule as soon as it’s announced.

WALES RUGBY FIXTURES: MEN’S TEAM

Autumn internationals

Sunday 10 November 2024

Wales v Fiji

Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Kick-off: 1.40pm GMT / 3.40pm SAST / 12.40am AEDT (Monday) / 2.40am NZDT (Monday) / 8.40am ET / 5.40am PT

Sunday 17 November 2024

Wales v Australia

Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Kick-off: 4.10pm GMT / 6.10pm SAST / 3.10am AEDT (Monday) / 5.10am NZDT (Monday) / 11.10am ET / 8.10am PT

Saturday 23 November 2024

Wales v South Africa

Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Kick-off: 5.40pm GMT / 7.40pm SAST / 4.40am AEDT (Sunday) / 6.40am NZDT (Sunday) / 12.40pm ET / 9.40am PT

Six Nations

Friday 31 January 2025

France v Wales

Stade de France, Paris

Kick-off: 8.15pm GMT / 10.15pm SAST / 7.15am AEDT (Saturday) / 9.15am NZDT (Saturday) / 3.15pm ET / 12.15pm PT

Saturday 8 February 2025

Italy v Wales

Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Kick-off: 2.15pm GMT / 4.15pm SAST / 1.15am AEDT (Sunday) / 3.15am NZDT (Sunday) / 9.15am ET / 6.15am PT

Saturday 22 February 2025

Wales v Ireland

Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Kick-off: 2.15pm GMT / 4.15pm SAST / 1.15am AEDT (Sunday) / 3.15am NZDT (Sunday) / 9.15am ET / 6.15am PT

Saturday 8 March 2025

Scotland v Wales

Scottish Gas Murrayfield, Edinburgh

Kick-off: 4.45pm GMT / 6.45pm SAST / 3.45am AEDT (Sunday) / 5.45am NZDT (Sunday) / 11.45am ET / 8.45am PT

Saturday 15 March 2025

Wales v England

Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Kick-off: 4.45pm GMT / 6.45pm SAST / 3.45am AEDT (Sunday) / 5.45am NZDT (Sunday) / 12.45pm ET / 9.45am PT

WALES RUGBY FIXTURES: WOMEN’S TEAM

WXV 2

Saturday 28 September 2024

Australia Women v Wales Women

DHL Stadium, Cape Town (South Africa)

Kick-off: 11.30am BST / 12.30pm SAST / 8.30pm AEST / 10.30pm NZST / 6.30am ET / 3.30am PT

Friday 4 October 2024

Wales Women v Italy Women

Athlone Sports Stadium, Cape Town (South Africa)

Kick-off: 3.00pm BST / 4.00pm SAST / 12.00am AEST (Saturday) / 3.00am NZDT (Saturday) / 10.00am ET / 7.00am PT

Friday 11 October 2024

Wales Women v Japan Women

Athlone Sports Stadium, Cape Town (South Africa)

Kick-off: 3.00pm BST / 4.00pm SAST / 1.00am AEDT (Saturday) / 3.00am NZDT (Saturday) / 10.00am ET / 7.00am PT

Women’s Six Nations

Saturday 22 March 2025

Scotland Women v Wales Women

Hive Stadium, Edinburgh

Kick-off: 4.45pm GMT / 6.45pm SAST / 3.45am AEDT (Sunday) / 5.45am NZDT (Sunday) / 12.45pm ET / 9.45am PT

Saturday 29 March 2025

Wales Women v England Women

Venue TBC

Kick-off: 4.45pm GMT / 6.45pm SAST / 3.45am AEDT (Sunday) / 5.45am NZDT (Sunday) / 12.45pm ET / 9.45am PT

Saturday 12 April 2025

France Women v Wales Women

Venue TBC

Kick-off: 12.45pm BST / 1.45pm SAST / 9.45pm AEST / 11.45pm NZST / 7.45am ET / 4.45am PT

Sunday 20 April 2025

Wales Women v Ireland Women

Venue TBC

Kick-off: 3.00pm BST / 4.00pm SAST / 12.00am AEST (Monday) / 2.00am NZST (Monday) / 10.00am ET / 7.00am PT

Saturday 26 April 2025

Italy Women v Wales Women

Venue TBC

Kick-off: 2.30pm BST / 3.30pm SAST / 11.30pm AEST / 1.30am NZST (Sunday) / 9.30am ET / 6.30am PT

