The January 2022 issue features a countdown of the best players in the world right now

Free 2022 Calendar With Rugby World 100 Best Players Edition

Not only does the new issue of Rugby World magazine come with a free 2022 calendar but it also features our biennial countdown of the 100 best players in the world right now.

It’s a winning package and the perfect way to treat yourself this festive season!

If you can’t get to the shops to buy a copy, you can now order single issues online and get the magazine delivered direct to your door – click here and select Rugby World’s January 2022 issue. Plus, check out our Christmas subscription offers.

Here is why you should get the January 2022 issue of Rugby World magazine…

1. Free 2022 Calendar With Rugby World

The theme for this calendar is you, the fans, so we celebrate with brilliant pictures of rugby supporters from across the world and throughout history. Plus, there are all the key rugby dates for 2022.

2. The 100 Best Players In The World Right Now!

Yes, our biennial countdown is back – and is sure to provoke plenty of debate.

Be sure to email rugbyworldletters@futurenet.com with your thoughts on our list.

Related: Antoine Dupont named world’s best player by Rugby World

3. Exclusive Interviews

Red Roses star Abby Dow talks puns, engineering and fancy-dress outfits

Bristol full-back Charles Piutau provides an insight into his interests outside rugby

Kate Zackary looks ahead to a big 2022 with Exeter and the USA

Coventry’s Tony Fenner talks fans and funding in the Championship

Rising Stars Matt Currie (Edinburgh) and Sam Illo (Connacht)

4. Rugby’s Most Decorated Player

New Zealand’s Kelly Brazier has a trophy haul to envy, in both sevens and 15s. We speak to her to find out the key to her longevity.

5. Christmas Gift Guide

Looking for shopping inspiration this festive season? We’re here to help with a selection of rugby-themed present ideas in the magazine – and there are more here…