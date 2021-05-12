How you can watch this year’s matches against Japan and on the tour to South Africa, including free-to-air coverage

British & Irish Lions 2021 TV Coverage

The 2021 British & Irish Lions will play a pre-tour match against Japan in Edinburgh followed by eight matches in South Africa, including three Tests against the Springboks.

The Test against Japan, on Saturday 26 June at BT Murrayfield, will be broadcast live on Channel 4 – the first time there has been live coverage of a Lions match on terrestrial television since the 1993 tour to New Zealand.

All eight matches in South Africa will be broadcast live on Sky Sports, who have had the rights to show the last six tours. The three Tests take place on successive Saturdays on 24 July, 31 July and 7 August.

Channel 4 will also show highlights of the Lions’ three Tests against the world champions while highlights of the other tour matches will be shown on All4.

Lions managing director Ben Calveley said: “We are delighted that Channel 4 are our broadcast partners for our first match on home soil since 2005.

“I am looking forward to the excellent coverage and analysis that Channel 4 will no doubt provide and going on the recent squad announcement I’m sure the interest and numbers tuning in will be considerable for this clash.”

Radio commentary of all nine Lions matches will also be broadcast live on talkSPORT, whose commentary team includes World Cup winners Bryan Habana (South Africa) and Ben Kay (England), former Ireland and Lions wing Tommy Bowe as well as legendary Lions coach Sir Ian McGeechan.

The tour fixtures, venues and kick-offs are still to be confirmed as there have been changes due to Covid-19, but the dates and TV/radio details are below.

British & Irish Lions TV Coverage

Saturday 26 June: British & Irish Lions v Japan (BT Murrayfield, Edinburgh)

Live on Channel 4 & talkSPORT



Saturday 3 July: British & Irish Lions v tbc

Live on Sky Sports & talkSPORT. Highlights on All4

Wednesday 7 July: British & Irish Lions v tbc

Live on Sky Sports & talkSPORT. Highlights on All4

>> SPECIAL OFFER: Subscribe to Rugby World magazine and get three issues for just £5. Enjoy the luxury of home delivery and never miss an issue <<

Saturday 10 July: British & Irish Lions v tbc

Live on Sky Sports & talkSPORT. Highlights on All4

Wednesday 14 July: British & Irish Lions v tbc

Live on Sky Sports & talkSPORT. Highlights on All4

Saturday 17 July: British & Irish Lions v tbc

Live on Sky Sports & talkSPORT. Highlights on All4

Saturday 24 July (first Test): Springboks v British & Irish Lions

Live on Sky Sports & talkSPORT. Highlights on Channel 4

Saturday 31 July (second Test): Springboks v British & Irish Lions

Live on Sky Sports & talkSPORT. Highlights on Channel 4

Saturday 7 August (third Test): Springboks v British & Irish Lions

Live on Sky Sports & talkSPORT. Highlights on Channel 4

Can’t get to the shops? You can download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.