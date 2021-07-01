All the details you need to catch the action wherever you are in the world

British & Irish Lions live stream: How to watch the South Africa tour

The British & Irish Lions 2021 play eight matches on their tour of South Africa, including three Tests.

Related: British & Irish Lions 2021 Fixtures

Keep track of the latest tour goings-on with our Lions 2021 latest news page and below is all the broadcast information you need to watch the action wherever you are in the world.

How to watch the Lions tour from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local rugby coverage, like the British & Irish Lions tour, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking by changing your IP address so you appear in a different location and can watch the same legal Lions live stream you would at home.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

British & Irish Lions live stream: How to watch from the UK & Ireland



All the Lions’ matches in South Africa, including the three Tests against the Springboks, will be televised live on Sky Sports.

The Sky Sports Lions pundits include Sam Warburton, Sir Ian McGeechan, Will Greenwood, Ronan O’Gara and Maggie Alphonsi.

Sky TV and Sports packages are available from £45 a month.

Highlights of all tour matches will also be available on free-to-air TV – Channel4/All 4 and S4C.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when the Lions tour takes place, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

British & Irish Lions live stream: How to watch from the USA

If you live in the States, NBC has the rights to 2021 Lions matches, with games streamed on Peacock Premium, which is available for $4.99 a month.

British & Irish Lions live stream: How to watch from Australia

For those in Australia, streaming service Stan Sport has the exclusive rights to show British & Irish Lions matches in 2021.

It costs $10 a month to add Stan Sport to your general Stan plan – and there is also a seven-day free trial available so you could test it out.

British & Irish Lions live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

The Lions matches in South Africa will be live on SKY Sport NZ.

It costs $31.99 a month to add Sky Sport to your Sky Starter pack ($25.99).

British & Irish Lions live stream: How to watch from South Africa

SuperSport will have extensive coverage of all the Lions matches in South Africa.

There are various DStv packages available that give access to SuperSport, ranging from Access, which has the Blitz and Variety 4 channels, to Premium, which includes all 18 sports channels.

British & Irish Lions live stream: How to watch from Japan

JSPORTS will be showing 2021 Lions matches in Japan.

British & Irish Lions live stream: How to watch from Asia

Outside of Japan, Premier Sports Asia has the rights to broadcast British & Irish Lions matches in Asia and will show matches in 22 territories – Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

A monthly subscription to Premier Sports Asia is $25.99 or a rolling annual contract is $129.99.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Can’t get to the shops? You can download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.