British & Irish Lions team to play South Africa – Third Test

Warren Gatland has made six changes to his British & Irish Lions 2021 starting XV for the decisive third Test against South Africa in Cape Town on Saturday.

Liam Williams and Josh Adams – the top try-scorer on this year’s tour – come into the back three for Stuart Hogg and Anthony Watson respectively.

Bundee Aki will start at inside-centre alongside Robbie Henshaw, who moves out to 13, while Ali Price returns to the No 9 shirt having started the first Test and been on the bench for the second.

Up front, Wyn Jones starts at loosehead having recovered from a shoulder injury and Ken Owens gets the nod at hooker.

There are also changes on the bench, with Adam Beard, Sam Simmonds and Finn Russell included in the Test 23 for the first time. Kyle Sinckler is free to play after his citing for an alleged bite was dismissed.

South Africa levelled the series with a commanding 27-9 victory last weekend so it all comes down to this final Test. A win would give the Lions a first series triumph on South African soil since 1997.

Gatland said: “The match-day 23 have an incredibly special opportunity in front of them – to seal a Lions series victory in South Africa.

“It doesn’t get much bigger than this and we’re excited by the challenge that faces us on Saturday.

“We’ve no excuses from last week, the Springboks put us under pressure in the second-half and deserved the win. We have to be much better than that second half performance, and I believe we will be.”

Liam Williams; Josh Adams, Robbie Henshaw, Bundee Aki, Duhan van der Merwe; Dan Biggar, Ali Price; Wyn Jones, Ken Owens, Tadhg Furlong, Maro Itoje, Alun Wyn Jones (captain), Courtney Lawes, Tom Curry, Jack Conan.

Replacements: Luke Cowan-Dickie, Mako Vunipola, Kyle Sinckler, Adam Beard, Sam Simmonds, Conor Murray, Finn Russell, Elliot Daly.

The match at Cape Town Stadium will kick off at 5pm (UK & Ireland time) on Saturday evening and will be televised live on Sky Sports.

