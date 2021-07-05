First Lions appearances for Adam Beard, Tom Curry and Josh Navidi

British & Irish Lions team to play the Sharks

Warren Gatland has named his team for the match against the Sharks on the British & Irish Lions 2021 tour of South Africa.

Ulster and Ireland lock Iain Henderson will captain the side while Adam Beard, Tom Curry and Josh Navidi will all make their Lions debuts.

There are also first starts on this tour for Anthony Watson, Elliot Daly, Gareth Davies, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Zander Fagerson and Sam Simmonds.

This is the second match on South African soil for the 2021 tourists, after they beat Sigma Lions 56-14 on Saturday.

They will play Durban-based franchise the Sharks at the same venue as the first game, Johannesburg’s Emirates Airline Park. The match will kick off at 6pm UK & Ireland time, the original start time being moved forward an hour to allow people to watch England’s Euro 2020 semi-final against Denmark.

“It’s a quick turnaround from Saturday, but we’ll be ready to go by Wednesday night,” said Gatland.

“I’m pleased we managed to come through the weekend’s game unscathed, and the boys have rested and recovered well. We feel like we’re slowly building, but, as ever, there’s still room for improvement in all facets of our game.

“Wednesday night is another chance for us to have a look at a few more combinations. I’m looking forward to seeing how the back row goes; it’s an exciting mixture and one that we hope will offer something a bit different.”

Liam Williams; Anthony Watson, Elliot Daly, Bundee Aki, Duhan van der Merwe; Dan Biggar, Gareth Davies; Mako Vunipola, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Zander Fagerson, Iain Henderson (captain), Adam Beard, Josh Navidi, Tom Curry, Sam Simmonds.

Replacements: Ken Owens, Rory Sutherland, Tadhg Furlong, Tadhg Beirne, Jack Conan, Conor Murray, Stuart Hogg, Chris Harris.

After this match the Lions play the Bulls in Pretoria on Saturday 10 July. All tour matches are televised live on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland.

