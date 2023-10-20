Argentina v New Zealand predictions: Can Pumas upset the All Blacks?

Michael Cheika's men are bidding for a first final while New Zealand are on the cusp of a fifth

The semi-finals are upon us. After knocking out Ireland, New Zealand are the overwhelming favourites to send Wales’ conquerors Argentina packing too. However the Pumas have had some recent success against the All Blacks. Here are our Argentina v New Zealand predictions.

Michael Cheika’s Pumas have never made a World Cup final and are in their first semi-final since 2015 when they lost to Australia, who were then coached by Cheika.

Read more: How to watch Argentina v New Zealand wherever you are

Argentina v New Zealand predictions

Josh Graham: New Zealand by 17. The romantic in me would love nothing more than a Pumas win but thinking with head rather than heart suggests that might be a step too far. The All Blacks delivered an all-time performance against Ireland and should have more than enough to make yet another final against an Argentina side that have been very up-and-down this tournament.

Alan Dymock:

TV Channel ITV1 (UK) – How to watch the Rugby World Cup semi-finals

Venue Stade de France, Paris

Capacity 81,500

Fun Fact: The sixth-largest stadium in Europe, the Stade de France is one of just two stadia in the world to have hosted both football (1998) and rugby union (1999,2007) World Cup Finals – alongside the Nissan Stadium in Yokohama, Japan.

Argentina form

Beat Wales

Beat Japan

Beat Chile

Beat Samoa

Lost to England

New Zealand form

Beat Ireland

Beat Uruguay

Beat Italy

Beat Namibia

Lost to France

ARGENTINA v NEW ZEALAND HEAD-TO-HEAD RESULTS

In 36 matches between The Rugby Championship rivals, including three in Rugby World Cups past, Los Pumas have won just twice – in November 2020, and August 2022.

Ten players in New Zealand’s 23 here played in both those losses.

July 2023 Argentina 12-41 New Zealand

September 2022 New Zealand 53-3 Argentina

August 2022 New Zealand 18-25 Argentina

Argentina v New Zealand team news

Argentina have made one change with Gonzalo Bertranou returning at scrum-half.

Read more: Argentina Rugby World Cup squad

New Zealand welcome back Mark Tele’a on the left wing after he missed out against Ireland having broken team protocol while Sam Whitelock starts ahead of Brodie Retallick.

Related: All Blacks Rugby World Cup squad

ARGENTINA Juan Cruz Mallía; Emiliano Boffelli, Lucio Cinti, Santiago Chocobares, Mateo Carreras; Santiago Carreras, Gonzalo Bertranou; Thomas Gallo, Julián Montoya (captain), Francisco Gómez Kodela; Guido Petti Pagadizabal, Tomas Lavanini; Juan Martín González, Marcos Kremer, Facundo Isa

Replacements: Agustín Creevy, Joel Sclavi, Eduardo Bello, Matias Alemanno, Rodrigo Bruni, Lautaro Bazán Vélez, Nicolás Sánchez, Matías Moroni

NEW ZEALAND Beauden Barrett; Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Mark Tele’a; Richie Mo’unga, Aaron Smith; Ethan de Groot, Codie Taylor, Tyrel Lomax; Samuel Whitelock, Scott Barrett; Shannon Frizell, Sam Cane (captain), Ardie Savea

Replacements: Samisoni Taukei’aho, Tamaiti Williams, Fletcher Newell, Brodie Retallick, Dalton Papali’i, Finlay Christie, Damian McKenzie, Anton Lienert-Brown

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.