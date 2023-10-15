England v Fiji predictions: Can Borthwick’s men make semi-final?

These two met in August in a World Cup warm-up but now a semi-final spot is on the line in Marseille

Can Fiji repeat the trick or will England march onto the semi-finals? That is the question ahead of this afternoon’s mega clash in Marseille. Here are our England v Fiji predictions.

England topped Pool D with relative ease while the Flying Fijians downed Australia for the first time in 69 years before scraping through to a first quarter-final in 16 years after losing to Portugal in a thriller last time out.

England v Fiji predictions

Josh Graham: England by 5. Defeat to Portugal saw Fiji scrape into the quarter-final while England were lucky to get past Samoa. It’s Fiji’s first quarter-final since 2007 and you get the sense that big-game experience will come to the fore with England. Steve Borthwick has rolled the dice with selection and they are worried about the breakdown but I expect them to have enough on the day. It might not be pretty, however…

Alan Dymock: England by 12. This is knockout rugby, kids, and not everything can be as open and fun as New Zealand’s win over Ireland. Before this match, Billy Vunipola said England were “public enemy number one, we are happy to take that mantle.” And so they will do what is most likely to get across the line, whether you’re thrilled by it or not. Twin that with how Fiji have mishandled pressure lately, and the omens are in England’s favour.

Kick Off Time 4pm BST – 5pm Local –Sunday 15th October

TV Channel ITV1 (UK) – How To Watch The Rugby World Cup

Venue Stade Velodrome, Marseille

Capacity 67,394

Fun Fact: The venue for the 2022 Champions Cup Final between Leinster and La Rochelle, the Velodrome was first used to host a Six Nations game in 2018 when France played Italy in front of 50,000 fans.

England form

Beat Samoa

Beat Chile

Beat Japan

Beat Argentina

Lost to Fiji

Fiji form

Lost to Portugal

Beat Georgia

Beat Australia

Lost to Wales

Beat England

ENGLAND V FIJI HEAD-TO-HEAD RESULTS

Fiji secured their first-ever victory over England in August with that historic 30-22 triumph in the Twickenham rain. In their seven previous contests, England have always prevailed. The most recent of which was the 58-15 success at Twickenham in 2016.

England v Fiji team news

Borthwick has been bold by selecting Marcus Smith at full-back and jettisoning Freddie Steward, England’s back-to-back player of the year, from the 23 entirely. George Ford has to make do with a spot among the replacements as Owen Farrell captains the side from fly-half.

Hooker Sam Matavesi drops to the bench for Fiji after returning to England in the wake of the tragic passing of his father.

