England v France live streams: How to watch Saturday’s international

England host Les Bleus in a midsummer match at Twickenham

If you’re looking to watch England v France live streams on Saturday, this article will tell you everything you need to know to tune into the match – including an option for UK rugby fans to watch the game for free.

– Date: Saturday 21 June, 2025 – Kick-off time: 3.15pm BST / 4.15pm CET – FREE stream: RugbyPass TV – Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

No caps will be awarded for this Twickenham international but, given the history between these two giants of northern hemisphere rugby, it’s unlikely anyone will be treating it as a leisurely summer run-out. With many of England’s first-choice stars away with the British & Irish Lions, Steve Borthwick’s team looks very different to the one that finished the Six Nations with a record-breaking win over Wales. Even so, there’s plenty to get excited about.

Experience comes from the likes of Henry Slade and co-captains Jamie George and George Ford – Ford would be winning his 100th England cap if they were being handed out. Ben Spencer, Ted Hill and Guy Pepper are drafted in from the Bath side that won the Premiership last weekend, while the hotly tipped Immanuel Feyi-Waboso returns on the wing after sitting out the Six Nations with injury.

France’s team will also be rather different to the team that was so majestic on its way to this year’s M6N title. Many of the top players are still contesting the Top 14 (the semi-finals take place this weekend, the final next), while head coach Fabien Galthié has already stated his intention to rest many French stars for this summer’s tour to New Zealand.

But whatever the circumstances, matches between these old rivals are rarely dull. Read on to find out how to watch England v France live streams from anywhere on Saturday afternoon.

England XV v France XV free live stream

As was the case for England’s match in Japan last summer, RugbyPass TV has exclusive rights to the England XV v France XV live stream in the UK. World Rugby’s streaming service is free to watch – all you need to do to use the platform is create an account.

You can watch on your computer or download the RugbyPass app for iOS or Android (Android TV and Apple TV apps are also available). You can watch in HD on your TV via Chromecast and Airplay, and full replays will be available around an hour after the final whistle.

RugbyPass TV is also the rights holder for England’s match against the United States on Saturday 19 July.

Travelling outside the UK this weekend? Don’t worry, because a VPN can help you out. Find out how below.

Watch England XV v France XV from anywhere

If you’re an England fan eager to watch Steve Borthwick’s men in action against France but are overseas on Saturday, you don’t have to miss out on the action.

As if by magic, a VPN (Virtual Private Network) allows you to change your device’s IP address, meaning you can watch live or on-demand content as if you were back at home in your own living room – even when you’re abroad.

70% off NordVPN & a FREE Amazon voucher

The brainy tech experts TechRadar test hundreds of VPNs (it’s their job), and right now they reckon NordVPN is the leader of the pack. Right now, there’s a brilliant deal where you can save over 70% on NordVPN two-year plans and also get up to £50/$50 worth of Amazon gift cards. View Deal

How to watch England XV v France XV in France

L’Équipe Live 1 is the place to go for England v France live streams in France. Subscriptions to the service start at €6.99 per month.

