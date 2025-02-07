England v France predictions Six Nations 2025: Can hosts win Le Crunch?

Nobody is giving England a chance but they will believe they can upset Antoine Dupont and Co

It was not pretty the last time France rolled into town from an England perspective and plenty can see a similar outcome on Saturday. But here are our England v France predictions for round two of the Six Nations…

Steve Borthwick has made three changes to try and contend with Fabien Galthié’s men who welcome back Damian Penaud – England’s terroriser in 2023 – on the wing.

England v France predictions

Alan Pearey, Writer/Chief Sub at Rugby World: England 25-32 France

Decisions, decisions. England have handed the ten jersey to Fin Smith in a Saints-packed back-line. And he’ll play opposite Matthieu Jalibert, replacing the suspended Romain Ntamack. Which means that the best two fly-halves on the pitch will be playing full-back!

Thomas Ramos is a natural 15, of course, and part of a ‘golden generation’ that is determined to add to a solitary French men’s title in 14 years. With Antoine Dupont at the helm, and Ramos’s brilliance not far behind, all the game’s riches are open to them.

The consensus is that England burnt themselves out in Dublin, their high-energy game plan a mite ambitious. The French are talking England up, praising their intensity and heart, but they won’t cross the Channel with fear. Especially given the 53-10 trouncing they inflicted on their previous visit. So expect a ding-dong battle to go the way of the visitors, plus another try for returning wing Damian Penaud, just two shy of Serge Blanco’s try record of 38.

Joe Robinson, Editor of Rugby World: England 15-42 France

England have rung the changes following their loss to Ireland a week ago. Tom Willis comes in at No 8 and Ben Earl shifts to the flank. Fin Smith is at fly-half with Marcus Smith shifting to full-back as Freddie Steward drops out the squad entirely.

These moves suggest to me that England may look to go toe-to-toe with the French in attack, keeping the ball in hand. A dangerous game to play against a French team who are ruthless off of turnover ball. Antoine Dupont will lead another heavyweight side who will be looking to repeat their 53-10 drubbing of England in 2023.

Romain Ntamack’s cheap shot on Wales’ Ben Thomas has landed him a three-match ban and will be a loss to that France team – his understanding with Dupont is telepathic. Replacing him is Matthieu Jalibert, though, a fly-half who guided Bordeaux to 33 tries in four games in the Champions Cup group stages. Thomas Ramos is ultra-reliable from the tee but it does feel like you can get to him under the high ball. Maybe that’s where England can find some luck. But that’s just wishful thinking, this will be another French fancy at Twickenham.

Josh Graham, Deputy Editor of Rugby World: England 28-40 France

I really wanted to predict an England win but I just can’t see it against this French side. Without Dupont they might’ve stood a chance but with Antoine marshalling things it looks a stretch. He just appears to have so much time on the ball.

It should be a high-scorer with both teams set up to play. It could be a case of England being in it for 60 minutes before France pull away. A familiar story of late!

Kick-off time: 4.45pm GMT – Sat 8 Feb

Venue: Allianz Stadium, Twickenham

Capacity: 82,000

England v France head-to-head record

2024 Six Nations: France 33-31 England

2023 Six Nations: England 10-53 France

2022 Six Nations: France 25-13 England

2021 Six Nations: England 23-20 France

2020 Autumn Nations Cup Final: England 22-19 France (AET)

England v France team news

ENGLAND

15. Marcus Smith

14. Tommy Freeman

13. Ollie Lawrence

12. Henry Slade

11. Ollie Sleightholme

10. Fin Smith

9. Alex Mitchell

1. Ellis Genge (vice-captain)

2. Luke Cowan-Dickie

3. Will Stuart

4. Maro Itoje (captain)

5. George Martin

6. Tom Curry

7. Ben Earl

8. Tom Willis

Replacements:

16. Jamie George

17. Fin Baxter

18. Joe Heyes

19. Ollie Chessum

20. Chandler Cunningham-South

21. Ben Curry

22. Harry Randall

23. Elliot Daly

FRANCE

15. Thomas Ramos

14. Damian Penaud

13. Pierre-Louis Barassi

12. Yoram Moefana

11. Louis Bielle-Biarrey

10. Matthieu Jalibert

9. Antoine Dupont (captain)

1. Jean-Baptiste Gros

2. Peato Mauvaka

3. Uini Atonio

4. Alexandre Roumat

5. Emmanuel Meafou

6. François Cros

7. Paul Boudehent

8. Grégory Alldritt

Replacements:

16. Julien Marchand

17. Cyril Baille

18. Georges-Henri Colombe

19. Hugo Auradou

20. Mickaël Guillard

21. Oscar Jégou

22. Nolann Le Garrec

23. Émilien Gailleton

