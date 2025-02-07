Steve Borthwick’s men host the Six Nations 2025 pace setters in the second round of the championship

Watch England v France as two sides who had very different opening Six Nations 2025 weekends meet in London on Saturday February 8. Below you’ll find all the information you need on how to tune into TV broadcasts and live streams wherever you are on Saturday.

France were totally dominant against Wales last weekend, and look like the team to beat in this year’s championship. England, meanwhile, faded away after a promising first half against Ireland, and have now lost seven of their last nine matches.

England v France kicks off at 4.45pm GMT/5.45pm CET on Saturday evening, and is available to watch for free in many countries, including the UK and France. This guide will tell you everything you need to know to watch England v France online, on TV and from anywhere in the world.

Key information

– England v France date: Saturday 8 February 2025

– England v France kick-off time: 4.45pm local (GMT) / 5.45pm CET / 11.45am ET / 6.45pm SAST / 3.45am AEDT (Sunday)

– England v France venue: Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, England

– England v France on TV: ITV1, Virgin Media One, France 2

– England v France streams: ITVX (free), Virgin Media Play (free), FranceTV (free)

– Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

How to watch England v France in the UK – live stream the Six Nations for free

Fans in the UK can watch England v France in the Six Nations on ITV.

Free coverage of every game is available in the UK on either BBC or ITV, but ITV has the rights to all of England’s matches at the Allianz Stadium, Twickenham. England’s first home game in the 2025 Six Nations is available to watch for free on both terrestrial channel ITV1 and streaming service ITVX.

ITVX is free to use, though you do need to register with an email address to tune in. You also need to make sure your TV Licence is up to date when it comes to streaming live TV. Coverage starts at 4.15pm GMT ahead of the 4.45pm GMT kick-off.

Away from the UK right now? You can’t miss this one, and you don’t have to, thanks to VPNs – more on that below.

How to watch England v France from abroad

Going to be abroad when Le Crunch kicks off on Saturday? Geo-blocking can get in the way of your best laid plans for watching your favourite streaming services when you’re overseas, but help is at hand courtesy of a VPN.

These smart pieces of software (VPN stands for Virtual Private Network) can make your laptop, smartphone or tablet appear to be in a different country. This allows you to log on to your favourite streaming platform as if you’re back home on your sofa, making it a must-have for sports fans on the move. As an added bonus, VPNs are also great news for your general internet security.

TechRadar know a thing or two about gadgets and software, and have tested hundreds of VPNs. NordVPN comes out on top, particularly for unblocking streaming services, and you can make big savings during the Six Nations, too.

How to watch England v France in Ireland

Fans in Ireland also get to watch England v France for free, with coverage of the game available through Virgin Media. RTÉ have the rights to Scotland v Ireland on Sunday.

The match is available to terrestrial viewers on Virgin Media One, with live internet streams broadcast via the Virgin Media Play platform. Viewing on the streaming platform is as simple as hitting play on the website or app, so you don’t even need to sign up to use the service.

Coverage of Le Crunch starts at 4.30pm ahead of the 4.45pm kick-off.

How to watch England v France in France

In France, all Six Nations games are free to watch via public broadcaster France Télévisions. Les Bleus’ second match of the tournament will be broadcast on both terrestrial channel France 2 and the FranceTV streaming platform. Both are free to view.

Coverage starts at 5.35pm CET ahead of the 5.45pm CET kick-off.

French fans who are abroad but want their usual home atmosphere can still access their France Télévisions coverage from abroad by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

How to watch England v France in the US

Fans in the US can watch, England v France, the biggest match in the Six Nations this weekend, on Peacock.

Peacock is the streaming service of broadcasting giant NBC, and not only have they got every Six Nations match live, but they’ve also got a big discount right now. You can get a year’s worth of Peacock access for just $29.99, down from $79.99. That’s $2.50 per month, when a monthly sub costs $7.99.

Other global streams

Australia: Stan Sport will show England v France down under – you’ll need a base Stan subscription plus $15 per month for Stan Sport.

New Zealand: In New Zealand, England v France is on Sky Sport, which is $49.99 per month if you’re after a streaming subscription.

South Africa: Head to SuperSport to watch England v France in South Africa – TV and streaming packages are available.

Italy: Fans in Italy don’t get England v France for free but it is available on Sky Sports Italia.

For a full list of global broadcasters, check out our full guide to how to watch Six Nations 2025.

