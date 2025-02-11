Five players you should be talking about about after the Men’s Six Nations Round 2

After Round 2 of the Six Nations, Rugby World looks at some of the players who got us talking across the three games

Just like that Round 2 of the Guinness Men’s Six Nations has come and gone, and as ever the competition served up drama from start to finish.

Whether it was England’s last-gasp 26-25 win over France, Wales’ dismal 22-15 defeat at the hands of Italy or Ireland’s 32-18 pummelling of Scotland in Edinburgh, there was unmissable entertainment from the first whistle on Saturday to the very last on Sunday evening. Amid these displays a number of players put their hands up as names to look out for in the coming weeks.

The Six Nations will resume in a fortnight when Grand Slam hopeful’s Ireland visit Wales, now without Warren Gatland, at the Principality Stadium on Saturday 22 February.

So with a little time to kill until then, here are five names that got us talking this weekend just gone…

Lorenzo Cannone, Italy, Number 8

Amid the rain and Welsh torment at the Stadio Olimpico, Lorenzo Cannone stood head and shoulders above any one else as Italy beat Wales 22-15 in Rome.

Playing opposite legendary back-rower Taulupe Faletau, Cannone was virtually unstoppable as his team subjected Wales to their 14th loss in a row and put them below Georgia in the World Rugby rankings.

His 12 carries for 105 metres bruised and disheartened Welsh defenders to keep his team on the front foot, while his team-high 17 successful tackles showed just what an accomplished player the Italian is at just 24 years old.

For a time there was concern that Sergio Parisse’s successor would have a lot to live up to in the No. 8 jersey, but Cannone has begun to create his own legacy.

More performances like this from the Benetton man and you have to think that French and English clubs will begin to circle the youngster.

Sam Prendergast, Ireland, Fly-half

Sam Prendergast’s ascension to Ireland’s starting playmaker has been a much-talked about subject. The 21-year-old Leinsterman is scarcely out of the Ireland U20 set-up and controversially usurped Munster’s Jack Crowley for a starting jersey, starting a frenzy of provincial favouritism claims centred around the capital.

But against Scotland in the cauldron that is Murrayfield, Prendergast came into his own as interim head coach Simon Easterby chalked up a second win during his spell in charge.

After a nervous Six Nations debut a week prior in Dublin, he marshalled his troops well around the pitch astutely and displayed the quality of his distribution for Calvin Nash’s first-half try.

In Simon Easterby’s selection of Prendergast it is clear that Ireland see the youngster as a major part of their future. Experience will certainly come and with the backing of his coaches and the ability to learn from senior players and even the likes of Johnny Sexton, it is hard to think that Prendergast will be taking a backwards step any time soon.

Martin Page-Relo, Italy, Scrum-half

In recent years Italy have never really nailed down their starting scrum-half. Stephen Varney has been the most consistent starter in this time, but has not started a Test match since last summer and Alessandro Garbisi has plenty of promise at 22 years old.

But even heading into this edition of the Guinness Men’s Six Nations there was even talk of flying full-back Ange Capuozzo stepping into the breach after one promising outing for Toulouse in the Top 14.

Step forward Martin Page-Relo. Like Capuozzo the 26-year-old is French born and raised, and against Wales enjoyed perhaps his finest outing to date.

Dictating the pace of play perfectly in dire conditions, the half-back showed just how good his box-kicking is and out-classed his opposite number, Tomos Williams.

Fin Smith, England, Fly-half

After months of yearning from England supporters, Fin Smith finally made his first England start. It went brilliantly.

Helping Steve Borthwick’s team to a 26-25 win over France at Allianz Stadium, the Northampton Saints playmaker looked self-assured, directing his team around the park. Displacing Marcus Smith to full-back, the 22-year-old even took over kicking duties when the Harlequins back missed two place-kicks from straightforward positions.

Smith then set up Elliot Daly for the game-winning try in the 79th minute and kicked the conversion to send home supporters into ecstasy after a late fightback against Fabien Galthie’s side.

Despite his claims that he started the game like a “rabbit in the headlights”, Smith got to display every aspect of his game; whether that was kicks in behind the France defence or his defensive physicality.

Already Smith’s performance has him as the favourite to start against Scotland in a fortnight and even has him on the lips as a potential bolter for the British & Irish Lions.

Blair Kinghorn, Scotland, Full-back

On a day that nothing really went well for Gregor Townsend’s Scotland, one person who deserves plenty of plaudits is Blair Kinghorn.

Since completing a mid-term move to Toulouse a year ago the full-back has been reborn for club and country.

At the weekend when Finn Russell and Darcy Graham were forced to leave the fray after a bad clash of heads, Kinghorn stepped up to take on kicking duties and had to attempt stemming an Irish tide that became increasingly more forceful.

But even in the face of mounting pressure Kinghorn was calm and assertive in the backline.

Displaying these attributes in front of Andy Farrell in Edinburgh will not have harmed the Scotsman’s hope of getting on a flight to Australia this summer to represent the British & Irish Lions either.

