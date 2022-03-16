If France beat England they will claim the Grand Slam

France v England live stream: How to watch the Six Nations from anywhere

France will be bidding for their first Grand Slam since 2010 when they take on England in the final match of the 2022 Six Nations on Saturday.

The hosts have put in great performances so far but they face tough opponents in England, who beat the French last year. Eddie Jones’ men may not be able to claim the title but they will be fighting not to finish fifth for the second year in a row.

But how do the teams line-up?

How to watch France v England from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local Six Nations coverage, like France v England, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

France v England live stream: How to watch from the UK

The good news is that all Six Nations matches are available on free-to-air TV in the UK.

The match, which kicks off at 8pm, will be shown live on ITV in the UK.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when France v England takes place, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

France v England live stream: How to watch from Ireland

In Ireland, the match is also on free-to-air TV, with RTE2 broadcasting live coverage.

France v England live stream: How to watch from Europe

France 2, another free-to-air channel, has the rights to broadcast the match at 9pm in France.

In Italy, Sky Italia have the rights to show the Six Nations this year. Kick-off is 9pm Italy time.

France v England live stream: How to watch from Australia

For those in Australia, the match kicks off at 7am can be streamed live on Stan Sports.

It costs $10 a month to add Stan Sport to your general Stan plan – and there is also a seven-day free trial available so you could test it out first.

France v England live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

If you want to tune in to the match from the Land of the Long White Cloud, the match kicks off at 10am on Sky Sport NZ 1.

France v England live stream: How to watch from South Africa

If you want to watch the Six Nations from South Africa, SuperSport is the place to go.

The fixture kicks off at 10pm on SuperSport Grandstand

France v England live stream: How to watch from the USA

If you live in the States, the official broadcaster of Six Nations matches is NBC, with matches streamed on Peacock Premium, which is available for $4.99 a month.

The game will kick off at 3pm EST and 12pm on the West Coast.

The match will also be repeated later on CNBC and if you want to watch cable channels on your TV, laptop or tablet without having to subscribe to an annual cable TV package check out Sling.

CNBC is available on Sling with the Sling Blue package with the News Extra add-on. It’s $41 per month but the first seven days are free and you can cancel at any time.

France v England live stream: How to watch from the Canada

Six Nations matches are shown on streaming platform DAZN in Canada.

The fixture will kick off at 3pm EST and 12pm on the West Coast.

France v England live stream: How to watch from Asia

Premier Sports has the rights to broadcast Six Nations matches, like France v England, in Asia and will show matches in 22 territories – Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

A weekly pass to Premier Sports Asia is $25.99 or you can take out a rolling six-month contract for $89.99 or a year’s deal is $129.99.

