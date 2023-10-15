France v South Africa predictions: Can hosts dethrone Springboks?

Les Bleus face the Springboks in a huge match-up in Paris on Sunday night

South Africa stand in the way of hosts France and a semi-final spot. Can Fabien Galthié’s men end the reign of the defending champions at the Stade de France on Sunday night? Here are our France v South Africa predictions.

The Springboks will be looking to spoil the party in Paris where the French support is expected to be deafening.

France v South Africa predictions

Josh Graham: France by 17. It’s ballsy but I fancy France to really come to the party rather than let the Springboks spoil it. Antoine Dupont is back and that is key but with a baying crowd of supporters roaring them on, they will not give an inch on home soil. Damian Penaud has arguably been the player of the tournament and he could run amok again.

Alan Dymock:

Kick Off Time 8pm BST – 9pm Local –Sunday 15th October

TV Channel ITV1 (UK)

Venue Stade de France, Paris

Capacity 81,500

Fun Fact: The sixth-largest stadium in Europe, the Stade de France is one of just two stadia in the world to have hosted both football (1998) and rugby union (1999,2007) World Cup Finals – alongside the Nissan Stadium in Yokohama, Japan.

France form

Beat Italy

Beat Namibia

Beat Uruguay

Beat New Zealand

Beat Australia

South Africa form

Beat Tonga

Lost to Ireland

Beat Romania

Beat Scotland

Lost to New Zealand

FRANCE V SOUTH AFRICA HEAD-TO-HEAD RESULTS

France won 30-26 the last time these two met in Marseille in November 2022. However, the Springboks have the upper hand overall, winning 27 of the 45 matches played, including seven of the last eight, while France have claimed 12 wins, with six draws down the years.

France v South Africa team news

Antoine Dupont is fit to return to captain at scrum-half while Louis Bielle-Biarrey continues on the wing ahead of Gabin Villiere.

South Africa have gone with Manie Libbok at No 10 with Handre Pollard on the bench while Duane Vermeulen gets the nod over Jasper Wiese at the base of the scrum. Cobus Reinach starts ahead of Faf de Klerk and Jesse Kriel retains his spot at outside centre.

Willie Le Roux is back in the 23 as the Boks go for a traditional 5-3 split among the replacements.

FRANCE Thomas Ramos; Damian Penaud, Gael Fickou, Jonathan Danty, Louis Bielle-Biarrey; Matthieu Jalibert, Antoine Dupont (captain); Cyril Baille, Peato Mauvaka, Uini Atonio; Cameron Woki, Thibaud Flament; Anthony Jelonch, Charles Ollivon, Gregory Alldritt

Replacements: Pierre Bourgarit, Reda Wardi, Dorian Aldegheri, Romain Taofifenua, Francois Cros, Sekou Macalou, Maxime Lucu, Yoram Moefana

SOUTH AFRICA Damian Willemse; Kurt-Lee Arendse, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Cheslin Kolbe; Manie Libbok, Cobus Reinach; Steven Kitshoff, Mbongeni Mbonambi, Frans Malherbe; Eben Etzebeth, Franco Mostert; Siya Kolisi (captain), Pieter-Steph Du Toit, Duane Vermeulen

Replacements: Deon Fourie, Ox Nche, Vincent Koch, RG Snyman, Kwagga Smith, Faf de Klerk, Handre Pollard, Willie Le Roux

