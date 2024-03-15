How Ireland and Scotland could both lift trophies after final Six Nations game in bizarre scenario

Both Scotland and Ireland can still win the Six Nations

Ireland and Scotland may be able to both lift trophies on Saturday upon the conclusion of the Six Nations.

If Scotland beat Ireland they will lift the Centenary Quaich, the trophy won in matches between the two nations. Scotland would also win the triple crown if they beat Ireland as they have already defeated Wales and England.

It is still possible for Scotland to win the Six Nations title, there are several permutations that determine that outcome which you can read about here.

But a losing or try bonus-point will be enough to see Ireland raise the title. This would mean Scotland would lift the Centenary Quaich and Triple Crown, while Ireland would celebrate the Six Nations title.

Ireland’s celebrations would be delayed until the end of France v England. This is because if Ireland only win one table point then England could still take the title. In that scenario England would have to beat France with a bonus point and beat them by a certain amount of points (determined by the score between Ireland and Scotland).

But Ireland are determined to make sure the title race is in their hands. A win or a draw would seal the title before France v England kicks off.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell said: “I love winning titles. There’s no doubt about that, but this is an occasion for us to perform when it really matters. We said it in the Grand Slam game last year and we were able to get over the line but the performance wasn’t exactly white hot, so that’s what you’re always chasing.

“Of course winning matters a lot. Certainly, winning Six Nations titles means an awful lot. But, having said that, we pride ourselves on performing well when it matters, and I suppose that’s what we’ll judge ourselves on first.”

