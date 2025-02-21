I’m predicting a Calcutta Cup thrashing and here’s why – England v Scotland predictions Six Nations 2025

Can Steve Borthwick's men end the drought at Allianz Stadium?

It’s been a long eight years since England lifted the Calcutta Cup at Twickenham. Ellis Genge’s try did give them a victory at a stormy Murrayfield in 2020 but they’ve been living off scraps since. Here are our England v Scotland predictions.

Steve Borthwick has stuck with the Smith-Smith axis with fly-half Fin son to Scottish parents to give Saturday’s late afternoon kick-off extra spice. Gregor Townsend is without Darcy Graham after his sickening head knock against Ireland but Finn Russell is fit to start opposite Smith at fly-half after being injured in the same collision.

England v Scotland predictions

Josh Graham, Deputy Editor of Rugby World: England 33-7 Scotland

All good things must come to an end and for Scotland this Saturday, I think their stranglehold on the Calcutta Cup will end in spectacular style. England will be buoyed by that last-gasp victory over France and with a supportive Twickenham crowd, this team could finally hit their straps.

Scotland have not looked at their best in this year’s championship and are arguably there for the taking. This could be a one-sided blowout if England come roaring out of the blocks.

Joe Robinson, Editor of Rugby World: England 26-17 Scotland

For decades, the Calcutta Cup Curse lurked ominously around the necks of Scotland. Since 2018, it has hung around the English with this being their worst run in the match-up in history. Scotland have had England’s number in recent years, mainly thanks to Finn Russell and Duhan van der Merwe causing havoc in this annual affair.

Will 2025 see a return to English triumph? I think so. Scotland were embarrassed at Murrayfield against Ireland two weeks ago and I suspect the hangover of that performance may linger. England will prove too powerful in the forwards and strangle Scotland into submission throughout the second half.

Ollie Chessum starting at lock will create a fierce lineout platform from which England will land a few smart strike-moves, like they did against France. It’ll be close but England will have enough.

Kick-off time: 4.45pm GMT – Sat 22 Feb

TV channel: ITV (UK) – How to watch the Six Nations

Venue: Allianz Stadium, Twickenham

Capacity: 82,000

England v Scotland head-to-head results

2024 Six Nations: Scotland 30-21 England

2023 Six Nations: England 23-29 Scotland

2022 Six Nations: Scotland 20-17 England

2021 Six Nations: England 6-11 Scotland

2020 Six Nations: Scotland 6-13 England

England v Scotland team news

England

England originally named George Martin on the bench but his place has been taken by Bath’s Ted Hill due to injury.

15. Marcus Smith

14. Tommy Freeman

13. Ollie Lawrence

12. Henry Slade

11. Ollie Sleightholme

10. Fin Smith

9. Alex Mitchell

1. Ellis Genge (vice-captain)

2. Luke Cowan-Dickie

3. Will Stuart

4. Maro Itoje (captain)

5. Ollie Chessum

6. Tom Curry

7. Ben Earl

8. Tom Willis

Replacements:

16. Jamie George

17. Fin Baxter

18. Joe Heyes

19. Ted Hill

20. Chandler Cunningham-South

21. Ben Curry

22. Harry Randall

23. Elliot Daly

Scotland

15. Blair Kinghorn

14. Kyle Rowe

13. Huw Jones

12. Tom Jordan

11. Duhan van der Merwe

10. Finn Russell (co-captain)

9. Ben White

1. Pierre Schoeman

2. Dave Cherry

3. Zander Fagerson

4. Jonny Gray

5. Grant Gilchrist

6. Jamie Ritchie

7. Rory Darge (co-captain)

8. Jack Dempsey

Replacements:

16. Ewan Ashman

17. Rory Sutherland

18. Will Hurd

19. Sam Skinner

20. Gregor Brown

21. Matt Fagerson

22. Jamie Dobie

23. Stafford McDowall

