Can Scotland make it five in a row against their oldest rivals in this year’s Calcutta Cup encounter?

Watch England v Scotland to see rugby’s oldest rivalry renewed at the Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, on Saturday February 22. This guide contains all the information you need to watch this eagerly anticipated Six Nations 2025 match, wherever you are in the world.

Scotland head to London on the back of four consecutive wins in the annual Calcutta Cup encounter, but face an England team buoyed by their impressive last-minute victory over France two weeks ago. Scotland know they have what it takes to beat the hosts, but can Gregor Townsend’s men bounce back from their comprehensive defeat to Ireland in round two?

The big match kicks off at 4.45pm GMT on Saturday. You can watch England v Scotland live streams for free in Great Britain and Northern Ireland – read on to find out how to view the game in the UK and elsewhere in the world.

Key information

– England v Scotland date: Saturday 22 February 2025

– England v Scotland kick-off time: 4.45pm local (GMT) / 5.45pm CET / 11.45am ET / 6.45pm SAST / 3.45am AEDT (Sunday)

– England v Scotland venue: Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, England

– England v Scotland on TV: ITV1, RTÉ 2, France 2

– England v Scotland streams: ITVX (free), RTÉ Player (free), FranceTV (free)

How to watch England v Scotland in the UK – live stream the Six Nations for free

In the UK on Saturday? ITV has the rights to this eagerly anticipated Calcutta Cup match. England v Scotland is available to watch for free on both terrestrial channel ITV1 and streaming service ITVX.

ITVX is free to use, though you do need an up-to-date TV Licence to stream live TV in the UK. You’ll also need to complete a simple sign-up process to access the service.

ITV’s coverage starts at 4.00pm GMT ahead of the 4.45pm GMT kick-off.

Free coverage of every Six Nations match is available in the UK on either BBC or ITV, but ITV has the rights to all of England’s matches at the Allianz Stadium, Twickenham. It’s also the place to go to watch Italy v France on Sunday.

How to watch England v Scotland from overseas

Going to be abroad when this Calcutta Cup match kicks off on Saturday and worried about geo-blocking spoiling the fun? A VPN could come to the rescue.

Also known as Virtual Personal Networks, these clever pieces of software can change your IP address to make your laptop, smartphone or tablet appear to be in a different country. This allows you to log on to your favourite streaming platform as if you were back at home.

As well as being an essential piece of kit for globe-trotting sports fans, VPNs can also improve your internet security when you’re online – and that’s a big win.

TechRadar know a thing or two about gadgets and software, and have tested hundreds of VPNs. NordVPN comes out on top, particularly for unblocking streaming services. You can also make big savings during the Six Nations.

How to watch England v Scotland in Ireland

England v Scotland is also available to watch for free in Ireland, where RTÉ have the rights to this year’s Calcutta Cup clash.

If you want to tune in via traditional terrestrial TV, RTÉ 2 will be broadcasting the match live. Streamers should head for the RTÉ Player platform. Tuning is super-easy if you head for the website or app – you don’t even need to sign up to use the service.

Coverage of England v Scotland kicks off at 4.15pm ahead of the 4.45pm kick-off.

Every Six Nations 2025 match can be viewed for free in Ireland, with rights shared between RTÉ and Virgin Media. The weekend’s two other games, Wales v Ireland and Italy v France, are available on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.

How to watch England v Scotland in France

French fans also get to watch every single Six Nations match for free courtesy of France Télévisions.

England v Scotland will be broadcast on terrestrial channel France 2 and the FranceTV streaming platform. Both are free to view.

Coverage starts at 5.35pm CET ahead of the 5.45pm CET kick-off.

French fans who are abroad but want to tune in with their usual French language commentary can still access their France Télévisions coverage from abroad by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

Other global streams

United States: NBC’s Peacock streaming service has the rights to every Six Nations game in the US. A subscription will set you back $7.99 per month.

Australia: Stan Sport will show England v Scotland down under. To tune in you’ll need a base Stan subscription plus $15 per month for Stan Sport. You’ll also need to get up very early (or stay up very late) to catch the 3.45am kick-off.

New Zealand: In New Zealand, England v Scotland is on Sky Sport, which costs $49.99 per month if you’re after a streaming subscription.

South Africa: SuperSport should be your destination to watch England v Scotland in South Africa.

Italy: England v Scotland is available on subscription service Sky Sports Italia in Italy.

For a full list of global broadcasters, check out our full guide to how to watch Six Nations 2025.

