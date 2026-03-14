Incredible kit clash leaves fans furious with Six Nations decider

France and England faced off at the Stade de France but the kit clash made it look like there was only one team playing

Fans were left furious during the final game of the Six Nations thanks to an “unbelievable” kit clash between France and England.

The final game of Super Saturday saw home side France host England in a game that would usually see the blue of France face the white of England.

Yet to celebrate 120 years of “Le Crunch”, France turned out in a special-edition light blue jersey made by manufacturers Adidas, inspired by the kit worn in the very first clash between the two sides.

However after only minutes of the game had taken place, it became immediately obvious that the two jerseys were hard to tell apart, particularly for viewers at home.

Fans watching from home took to social media to voice their anger at the clash being allowed to happen, with some even calling for the game to be stopped.

One user wrote on X “Seriously, you need to stop the match and change the kit. This is embarrassing for the final match. Who allowed this kit clash? ”

Others remarked that it was an “utter farce” and “bonkers that this had been allowed to happen”.

Some joked that the kit clash would be the best way for England to spring a surprise win against France.

Read more: How to watch France v England in the Six Nations

As for who was at fault for the clash, that is unclear.

Home side France are allowed to pick their jersey for the game and informed England and the Six Nations of the special edition jersey they planned to wear.

England could have opted to play in their black away strip but clearly opted not to.

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