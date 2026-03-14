Can misfiring England ruin France’s Saturday night party in Paris?

Watch France v England as two giants of world rugby bring the 2026 Men’s Six Nations to an epic close.

The match gets underway at 8.10pm GMT on a dry but chilly evening in Paris. You can watch France v England live streams for free in the UK, Ireland and France – read on to find out how you can use a VPN to tune in wherever you are in the world.

Head to the bottom of the page for a match preview, line-ups and officials.

Key information

– France v England date: Saturday 14 March 2026 – France v England kick-off time: 8.10pm GMT / 9.10pm CET (local) / 4.10pm ET / 10.10pm SAST / 7.10am AEDT (Sunday) – France v England venue: Stade de France, Paris – France v England free streams: ITVX, RTÉ Player (free), France TV (free) – Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

How to watch France v England in the UK – live stream the game for free

For UK viewers, the final match of this year’s Six Nations championship is available for free on terrestrial channel ITV1 and streaming service ITVX. Pre-match build-up starts at at 7.20pm GMT, 50 minutes ahead of the 8.10pm kick-off.

ITVX is free to use, but you do need to complete a simple sign-up process to access the service. You also need an up-to-date TV Licence to stream live TV in the UK.

Stream France v England from anywhere

Being overseas this weekend doesn’t mean you have to miss any of the Six Nations action. By using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) to change your IP address, you can avoid geo-blocking restrictions and stream France v England as if you were back at home.

The tech experts at TechRadar and Tom’s Guide both rate NordVPN as world number one, thanks to its top-notch ability to unblock streaming services and security features.

How to watch France v England for FREE in Ireland

RTÉ has the rights to this game in Ireland. Terrestrial viewers can tune in via RTÉ2 or you can watch France v England live streams via the RTÉ Player streaming service.

Coverage starts at 7.20pm GMT, ahead of the 8.10pm GMT kick-off.

France v England live streams in France

France will be chasing a second successive Six Nations title tonight, and French fans can watch Les Bleus in action for free on both France 2 and the France TV streaming service.

Coverage of France v England starts at 8.30pm CET, ahead of the 9.10pm kick-off.

French fans who are away from home but want to tune in with their usual French language commentary can still access their France TV coverage from abroad by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

Other France v England global streams

United States: A $10.99 per month subscription is what you need to get access to France v England via NBC’s Peacock Premium streaming service. Kick-off is 4.10pm ET /1.10pm PT this afternoon.

Australia: Fans down under need to head to Stan Sport for France v England live streams. You’ll need a base Stan subscription (monthly fees start at $12 per month) plus $20 per month to watch Stan Sport. Kick-off is 7.10am AEDT on Sunday morning, so you can watch this one over breakfast.

New Zealand: In New Zealand, France v England is on Sky Sport, which costs $54.99 per month for a streaming subscription. Kick-off is a very civilised 9.10am NZDT on Sunday morning.

South Africa: If you’re in South Africa you need to head to SuperSport to watch France v England. The match gets underway at 10.10pm SAST on Saturday night.

Check out our full guide to how to watch Six Nations 2026 for broadcasters around the world.

France v England match preview

When the tournament began five weeks ago, this was being tipped as a potential Grand Slam decider. How things can change…

France’s defeat to Scotland last weekend dashed their chances of a clean sweep, but they’re still favourites to claim a second successive title. Following Ireland’s comprehensive 43-21 win over Scotland earlier today, Les Bleus know that any kind of win (or even a draw with a try-scoring bonus) will be enough for them to lift the Six Nations trophy tonight. Tens of thousands of fans in the Stade de France will be ready and waiting to get the party started.

There’s more to this game for England than spoiling the French party, however. Having lost on their three previous outings against Scotland, Ireland and – for the first time in history – Italy, they need to secure their first victory in Paris since 2016 if they’re going to avoid their worst ever Six Nations campaign. While the Wooden Spoon is effectively impossible, one victory out of five would be unacceptable for a team that had genuine title aspirations heading into this year’s championship.

Of course, when you’re on that kind of losing streak, a night in Paris is arguably the last thing you need. There’s little question England have players capable of beating France on their day, as they did at Twickenham last year. But can they raise their game tonight and help send a third title in four years to Dublin?

France v England line-ups and officials

France

15. Thomas Ramos

14. Théo Attissogbe

13. Pierre-Louis Barassi

12. Yoram Moefana

11. Louis Bielle-Biarrey

10. Matthieu Jalibert

9. Antoine Dupont (captain)

1. Jean-Baptiste Gros

2. Julien Marchand

3. Dorian Aldegheri

4. Thibaud Flament

5. Emmanuel Meafou

6. François Cros

7. Temo Matiu

8. Anthony Jelonch

Replacements:

16. Peato Mauvaka

17. Rodrigue Neti

18. Demba Bamba

19. Hugo Auradou

20. Mickael Guillard

21. Joshua Brennan

22. Baptiste Serin

23. Émilien Gailleton

England

15. Elliot Daly

14. Tom Roebuck

13. Tommy Freeman

12. Seb Atkinson

11. Cadan Murley

10. Fin Smith

9. Ben Spencer

1. Ellis Genge

2. Jamie George

3. Joe Heyes

4. Maro Itoje (captain)

5. Alex Coles

6. Ollie Chessum

7. Guy Pepper

8. Ben Earl

Replacements:

16. Luke Cowan-Dickie

17. Bevan Rodd

18. Trevor Davison

19. Chandler Cunningham-South

20. Sam Underhill

21. Henry Pollock

22. Jack Van Poortvliet

23. Marcus Smith

Nika Amashukeli (Georgia) takes charge of France v England, with Andrew Brace (Ireland) and Hollie Davidson (Scotland) as his assistants. Brett Cronan (Australia) is the TMO.

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