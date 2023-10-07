Ireland v Scotland predictions: Can Scots end world No 1’s unbeaten run?

Gregor Townsend's side will progress if they win by eight points in Paris

It all comes down to this in Pool B. Here are our Ireland v Scotland predictions for a colossal game at the Stade de France.

Scotland have not beaten their celtic cousins since the 2017 Six Nations but what a time it would be to end that barren run and simultaneously curtail Ireland’s 16-game unbeaten streak, potentially knocking the world’s No 1 side out of the tournament too.

Read more: Rugby World Cup quarter-final permutations explained

Ireland v Scotland predictions

Related: How to watch Ireland v Scotland wherever you are

Josh Graham: Ireland by 13. It’s just so hard to look beyond Andy Farrell’s side in this one. Hopefully it lives up to be a classic and you have to feel for Scotland the way the draw has panned out, but you get the feeling this will be a stretch too far given all the permutations.

A simple win would not even be enough. Therefore, if Finn Russell and Co have to throw caution to the wind you can expect Ireland to take advantage of any loose play and book a quarter-final date with New Zealand.

Alan Dymock: Ireland by 8.

Kick Off Time 8pm BST – 9pm Local –Saturday 7th October

TV Channel ITV1 (UK) – How To Watch The Rugby World Cup

Venue Stade de France, Saint-Denis, Paris

Capacity 81,500

Fun fact The sixth-largest stadium in Europe, the Stade de France is one of just two stadia in the world to have hosted both football (1998) and rugby union (1999, 2007) World Cup Finals – alongside the Nissan Stadium in Yokohama, Japan.

Ireland form

Beat South Africa

Beat Tonga

Beat Romania

Beat Samoa

Beat England

Scotland form

Beat Romania

Beat Tonga

Lost to South Africa

Beat Georgia

Lost to France

IRELAND v SCOTLAND HEAD-TO-HEAD RESULTS

These two have met a whopping 142 times since 1877. Gregor Townsend has not beaten Ireland in his tenure as head coach and the last time they prevailed was six years ago, losing the last eight encounters.

2023 Six Nations: Scotland 7-22 Ireland

2022 Six Nations: Ireland 26-5 Scotland

2021 Six Nations: Scotland 24-27 Ireland

2020 Autumn Nations Cup: Ireland 31-16 Scotland

2020 Six Nations: Ireland 19-12 Scotland

Ireland v Scotland team news

Andy Farrell restores first-choice hooker Dan Sheehan to the starting line-up while Iain Henderson comes in for James Ryan in the second-row due to the pair’s form.

Read more: Ireland Rugby World Cup squad

IRELAND Hugo Keenan; Mack Hansen, Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki, James Lowe; Johnny Sexton (captain), Jamison Gibson-Park; Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong; Tadhg Beirne, Iain Henderson; Peter O’Mahony, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris

Replacements: Ronan Kelleher, Dave Kilcoyne, Finlay Bealham, James Ryan, Jack Conan, Conor Murray, Jack Crowley, Stuart McCloskey

Related: Scotland Rugby World Cup squad

SCOTLAND Blair Kinghorn; Darcy Graham, Huw Jones, Sione Tuipulotu, Duhan van der Merwe; Finn Russell, Ali Price; Pierre Schoeman, George Turner, Zander Fagerson; Richie Gray, Grant Gilchrist; Jamie Ritchie (captain), Rory Darge, Jack Dempsey

Replacements: Ewan Ashman, Rory Sutherland, WP Nel, Scott Cummings, Matt Fagerson, Luke Crosbie, George Horne, Ollie Smith

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.