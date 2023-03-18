ITV commentary ahead of pictures in Six Nations

Out of sync production drove fans wild

The ITV commentary has been consistently ahead of the pictures in the Six Nations, according to dismayed rugby fans watching on.

ITV shares the live rights to the Guinness Six Nations in the UK with the BBC, who show Scotland and Wales home games on free-to-air TV with no adverts.

During the France v Wales game on Super Saturday, Rugby World editor Alan Dymock tweeted out that the commentary was ahead of the pictures for him while watching on ITV and the flood of responses suggested this is a problem that has plagued several supporters’ Six Nations.

French rugby expert Paul Eddison concurred, adding: “They have been for most games this Championship. Called Bruno’s intercept against Ireland before Aki had even let the ball go.”

Journalist Andy McGeady did not stop at having a pop at the technical glitch, using the opportunity to criticise the punditry, which included legendary Wales winger Shane Williams on co-commentary, saying: “They might be trying to make up for their studio analysis being ten years behind.”

More Six Nations fans chimed in on Twitter, one saying: “It’s been like it for the entire Championship.”

Another added: “It’s been the same every match. Really annoying for major moments as you hear it coming…”

A third said: “Yeah there’s at least a second difference – that or there is some impressive clairvoyance going on regarding passes and intercepts.”

If the pictures were slightly delayed then at least the action was worth the (minor) wait as France blitzed Wales after going behind early on to George North’s try.

Les Bleus smashed their all-time Six Nations points record with Uini Atonio’s try in the second half.

