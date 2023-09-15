New Zealand v Namibia predictions: All Blacks aim to bounce back

Ian Foster's side will be looking for a big win after going down to hosts France in the opener

Beware a wounded All Blacks. That is the warning for Namibia as they take on New Zealand in the second match of Round 2 of the Rugby World Cup 2023. Namibia went down 52-8 to Italy first up while the All Blacks succumbed to the host France a week ago. Who will prevail? Here are our New Zealand v Namibia predictions.

The All Blacks are in unfamiliar territory. Never before have they had to deal with the loss of a pool-stage game. The defeat to Les Bleus was the first time after 31 straight wins that the three-time winners and had been on the wrong end of the scoreline in the early stages.

New Zealand v Namibia predictions

Josh Graham: New Zealand by 55 points. There is only ever going to be one winner here. But Uruguay gave us a pertinent reminder last night that lopsided scorelines are no guarantee. However, having said that, Namibia were blown away by an Italy side who are not on the All Blacks’ level.

Damian McKenzie should run the show from ten and expect him to be among the try-scorers a long with a hefty haul from off the tee. (Will Damian McKenzie kick for New Zealand instead of Beauden Barrett? Yes, he should for all you fantasy rugby players out there. He did when the two played together against Argentina during the Rugby Championship. Expect the ABs to revert to type tonight in a swashbuckling victory.

Kick-off time 8pm BST – 9pm local – Friday 15th September

TV channel ITV 4 (UK) – How to watch the Rugby World Cup

Venue Stadium de Toulouse, Toulouse

Capacity 33,150

Fun fact This stadium is actually located on the island of Ramier in the River Garonne, right in the heart of Toulouse.

New Zealand form

Lost to France

Lost to South Africa

Beat Australia

Beat Australia

Beat South Africa

Namibia form

Lost to Italy

Beat Chile

Lost to Uruguay

Beat Canada

Lost to Spain

NEW ZEALAND V NAMIBIA HEAD-TO-HEAD RESULTS

This will be the third time in as many Rugby World Cups that New Zealand and Namibia have met in the pool phase. The All Blacks have won comfortably both times – 58-14 at London’s Olympic Stadium in 2015, and 71-9 at Tokyo Stadium four years ago.

New Zealand v Namibia team news

Sam Whitelock will equal Richie McCaw as the most-capped All Black of all time with his 148th appearance. It’s his 21st RWC match, one behind leaders McCaw and England’s Jason Leonard.

NEW ZEALAND Beauden Barrett; Caleb Clarke, Anton Lienert-Brown, David Havili, Leicester Fainga’anuku; Damian McKenzie, Cam Roigard; Ofa Tuungafasi, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Nepo Laulala, Brodie Retallick, Samuel Whitelock, Luke Jacobson, Dalton Papali’i, Ardie Savea (captain)

Replacements: Dane Coles, Ethan de Groot, Fletcher Newell, Scott Barrett, Tupou Vaa’i, Aaron Smith, Richie Mo’unga, Rieko Ioane

NAMIBIA Cliven Loubser; Gerswin Mouton, Johan Deysel (captain), Le Roux Malan, Divan Rossouw; Tiaan Swanepoel, Damian Stevens; Jason Benade, Torsten Van Jaarsveld, Johan Coetzee; Johan Retief, Tjiuee Uanivi; Wian Conradie, Prince Gaoseb, Richard Hardwick

Replacements: Louis van der Westhuizen, Desiderius Sethie, Haitembu Shifuka, PJ Van Lill, Adriaan Booysen, Max Katjijeko, Jacques Theron, JC Greyling

