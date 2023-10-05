New Zealand v Uruguay predictions: Will All Blacks rack up points again?

Ian Foster's men are heavy favourites off the back of scoring 96 points against Italy

New Zealand ran riot in a 96-17 thrashing of Italy so are widely expected to put plenty of points on Uruguay. Here are our New Zealand v Uruguay predictions.

Ian Foster’s All Blacks know a bonus-point victory over Los Teros would all-but confirm their place in the knockouts, having lost a pool-stage game for the first time in their history. But Uruguay have shown plenty of promise in France, running the hosts close and dominating the first half against Italy before beating Namibia.

New Zealand v Uruguay predictions

Josh Graham: NZ by 65 points. For the tournament’s credibility, we really don’t want to see a century of points racked up at any stage and I have faith that Uruguay can do better than Italy against the All Blacks. There is a slight fear that after three games where they have emptied the tank, the South Americans could have little left to muster in Lyon but it would be a shame if they cannot reproduce some of their previous form. New Zealand by a stretch but should be a watchable contest at least.

Kick Off Time 8pm BST – 9pm Local –Thursday 5th October

TV Channel ITV4 (UK) – How To Watch The Rugby World Cup

Venue Olympique Lyonnais Stadium, Lyon

Capacity: 59,186

Fun Fact: A Ligue Magnus ice hockey game between Lyon and Grenoble held at the Parc Olimpique Lyonnais on 30 December 2016 holds the all-time record for an ice hockey match held in France – with 25,142 in the stadium that day.

New Zealand form

Beat Italy

Beat Namibia

Lost to France

Lost to South Africa

Beat Australia

Uruguay form

Beat Namibia

Lost to Italy

Lost to France

Beat Namibia

Beat Chile

NEW ZEALAND v URUGUAY HEAD-TO-HEAD RESULTS

This is just the second time the two sides have met. The first was a week shy of exactly 47 years ago, on 12 October, 1976, when the All Blacks won 64-3 at Estadio Militar, in Montevideo.

New Zealand v Uruguay team news

NEW ZEALAND Damian McKenzie; Will Jordan, Anton Lienert-Brown, Jordie Barrett, Leicester Fainga’anuku; Richie Mo’unga, Cam Roigard; Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Codie Taylor, Tyrel Lomax; Samuel Whitelock, Tupou Vaa’i; Shannon Frizell, Sam Cane (captain), Luke Jacobson

Replacements: Samisoni Taukei’aho, Tamaiti Williams, Fletcher Newell, Scott Barrett, Ethan Blackadder, Finlay Christie, Beauden Barrett, Caleb Clarke

URUGUAY Rodrigo Silva; Gastón Mieres, Tomas Inciarte, Andres Vilaseca (captain), Nicolas Freitas; Felipe Etcheverry, Santiago Arata; Mateo Sanguinetti, German Kessler, Diego Arbelo; Ignacio Dotti, Manuel Leindekar; Manuel Ardao, Lucas Bianchi, Manuel Diana

Replacements: Guillermo Pujadas, Matias Benitez, Ignacio Peculo, Juan Manuel Rodríguez, Santiago Civetta, Agustin Ormaechea, Felipe Berchesi, Juan Manuel Alonso

